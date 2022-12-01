Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Dec 1, 2022, 4:10 AM EST
0 Comments

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

We’re at the 2022 World Cup break, and the final few rounds of Premier League fixtures caused so many shocks.

Latest Premier League news

Premier League
Premier League players at the 2022 World Cup
England squad
England squad for 2022 World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo
Man United, Ronaldo terminate contract by mutual consent

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

Almost at the halfway mark of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

Newcastle, Tottenham and Manchester United are locked in a battle for the top four, while Liverpool have improved and will be back in the Champions League scrap and Chelsea are struggling.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Who are the early-season candidates for relegation?

Newly promoted Nottingham Forest moved off the bottom of the table with a win before the break, with Wolves and Southampton currently occupying the other two relegation places.

Leicester have picked up a few big wins, while West Ham, Everton and Leeds all find themselves within a few points of the bottom-three after a topsy-turvy start.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – Matchweek 16

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Croatia vs Belgium, live! Score, updates,, stream link, video highlights

By Dec 1, 2022, 9:51 AM EST
0 Comments

Croatia and Belgium square off Thursday with either star-studded side capable of missing the knockout rounds without a win in Al Rayyan.

2018 finalists Croatia qualifies for the Round of 16 with a win or a draw, while Belgium is in with a win or a draw, a Morocco loss to Canada, and tiebreaker priority.

STREAM LIVE CROATIA vs BELGIUM

How’d we get here? Croatia snapped off a 4-1 win over Canada to move atop the group following an opening draw with Morocco, while Belgium fell to the Moroccans after beating the Canadians.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

Here is everything you need for Croatia vs Belgium.

2022 World Cup

Canada vs Morocco live
Canada vs Morocco, live! Score, updates,, stream link, video highlights
World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – how to watch, groups, calendar, match schedule,...
Japan vs Spain live
Japan vs Spain: How to watch live, stream link, team news

How to watch Croatia vs Belgium live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Thursday, Dec. 1
Stadium: Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Croatia looked sleepy in the opening draw with Morocco, a draw that looks better after the Atlas Lions beat Belgium. They snapped to life, perhaps somewhat fueled by Canadian coach John Herdman’s confident pre-match talk, and now look capable of taking down anyone in the field. Or was that merely Canada’s beleaguered defense? We’ll find out when Mateo Kovacic and Co. meet the Belgians.

Kevin De Bruyne made waves after the win over Canada when he said Belgium’s golden generation missed its window by not claiming honors at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise that the Red Devils failed to take down Morocco. They’ve been without Romelu Lukaku so far this tournament and Michy Batshuayi has the lone goal. Will Roberto Martinez’s men head home far earlier than expected?

Croatia quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 5
World Cup titles: 1 (1966)
World Cup appearances: 15
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA
Coach: Gareth Southgate
Key players: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Declan Rice

Belgium quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 20
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 5
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC (Won Group A)
Coach: Dragan Skocic
Key players: Ehsan Hajsafi, Sardar Azmoun, Mehdi Taremi

Canada vs Morocco, live! Score, updates,, stream link, video highlights

By Dec 1, 2022, 9:50 AM EST
0 Comments

Morocco looks to seal a spot in the 2022 World Cup knockout rounds when it meers eliminated Canada in Al Khor on Thursday.

The Atlas Lions opened the tournament with a 0-0 draw against returning finalists Croatia before surprising Belgium 2-0, both matches taking place in Al Khor.

STREAM LIVE CANADA vs MOROCCO

Canada felt hard done-by after missing an early penalty and losing 1-0 to Belgium, but did not validate dark horse hopes despite an early goal in its second gameI, soundly beaten 4-1 by Croatia.

Maybe leaving Al Rayyan for Al Khor will help Canada get its first World Cup result after going 0-3 in the 1986 tournament and losing both of its matches in Qatar.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

Here is everything you need for Canada vs Morocco.

2022 World Cup

Croatia vs Belgium live
Croatia vs Belgium, live! Score, updates,, stream link, video highlights
World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – how to watch, groups, calendar, match schedule,...
Japan vs Spain live
Japan vs Spain: How to watch live, stream link, team news

How to watch Canada vs Morocco live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Thursday Dec. 1
Stadium: Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

How will Canada respond to its 4-1 loss to Croatia? Superior against Belgium and essentially until Croatia equalized on Monday, John Herdman has to decide who will have the mettle to pop off the mat and challenge unbeaten Morocco. One of those faces will surely be Alphonso Davies. Who will join him? Jonathan David and Cyle Larin could use redemptive performances, to be sure.

Morocco looks very, very strong, especially out wide where Hakim Ziyech, Achraf Hakimi, and Sofiane Boufal operate the machine. A coming-out party for Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri could go a long way toward stretching the Atlas Lions’ tournament well into December.

