This will be an epic battle in Group D as Australia and Denmark can both reach the last 16 of the World Cup heading into their final group game.

STREAM LIVE AUSTRALIA v DENMARK

After their superb win against Tunisia last time out, Australia know a win against Denmark puts them in the last 16 of the World Cup for just the second time in their history. Graham Arnold has had plenty of criticism for the way his team play but they were totally committed against Tunisia and always carried a threat on the counter. They will have to put in a very similar display against the talented Danes but a point could well be enough as Tunisia would have to beat France in the other game in Group D to complicate matters further for Australia and Denmark.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]



As for Denmark, they have had a very poor tournament so far. They were woeful in attack against Tunisia in an opening game stalemate, while they were beaten by France last time out and Kasper Hjulmand has failed to get his team going in attack. Christian Eriksen and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are trying to drive Denmark on from midfield but they just haven’t look dangerous going forward. They have to win against Australia and then hope Tunisia doesn’t beat France and it goes down to goal difference.

[ MORE: Group D standings, schedule, scores ]

Here is everything you need for Australia vs Denmark.

Latest World Cup news Tunisia vs France, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos World Cup 2022 schedule – how to watch, groups, calendar, match schedule,... World Cup tables – Group stage standings in full

How to watch Australia vs Denmark live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET – Wednesday, November 30

Stadium: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

TV channels en Español: Telemundo

Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Australia will set up exactly the same as they did against Tunisia as they will whip in balls to Mitchell Duke who was the hero with his superb flicked header. Both Duke and Arnold pointed to the ‘Aussie Spirit’ getting them the win against Tunisia and there is a real grit and determination about this team.

STARTING XI 🗒️ Presenting our starting side for today's Group D decider against Denmark 👊🇦🇺 ⚽ 2am AEDT, 6pm local

📺💻📱: SBS, SBS On Demand#GiveIt100 #Socceroos #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/uuMllicH0O — Socceroos (@Socceroos) November 30, 2022

Denmark know they have to win, so they will go for a more attack-minded lineup and they have the quality to beat Australia. They start Braithwaite in attack as they try to get something going offensively and this is basically a knockout game in the group stage.

Australia quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 38

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 5

How they qualified: Qualified from AFC via the intercontinental playoffs

Coach: Graham Arnold

Key players: Mathew Ryan, Aaron Mooy, Mathew Leckie

Denmark quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 10

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 5

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group F)

Coach: Kasper Hjulmand

Key players: Kasper Schmeichel, Simon Kjaer, Christian Eriksen

Follow @JPW_NBCSports