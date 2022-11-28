Portugal beats Uruguay as Bruno continues red-hot World Cup

Portugal made it two wins from two games as Bruno Fernandes scored twice to beat Uruguay 2-0 and advance to the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup on Monday.

Fernandes was awarded the opening goal in the 54th minute, perhaps to the dismay of Cristiano Ronaldo, who immediately insisted the he got his head on the ball as it sailed over everyone — himself included, according to the review panel — and found its way into the back of the net from the opposite corner of the penalty area.

Ronaldo wheeled away in celebration, but five minutes later it was announced that Fernandes was being credited with his first World Cup goal, after tallying a pair of assists in Portugal’s opening win over Ghana.

Goal no. 2 was full of even more controversy. Fernandes slid the ball through Jose Gimenez’s legs and the Uruguayan center back’s trail hand touching the ball was deemed a handball offense upon video review.

The victory puts Portugal (6 points) in the driver seat atop Group H, with Ghana (3) the only other side still with a chance to win the group. Portugal will conclude group play against South Kore (1 point – 4th place) on Friday.

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Everyone’s going to keep looking at Cristiano Ronaldo — it’s difficult not to turn your head with all the “Look at me” nonsense — but Bruno Fernandes is the real string-puller here. He’s playing well with Ruben Neves, while Ruben Dias and the back line will look to tighten things up after letting Ghana stay in the game.

Uruguay hero Luis Suarez has been here before, but his supporting cast is as good as ever. Rodrigo Betancur and Jose Maria Gimenez give La Celeste a chance at clean sheet every time they take the pitch.

Portugal quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 9

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 8

How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs

Coach: Fernando Santos

Key players: Cristiano Ronaldo, Ruben Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Cancelo

Uruguay quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 14

World Cup titles: 2 (1930, 1950)

World Cup appearances: 14

How they qualified: Qualified from CONMEBOL

Coach: Diego Alonso

Key players: Luis Suarez, Federico Valverde, Darwin Nunez, Rodrigo Betancur

