World Cup 2022 Group D looked pretty straightforward on paper, as France, Denmark, Australia and Tunisia collide.

That said, both Australia and Tunisia have the ability to be very tough opponents for the European powers and have proven tricky tests for their European foes.

France and Denmark were expected to glide through to the last 16 (France made light work of Australia in their opening game) as the reigning champions have Kylian Mbappe leading the way as injuries have impacted their attacking unit. As for Denmark, they showed their quality to reach the semifinals of EURO 2020 and they were excellent in qualifying in Europe.

Australia are a nasty team to play against and will sit back, frustrate opponents and look to be dangerous on the counter. Their win against Tunisia was huge for them as they aim to reach the last 16 for just the second time in their history. As for Tunisia, they had a decent AFCON tournament last time (reaching the quarterfinals) but they look like the weaker of the teams in this group.

Below is everything you need to know on World Cup 2022 Group D.

Group D schedule (all times ET)

Recap/highlights: France 4-1 Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Recap/highlights: Denmark 0-0 Tunisia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

Recap/highlights: France 2-1 Denmark – Stadium 974, Doha

Recap/highlights: Tunisia 0-1 Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Wednesday, November 30: Tunisia vs France – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Wednesday, November 30: Australia vs Denmark – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

How To Watch Group D matches live

When: November 22-30, 2022

November 22-30, 2022 Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 10am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)

5am, 8am, 10am, 11am, 2pm (all ET) Location: Qatar

Qatar TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Telemundo, Universo, Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Group D table

1. France – 3 points (+3 GD)

2. Australia – 3 points (-2)

3. Denmark – 1 point (-1)

4. Tunisia – 1 point (0)

France

Current FIFA world ranking: 4

World Cup titles: 2 (1998, 2018)

World Cup appearances: 15

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group D)

Coach: Didier Deschamps

Key players: Hugo Lloris, Paul Pogba, Karim Benzema

Denmark

Current FIFA world ranking: 10

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 5

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group F)

Coach: Kasper Hjulmand

Key players: Kasper Schmeichel, Simon Kjaer, Christian Eriksen

Australia

Current FIFA world ranking: 38

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 5

How they qualified: Qualified from AFC via the intercontinental playoffs

Coach: Graham Arnold

Key players: Mathew Ryan, Aaron Mooy, Mathew Leckie

Tunisia

Current FIFA world ranking: 30

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 5

How they qualified: Qualified via CAF playoffs (Beat Mali)

Coach: Jalel Kadri

Key players: Ferjani Sassi, Wahbi Khazri, Youssef Msakni

