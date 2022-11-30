World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, group stage winners

The World Cup 2022 odds are already intriguing.
Who’s going to lift the World Cup trophy on Sunday, Dec. 18, and what are the current betting odds for them to do so?
Odds for not only who will be crowned world champions this winter in Qatar, but also for each one of the eight groups, were posted.
World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live
- When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
- Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 10am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
- Location: Qatar
- TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
- Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)
World Cup 2022 odds – winners (As of November 29)
PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links. Here are the odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.
Brazil +250
France +550
Spain +650
Argentina +800
England +900
Germany +1200
Portugal +1200
Netherlands +1400
Croatia +5000
Belgium +6600
Denmark +6600
Uruguay +8000
Switzerland +8000
USA +10000
Morocco +10000
Serbia +15000
Senegal +15000
Poland +20000
Saudi Arabia +30000
Mexico +50000
Australia +50000
Ghana +50000
Japan +50000
South Korea +75000
Cameroon +100000
Costa Rica +100000
Tunisia +200000
Qatar – Eliminated
Canada – Eliminated
Ecuador – Eliminated
Wales – Eliminated
Iran – Eliminated
World Cup odds – group stage winners (At start of tournament, November 20)
Group A
Netherlands -223
Senegal +400
Ecuador +550
Qatar +1600
Group B
England -304
Wales +550
USA +600
Iran +1800
Group C
Argentina -223
Poland +450
Mexico +450
Saudi Arabia +2500
Group D
France -250
Denmark +275
Tunisia +1400
Australia +2000
Group E
Spain -112
Germany +110
Japan +1200
Costa Rica +5000
Group F
Belgium -200
Croatia +250
Morocco +1000
Canada +1200
Group G
Brazil -250
Switzerland +500
Serbia +600
Cameroon +1200
Group H
Portugal -154
Uruguay +200
Ghana +1100
South Korea +1100