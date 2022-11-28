Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Expect fireworks when a star-studded World Cup 2022 Group H puts Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez, Heung-min Son, and Thomas Partey in the same group this November.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

All World Cup groups have megastars but Portugal and Uruguay will be considered contenders if not favorites to reach the semifinals in Qatar.

Premier League fans will know players from every single team.

Portugal (Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Cancelo, Partey), Uruguay (Darwin Nunez, Rodrigo Betancur), Tottenham Hotspur (Son), and Ghana (Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Jeff Schlupp) are among the PL players set to contribute to the cause.

After their narrow win over Ghana, Portugal is looking good to reach the last 16, while it will be an almighty scrap between the other three to join them.

[ MORE: Ranking every World Cup team, 32-1 ]

Below is everything you need to know on World Cup 2022 Group H.

Group H schedule

Recap/highlights: Portugal 3-2 Ghana – Stadium 974, Doha

Recap/highlights: Uruguay 0-0 South Korea – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

Monday, November 28: Portugal vs Uruguay – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Monday, November 28: South Korea vs Ghana – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am

Friday, December 2: South Korea vs Portugal – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Friday, December 2: Ghana vs Uruguay – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

How To Watch Group F matches live

When: November 23-December 1, 2022

November 23-December 1, 2022 Group stage game kick-off times: 8am, 10am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)

8am, 10am, 11am, 2pm (all ET) Location: Qatar

Qatar TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Telemundo, Universo, Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Group H table

1. Portugal — 3 points (+1 GD)

2. South Korea — 1 point (0)

3. Uruguay — 1 point (0)

4. Ghana — 0 points (-1)

Portugal

Current FIFA world ranking: 9

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 8

How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs

Coach: Fernando Santos

Key players: Cristiano Ronaldo, Ruben Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Cancelo

Ghana

Current FIFA world ranking: 61

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 4

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CAF via playoffs

Coach: Otto Addo

Key players: Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey, Jeff Schlupp

Uruguay

Current FIFA world ranking: 14

World Cup titles: 2 (1930, 1950)

World Cup appearances: 14

How they qualified: Qualified from CONMEBOL

Coach: Diego Alonso

Key players: Luis Suarez, Federico Valverde, Darwin Nunez, Rodrigo Betancur

South Korea

Current FIFA world ranking: 28

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 10

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC

Coach: Paulo Bento

Key players: Heung-min Son, Young-gwon Kim, In-beom Hwang, Woo-yeong Jeong

Follow @NicholasMendola