Ghana’s entertainers overcome blown 2-goal lead, beat South Korea

The Monday goalfest at the 2022 World Cup continued with Ghana’s 3-2 win over South Korea in Al Rayyan, as the Black Stars overcame a blown two-goal lead to get a huge win.

Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus scored first-half goals to give Ghana a 2-0 lead but South Korea bagged two out of the break through K-League star Gue-sung Cho.

WATCH SOUTH KOREA v GHANA FULL MATCH REPLAY

Kudus would answer by completing his brace off an Inaki Williams assist to set up a grandstand final 20 minutes that did not produce goals but also failed to disappoint neutrals.

Ghana’s now been involved in two five-goal games and will look to a tricky final day against Uruguay for its chance to seal a place in the knockout rounds. South Korea remains on a single point and gets Portugal next.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

Latest World Cup news World Cup 2022 schedule – how to watch, groups, calendar, match schedule,... World Cup 2022 Group A: Qatar, Senegal, Netherlands, Ecuador schedule, fixtures,... World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings

Ghana capable of anything as South Korea’s hopes take big hit

Group H looked brutal from the moment the World Cup draw was complete and these teams showed desperation after setbacks in their openers.

Ghana needed the win even more than South Korea, though, having been foiled by Portugal and a savvy penalty win from a play-acting Cristiano Ronaldo in a 3-2 loss, and their fire was on display from Moment No. 1.

We’ve learned through 180 minutes, however, that Ghana’s explosive attack is necessary because its defending is hit or miss. South Korea out-attempted the Black Stars 14-7 and had almost 60 percent possession in its loss as Heung-min Son and Co. couldn’t get on the end of a third cross to make it 3-3 (and there were numerous chances).

The Ghanaians could find themselves in another game like this or on either side of a 3-0 game in this tournament, the Black Stars still learning each other at both ends of the pitch. One thing seems sure: There are going to be expected goals in all of their matches.

Gue-sung Cho was a force for South Korea in the loss and will give the Taegeuk

Warriors hope heading against Portugal, a team who’s already been shown to be penetrable. But will Portugal need the game at all? We’ll find out later Monday.

Stars of the Show

Jin-su Kim

Mohammed Kudus

Gue-sung Cho

Jordan Ayew

Kang-in Lee

Thomas Partey

Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Follow @NicholasMendola

Mohammed Salisu goal video: Ghana goes in front

🇬🇭 ¡GHANA YA LO GANA! ⚽️ Salisu Abdul Karim aprovecha un rebote dentro del área y la manda al fondo de las redes.#KOR 0-1 #GHA#ElMundialLoEsTodo #KORvsGHA pic.twitter.com/WO57app6yg — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) November 28, 2022

Mohammed Kudus goal video: More danger from crosses

Gue-sung Cho goal videos: K-League star fires back

Mohammed Kudus goal video: More danger from crosses

How to watch South Korea vs Ghana live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 8am ET – Monday, November 28

Stadium: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

TV channels en Español: Telemundo

Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Obviously Heung-min Son is the main man for South Korea and at the other end of the pitch they need Kim Min-jae to hold things together defensively. It will be intriguing to see if South Korea starts a few more of their playmakers in this clash as they look to take the game to Ghana. Against Uruguay they very much played for the draw to set themselves up for this game.

For Ghana, it will be a very similar approach to how they played against Portugal but they will look to be less open on the counter defensively. They will sit back and counter and the key is getting Mohammed Kudus further forward. Both Ghana and South Korea will see this as a game they have to win to have a chance of reaching the last 16 but Ghana can get a draw and then set up potentially a winner takes all game against Uruguay in their Group H finale.

South Korea quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 28

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 10

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC

Coach: Paulo Bento

Key players: Heung-min Son, Young-gwon Kim, In-beom Hwang, Woo-yeong Jeong

Ghana quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 61

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 4

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CAF via playoffs

Coach: Otto Addo

Key players: Daniel Amartey, Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey

Follow @JPW_NBCSports