Cameroon vs Brazil: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Cameroon needs to upset qualified Brazil and get help from the other Group G game when the World Cup group stage hits Lusail on Friday.

The Indomitable Lions lost 1-0 to Switzerland before drawing Serbia 3-3 In a thrilling second encounter.

STREAM LIVE CAMEROON vs BRAZIL

Beating tournament favorites Brazil is a big ask but it will be a heavily-rotated and Neymar-less Selecao who faces Cameroon. Brazil blanked Serbia 2-0 in Lusail before beating Switzerland 1-0 in Doha.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

Here is everything you need for Cameroon vs Brazil.

How to watch Cameroon vs Brazil live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2pm ET, Friday Dec. 2

Stadium: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

TV channels en Español: Telemundo

Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Cameroon defender Jean-Charles Castelletto has joined forwards Vincent Aboubakar and underappreciated Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in becoming one of the stories of Group G.

Brazil still needs to find its answer if Neymar cannot return to the fold this tournament. Richarlison and Raphinha have impressed but still need to show they can really carry the attack without Neymar. Could Gabriel Jesus shine in his absence?

Cameroon quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 43

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 8

How they qualified: Qualified from CAF playoffs

Coach: Rigobert Song

Key players: Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Vincent Aboubakar, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Brazil quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 1

World Cup titles: 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)

World Cup appearances: 22

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (1st place)

Coach: Tite

Key players: Neymar, Thiago Silva, Casemiro, Alisson Becker

Follow @NicholasMendola