Canada quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 5
World Cup titles: 1 (1966)
World Cup appearances: 15
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA
Coach: Gareth Southgate
Key players: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Declan Rice

Morocco quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 20
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 5
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC (Won Group A)
Coach: Dragan Skocic
Key players: Ehsan Hajsafi, Sardar Azmoun, Mehdi Taremi

World Cup 2022 schedule – how to watch, groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets, dates

By Dec 1, 2022, 5:25 AM EST
2 Comments

The World Cup 2022 schedule is locked in and this tournament in Qatar has been sensational as action throughout November and December will capture the imagination of the world.

[ LIVE: Watch World Cup en Espanol en Peacock ]

Saudi Arabia, Japan and Morocco have already pulled off huge upset wins over Argentina, Germany and Belgium respectively as the tournament has delivered plenty of shocks.

From the USMNT and England getting out of their group to Lionel Messi dragging Argentina through and Mexico just missing out on getting out of the group stages, Australia making it to the last 16 amid upsets galore, there are plenty of intriguing games in the group stage.

[ MORE: World Cup rosters for all 32 teams ]

Then we have the small matter of the Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and final to look forward to. Bring. It. On.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Below is the schedule in full, details on how to watch the games and everything else you need..

[ MORE: World Cup odds ]

Latest World Cup news

USA best finish World Cup
What is the USA’s best finish in a World Cup? Past results and appearances...
World Cup tables
World Cup tables – Group stage standings in full
World Cup 2022 odds
World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, group stage winners

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

  • When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 10am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, scores, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 World Cup, and be sure to subscribe to NBC Sports on YouTube!

Group A | Group B | Group C | Group D | Group E | Group F | Group G | Group H

Group A schedule (all kick off times ET)

Recap/highlights: Qatar 0-2 Ecuador – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
Recap/highlights: Senegal 0-2 Netherlands – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor
Recap/highlights: Qatar 1-3 Senegal – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor
Recap/highlights: Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: Netherlands 2-0 Qatar – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
Recap/highlights: Ecuador 1-2 Senegal –  Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

Group B schedule

Recap/highlights: England 6-2 Iran – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: USA 1-1 Wales – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: England 0-0 USA – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
Recap/highlights: Wales 0-2 Iran – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: Wales 0-3 England – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: Iran 0-1 USA – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor

Group C schedule

Recap/highlights: Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
Recap/highlights: Mexico 0-0 Poland – Stadium 974, Doha
Recap/highlights: Argentina 2-0 Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
Recap/highlights: Poland 2-0 Saudi Arabia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: Poland 0-2 Argentina – Stadium 974, Doha
Recap/highlights: Saudi Arabia 1-2 Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

Group D schedule

Recap/highlights: France 4-1 Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
Recap/highlights: Denmark 0-0 Tunisia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: France 2-1 Denmark – Stadium 974, Doha
Recap/highlights: Tunisia 0-1 Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
Recap/highlights: Tunisia 1-0 France –  Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: Australia 1-0 Denmark– Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Group E schedule

Recap/highlights: Spain 7-0 Costa Rica – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor
Recap/highlights: Germany 1-2 Japan – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: Spain 1-1 Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
Recap/highlights: Japan 0-1 Costa Rica – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
Thursday, December 1: Japan vs Spain (preview) – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
Thursday, December 1: Costa Rica vs Germany (preview) – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Group F schedule

Recap/highlights: Belgium 1-0 Canada – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: Morocco 0-0 Croatia – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
Recap/highlights: Belgium 0-2 Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor
Recap/highlights: Croatia 4-1 Canada – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
Thursday, December 1: Croatia vs Belgium (preview) – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
Thursday, December 1: Canada vs Morocco (preview) – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 10am

Group G schedule

Recap/highlights: Brazil 2-0 Serbia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
Recap/highlights: Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
Recap/highlights: Brazil 1-0 Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
Recap/highlights: Cameroon 3-3 Serbia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
Friday, December 2: Cameroon vs Brazil – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
Friday, December 2: Serbia vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm

Group H schedule

Recap/highlights: Portugal 3-2 Ghana – Stadium 974, Doha
Recap/highlights: Uruguay 0-0 South Korea – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: Portugal 2-0 Uruguay – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
Recap/highlights: South Korea 2-3 Ghana – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
Friday, December 2: South Korea vs Portugal (preview) – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
Friday, December 2: Ghana vs Uruguay (preview) – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Round of 16 schedule

Match 49 – Saturday, December 3: Netherlands vs USA – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 50 – Saturday, December 3:  Argentina vs Australia – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

Match 52 – Sunday, December 4: France vs Poland – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha – 10am

Match 51 – Sunday, December 4: England vs Senegal – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Match 53 – Monday, December 5: Winners Group E vs Runners up Group F – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Match 54 – Monday, December 5: Winners Group G vs Runners up Group H – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm

