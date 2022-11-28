Saudi Arabia vs Mexico: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mexico needs a win to have hope of reaching the World Cup knockout rounds, while Saudi Arabia’s hopes of the final 16 may require the same at Stadium 974 in Doha on Wednesday.

The Saudis stunned Argentina 2-1 In Lusail to open the tournament but could not repeat the feat against Poland at Education City in Al Rayyan on Saturday to leave themselves with three points through two matches.

Mexico remains without a win after their scoreless draw versus Poland led to a Lionel Messi-inspired loss to Argentina In Lusail.

Here is everything you need for Saudi Arabia vs Mexico.

How to watch Saudi Arabia vs Mexico live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2pm ET, Wednesday Nov. 30

Stadium: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

TV channels en Español: Telemundo

Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

The Saudis have arguably been the most fun team at the tournament amongst non-powers, always running and getting exceptional goalkeeping. Salem Al-Dawsari was very good in both games but his missed penalty before halftime against Poland looms large of a match that could’ve been 1-1 going to the break and instead ended 2-0.

Mexico has not scored at the tournament so far, and Raul Jimenez has only been used as a super sub. Hirving Lozano and Alexis Vega combined for just three shot attempts before being subbed out of the Poland loss, while Lozano and Henry Martin combined for two versus Poland (Vega attempted five). They need better up top to keep up their streak of making Round of 16 appearances at the World Cup.

Saudi Arabia quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 51

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 5

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC (Won Group B)

Coach: Herve Renard

Key players: Salem Al-Dawsari, Fahad Al-Muwallad, Mohammed Al-Owais

Mexico quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 13

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 16

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONCACAF (2nd place)

Coach: Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino

Key players: Guillermo Ochoa, Hector Herrera, Raul Jimenez

