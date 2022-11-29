Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

England and the USMNT made it out of Group B ahead of Iran and Wales as an absolutely blockbuster group brimmed with narratives throughout.

The Three Lions took care of business with minimum fuss and won the group, while the USA finished second and were also unbeaten as they beat Iran in a thrilling final group game.

Many believe England are among the favorites (especially after their big win against Iran in the opener) to win it all but the USMNT showed up and the world rankings of these four teams — an average ranking of 15 if you combine all four teams — was the best in any group stage.

Below is everything you need to know on World Cup 2022 Group B.

Group B schedule (all kick off times ET)

Recap/highlights: England 6-2 Iran – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

Recap/highlights: USA 1-1 Wales – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

Recap/highlights: England 0-0 USA – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Recap/highlights: Wales 0-2 Iran – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

Recap/highlights: Wales 0-3 England – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

Recap/highlights: Iran 0-1 USA – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022

November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022 Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 2pm (all ET)

5am, 8am, 2pm (all ET) Location: Qatar

Qatar TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Telemundo, Universo, Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Group B table

1. England – 7 points (+7 GD) – IN THE LAST 16

2. USA – 5 points (+1) – IN THE LAST 16

3. Iran – 3 points (-3) – ELIMINATED

4. Wales – 1 point (-5) – ELIMINATED

England

Current FIFA world ranking: 5

World Cup titles: 1 (1966)

World Cup appearances: 15

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA

Coach: Gareth Southgate

Key players: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Jordan Pickford

USA

Current FIFA world ranking: 16

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 9

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONCACAF (3rd place)

Coach: Gregg Berhalter

Key players: Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams

Wales

Current FIFA world ranking: 19

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 1

How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs, Path B

Coach: Rob Page

Key players: Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Ben Davies

Iran

Current FIFA world ranking: 20

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 5

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC (Won Group A)

Coach: Dragan Skocic

Key players: Ehsan Hajsafi, Sardar Azmoun, Mehdi Taremi

