Argentina and Poland made it out of World Cup 2022 Group C as Mexico somehow didn’t make it out and Saudi Arabia couldn’t replicate their stunning win against Argentina.

Mexico lost out at reaching the last 16 on goal difference, as it almost went down to total of yellow cards between them and Poland.

[ LIVE: Watch World Cup en Espanol en Peacock ]

Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste won the group but it wasn’t that easy for them to reach the knockout rounds. But they got it done.

Somehow Robert Lewandowski’s Poland are joining them in the last 16.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

Below is everything you need on World Cup 2022 Group C.

Group C schedule (all times ET)

Recap/highlights: Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

Recap/highlights: Mexico 0-0 Poland – Stadium 974, Doha

Recap/highlights: Poland 2-0 Saudi Arabia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

Recap/highlights: Argentina 2-0 Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

Recap/highlights: Poland 0-2 Argentina – Stadium 974, Doha

Recap/highlights: Saudi Arabia 1-2 Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

How To Watch Group C matches live

When: November 22-30, 2022

November 22-30, 2022 Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)

5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm (all ET) Location: Qatar

Qatar TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Telemundo, Universo, Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, scores, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 World Cup

Group C table

1. Argentina — 6 points (+3) – IN THE LAST 16

2. Poland — 4 points (0) – IN THE LAST 16

3. Mexico — 4 points (-1) – ELIMINATED

4. Saudi Arabia — 3 points (-2) – ELIMINATED

Argentina

Current FIFA world ranking: 3

World Cup titles: 2 (1978, 1986)

World Cup appearances: 17

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (2nd place)

Coach: Lionel Scaloni

Key players: Lionel Messi, Angel de Maria, Lautaro Martinez

Mexico

Current FIFA world ranking: 13

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 16

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONCACAF (2nd place)

Coach: Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino

Key players: Guillermo Ochoa, Hector Herrera, Raul Jimenez

Poland

Current FIFA world ranking: 26

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 8

How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs, Path B

Coach: Czeslaw Michniewicz

Key players: Robert Lewandowski, Wojciech Szczesny, Piotr Zielinski

Saudi Arabia

Current FIFA world ranking: 51

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 5

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC (Won Group B)

Coach: Herve Renard

Key players: Salem Al-Dawsari, Fahad Al-Muwallad, Mohammed Al-Owais

