2014 world champions Germany need not only a win over Costa Rica in their final group game to reach the knockout rounds of the 2022 World Cup, but they also need some help from Spain in the other Group E finale on Thursday.

STREAM COSTA RICA vs GERMANY LIVE

Germany (1 point) sit dead last after two games, having thrown away a late lead and lost 2-1 to Japan (3 points – 2nd place), before coming from behind themselves to draw Spain (4 points – 1st) in game no. 2.

Costa Rica (3 points – 3rd) conceded seven goals to La Roja as the world watched and wrote them off for good, but a shocking upset over Japan breathed new life into Los Ticos, who will advance with a victory over Germany, no matter the result of Japan vs Spain.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

Here is everything you need for Costa Rica vs Germany.

Latest World Cup news World Cup 2022 schedule – how to watch, groups, calendar, match schedule,... What is the USA’s best finish in a World Cup? Past results and appearances... World Cup tables – Group stage standings in full

How to watch Costa Rica vs Germany live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2pm ET, Thursday (December 1)

Stadium: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

TV channels en Español: Telemundo

Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

For Germany, it’s been a struggle to finish scoring chances rather than waste loads of expected goals (3.09 vs Japan, and 1.29, double that of Spain). 26 shots, 5 big chances nearly 700 passes translated to just one goal against the Samurai Blue, and they were made to pay for their transgressions. Hansi Flick is undoubtedly already under immense pressure ahead of Thursday’s game, through very little fault of his own.

As for Costa Rica, it seemed beyond impossible that they could be in such a position heading into the third game. Even in the victory over Japan, they manufactured all of 0.11 expected goals on 4 shots attempted. Win, lose or draw, that’s paltry offensive output that you might be able to overcome and steal one result at a World Cup, but for most sides it proves to be their undoing. They couldn’t it again, could they?

Costa Rica quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 31

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 5

How they qualified: Qualified from CONCACAF via interconfederation playoffs

Coach: Luis Fernando Suarez

Key players: Keylor Navas, Joel Campbell, Celso Borges, Bryan Ruiz

Germany quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 11

World Cup titles: 4 (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)

World Cup appearances: 20

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)

Coach: Hansi Flick

Key players: Manuel Neuer, Antonio Rudiger, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka

Follow @AndyEdMLS