Match 55 – Tuesday, December 6: Winners Group F vs Runners up Group E – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 56 – Tuesday, December 6: Winners Group H vs Runners up Group G – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Quarterfinal schedule

Match 58 – Friday, December 9: Winners Match 53 vs Winners Match 54 – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 57 – Friday, December 9: Winners Match 49 vs Winners Match 50 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 10am

Match 60 – Saturday, December 10: Winners Match 55 vs Winners Match 56 – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha – 10am

Match 59 – Saturday, December 10: Winners Match 51 vs Winners Match 52 – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Semifinal schedule

Match 61 – Tuesday, December 13: Winners Match 57 vs Winners Match 58 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Match 62 – Wednesday, December 14: Winners Match 59 vs Winners Match 60 – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Third-place play-off

Match 63 – Saturday, December 17: Losers Match 61 vs Losers Match 62 – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

Final

Match 64 – Sunday, December 18: Winners Match 61 vs Winners Match 62 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 10am

What is the USA’s best finish in a World Cup? Past results and appearances for the USMNT

By Dec 1, 2022, 5:23 AM EST
0 Comments

After a tense and narrow win over Iran, the United States is through to the Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It’s a long road ahead, including a tough matchup with Netherlands coming up Saturday, but after missing the tournament in 2018, the U.S. men have the chance to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in two decades. See below for the United States best finish at the World Cup, tournament history and past appearances.

RELATED: World Cup 2022 schedule – how to watch, groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets, dates

United States best finish at the World Cup

We’re nearing the centennial of what is technically considered the United States men’s best performance at a World Cup: At the inaugural tournament back in 1930, held in Uruguay, the U.S. reached the semifinals, where they suffered a tough 6-1 loss to eventual runner-up Argentina. No third-place match was played, but the U.S. is classified as the third-place team from that World Cup based on their better goal differential over fourth-place Yugoslavia.

The World Cup today looks significantly different than that 1930s edition, from format of competition to number of teams. Since then, the best result for the U.S. at the men’s World Cup came in 2002, when a roster that featured Claudio Reyna, Landon Donovan, DaMarcus Beasley and current USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter, reached the quarterfinals. The U.S. defeated their CONCACAF rival Mexico in the Round of 16 before falling 1-0 to Germany in the quarterfinals.

But after failing to qualify for the World Cup in 2018 (and at the Tokyo Olympics), the young U.S. squad is making strides here in Qatar, highlighted by an impressive 0-0 draw against international powerhouse England. While the Netherlands squad presents a tall task, it’s not out of the question for this 2022 U.S. roster to make it back to the final eight.

RELATED: Top goalscorers at the 2022 World Cup: Updated rankings for the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot

Has the U.S. ever won a knockout match at the World Cup?

The U.S. men have never won the World Cup, and have not advanced beyond the quarterfinals in over 90 years. The U.S. men have won a knockout match at the World Cup just once, that 2002 edition held jointly between South Korea and Japan, when they defeated Mexico in the Round of 16. At the 1930s edition, the U.S. went straight from group play to their semifinal loss vs Argentina.

The U.S. women’s team, however, is the most successful World Cup team in history. The American women have won the tournament four times, including the inaugural tournament in 1991, the 1999 edition, and each of the last two World Cups (2015, 2019).

RELATED: USMNT vs Iran player ratings out of 10

How many times has the U.S. been to the World Cup?

The U.S. men’s soccer team has appeared in 11 editions of the World Cup, including this showing in Qatar. Their appearance in 2022 is a return to the international stage after missing out in 2018. See below for their results by year at each of the past World Cup tournaments.

U.S. World Cup finishes by year

1930 – Eliminated in semifinals (3rd place overall)

1934 – Eliminated in Round of 16

1938 – Withdrew during qualification

1950 – Eliminated in Group Stage

1954-1986 – Did not qualify

1990 – Eliminated in Group stage

1994 – Eliminated in Round of 16

1998 – Eliminated in Group Stage

2002 – Eliminated in Quarterfinals

2006 – Eliminated in Group Stage

2010 – Eliminated in Round of 16

2014 – Eliminated in Round of 16

2018 – Did not qualify

RELATED: Full list of past World Cup winners year-by-year

USA vs Netherlands history

In Qatar, the U.S. will face Netherlands hoping to advance out of the Round of 16 for the first time in 20 years. The United States has never faced the Dutch at the World Cup or in any competitive matches, but the two sides have met in international friendlies over the years. The bad news for the U.S.: Netherlands has won four of those five matchups. The good news: The U.S. won the most recent meeting, a 4-3 comeback victory back in 2015.

How to watch USA vs Netherlands live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday, December 3rd
Stadium: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)