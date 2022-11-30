USMNT tops Iran to set up World Cup date with Netherlands

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Pulisic was injured scoring the lone goal of a 1-0 win over Iran as the United States men’s national team advanced to the World Cup’s Round of 16 on Tuesday.

The Yanks, runners-up in Group B, will play Group A winners Netherlands at 10am ET Saturday.

Pulisic walked off the field on his power and appeared to have taken a hard shot to the midsection. We’ll update his condition as soon as it becomes available.

England won the group while Iran bows out along with Wales.

What we learned from Iran vs USA

It’s difficult not to feel good for Christian Pulisic, no longer the young sparkplug hopeful of reaching his potential.

The next great American player actually became the next great American player, and our enduring World Cup-related memory of him was in qualification; The teenage goal scorer who didn’t find a teammate to also score in Couva as the Yanks crashed out of the tournament.

Now the enduring World Cup image of him, rightly so, is as a gamer. Pulisic scored a round-sealing goal while getting kicked in the nether region.

Then his teammates needed to hold on tight.

They mostly did! The USMNT stayed firm after Gregg Berhalter stopped going for the second goal, removing several attackers in favor of Walker Zimmerman and Shaq Moore.

It was nervy, but they did it. And the U.S. moves forward…

Stars of the Show

Christian Pulisic

Antonee Robinson

Tyler Adams

Majid Hosseini

Tim Ream

Christian Pulisic goal video: Dest cues up USMNT star

🇺🇸 ¡¡G⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️L de @USMNT!! 🇺🇸 🥺 @cpulisic_10 rompió el cero tras una ENOOOOOORME jugada de #USA 😭 ¡Dejó todo en la cancha e ilusiona a toda una nación!#ElMundialLoEsTodo #IRNvsUSA pic.twitter.com/rycLGpLVlE — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) November 29, 2022

How to watch Iran vs USA live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2pm ET, Tuesday Nov. 29

Stadium: Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor

TV channels en Español: Telemundo

Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

For Iran, it’s about riding the momentum of a huge win after finding inspiration in a huge loss. There’s an ocean’s worth of difference in emotion between the 6-2 tournament-opening loss to England in Al Rayyan and the 2-0 triumph over Wales In the same city. Can Mehdi Taremi or Sardar Azmoun succeed where Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling could not and break down the USMNT defense for a goal?

Meanwhile, the Yanks may still be lamenting a 1-1 draw with Wales as much as they are celebrating a strong performance that kept them unbeaten against England at the World Cup after a scoreless draw with Gareth Southgate’s men In Al Khor. Gregg Berhalter has to find a way to unlock the USMNT’s final-third woes when they hit Al Khor on Tuesday.

There has also been some off-field tension brewing between the U.S. and Iran surrounding this game, as Gregg Berhalter and captain Tyler Adams responded to in a tense press conference amid questions from the Iranian press.

🗣 "The players and the staff knew nothing about what was being posted." USA head coach Gregg Berhalter responds to the social media post by the US Soccer Federation which featured the Iran flag without the islamic republic emblem #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/mRzhQW0vNs — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 29, 2022

🗣 "You just educated me now on the pronunciation of your country, it's a process, as long as you see progress that's the most important thing." Tyler Adams responds to a journalist saying he pronounced Iran wrong and if he feels comfortable representing USA #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/hPIJOfOzf3 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 29, 2022

Iran quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 20

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 5

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC (Won Group A)

Coach: Dragan Skocic

Key players: Ehsan Hajsafi, Sardar Azmoun, Mehdi Taremi

USA quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 16

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 9

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONCACAF (3rd place)

Coach: Gregg Berhalter

Key players: Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams

