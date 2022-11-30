England hammers Wales to top Group B, set up last 16 clash v Senegal

England hammered Wales 3-0 to secure top spot in Group B and Gareth Southgate’s side will now face Senegal in the last 16 of the World Cup.

Marcus Rashford scored a stunning free kick to get them going in the second half, while Phil Foden finished off a delicious Harry Kane assist and then Rashford scored another as he was England’s hero.

The Three Lions went close to scoring many more as they finished the group stage with a flurry and scored nine goals and grabbed seven points to sit atop Group A and were unbeaten.

Wales exits the tournament bottom of the group with just one point from their three games.

Three Lions flex their muscles

This was quite the response from England. Yes, they didn’t score until the second half but they dominated Wales and Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden had a huge impact after coming into the team, while Harry Kane played his role as quarterback superbly. Gareth Southgate now has some tough decisions to make as Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount may not get back into this team. This was a dominant England display and reminded us when they’re at their best in attack, they are almost unstoppable.

Stars of the show

Marcus Rashford: Two goals, including a stunning free kick, and took his chance. What on ovation when he came off too.

Phil Foden: Now we understand why everyone wanted him to play! Got his goal and created so much. Has to start against Senegal.

How to watch Wales vs England live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2pm ET – Tuesday, November 29

Stadium: Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

TV channels en Español: Telemundo

Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

The Welsh have not made the most of their second trip to the World Cup in their history. They were dominated in the first half of their opener against the U.S. but showed good spirit to battle back for a point late on. Against Iran they were second best throughout and a late red card to Wayne Hennessey was followed by two late Iranian goals and Robert Page could have no complaints as his team failed to show up. Aaron Ramsey and Gareth Bale have had superb careers but injuries have hit them hard in recent years and this looks like a tournament too far for Wales’ star duo.

As for England, the vultures are circling back home as Gareth Southgate is under pressure once again for what many believe are overly cautious tactics. Against the U.S. they huffed and puffed without really creating clear-cut chances and were pretty lucky to escape with a draw. Even though England are all but guaranteed a spot in the last 16, the Three Lions fans expect more from Harry Kane and Co. after they reached the World Cup semifinals four years ago and were runners up in the European Championships just over a year ago. Southgate is expected to make quite a few changes to his lineup as the likes of Phil Foden, Kalvin Phillips and Marcus Rashford could feature from the start.

Wales quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 19

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 1

How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs, Path B

Coach: Rob Page

Key players: Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Ben Davies

England quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 5

World Cup titles: 1 (1966)

World Cup appearances: 15

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA

Coach: Gareth Southgate

Key players: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Jordan Pickford

