Opening match winners Brazil and Switzerland meet Monday at Stadium 974 in Doha.

FIFA world No. 1 Brazil broke through pesky Serbia for a 2-0 win In Lusail to start the tournament as Richarlison scored two goals — one a ridiculous bit of technique — to get the Brazilians off on the right (and left) foot.

STREAM LIVE BRAZIL vs SWITZERLAND

Switzerland meanwhile used a 1-0 defeat of Cameroon to claim three points and set up Monday’s win-and-in match.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

Can Neymar-less Brazil take the next step toward a sixth World Cup? Here is everything you need for Brazil vs Switzerland.

How to watch Brazil vs Switzerland live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET, Monday Nov. 28

Stadium: Stadium 974, Doha

TV channels en Español: Telemundo

Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Brazil will not have Neymar for this one and likely the rest of the group stage as the oft-fouled magician felt the sting of Serbian tackles in the opener. The Brazilians have had to play without their captain before and have a wealth of attacking options, but who will join Richarlison in providing the goals in a Ney-less attack.

The Swiss have all the tools to hang with Brazil, but how physical will they want to make it for the favorites? Granit Xhaka will be one to watch as the underdogs try to balance a desire to get forward with the danger of doing so against a potent Brazil.

Brazil quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 1

World Cup titles: 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)

World Cup appearances: 22

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (1st place)

Coach: Tite

Key players: Neymar, Thiago Silva, Casemiro, Alisson Becker

Equipe escalada! 🇧🇷🤩 O técnico Tite definiu os 11 jogadores que iniciarão a partida contra a Suíça, às 13h (de Brasília). A Seleção Brasileira vai em busca da segunda vitória seguida na Copa do Mundo! É dia de Brasa, amigos! 😎#VemJogarJunto em busca de mais uma ⭐️! pic.twitter.com/LcPKhQBAFu — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) November 28, 2022

Switzerland quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 15

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 12

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)

Coach: Murat Yakin

Key players: Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri, Yann Sommer, Remo Freuler

