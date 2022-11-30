Expected Transfer Value of USMNT squad revealed

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Expected Transfer Value (xTV) of the USMNT squad at the World Cup has been revealed and there are some eyebrow-raising numbers.

[ LIVE: Watch World Cup en Espanol en Peacock ]

From the star players to the veterans and some incredible values for youngsters, it is clear this USMNT is heading in the right direction.

The one takeaway from this list provided by the TransferRoom is that the future is bright for the USA.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

Their displays against Wales and England will have seen their transfer values soar further too.

What is Expected Transfer Value?

Simply put, it is defined as ‘a prediction of what it would cost to sign the player permanently, expressed as a range’ with these factors below playing a part in the xTV:

1. Assessment of economic value, based on factors in addition to playing ability;

2. Benchmarking against the transfers of relevantly similar players;

3. Use of data unique to provide a picture of current market conditions.

This data from TransferRoom is used by many clubs across European soccer to calculate how much they should spend on new signings and help them find players who have been bought and sold for comparable transfer fees.

Below is analysis on the expected transfer value of this USA squad and the full list provided by the TransferRoom.

Expected Transfer Value of USA squad analyzed

The total xTV of the USMNT squad is $387.6 million, which ranks as the 13th highest out of all 32 nations at the World Cup. England ($1.31 billion), Brazil ($1.3 billion) and France ($1.05 billion) are the top three nations when it comes to the xTV of their squads.

Giovanni Reyna, who has played a grand total of seven minutes across two games at the World Cup so far, is by far the USA’s highest valued player ($61 million) with the Borussia Dortmund teenager the 12th most expensive player 21 years old or younger at the tournament.

The value of Christian Pulisic is impacted by his contract at Chelsea having just over 18 months left on it, while the value of Yunus Musah and Brenden Aaronson is probably higher than we expected but represents their incredible potential.

Tim Weah and Antonee Robinson look like they could be ‘bargain buys’ for teams following their performances for the USMNT at the World Cup so far.

USA squad – Expected Transfer Value (xTV)

Follow @JPW_NBCSports