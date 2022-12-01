Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Belgium, Canada, Croatia, and Morocco comprised a World Cup group that could’ve produced any combination of knockout rounds entrants, despite the presence of sincere favorites.

And it did that, as Morocco won the group with an unbeaten tournament while Belgium failed to score against Croatia and was bounced from the tournament at the group stage in favor of Croatia.

Canada faltered after producing a brilliant first 90 minutes against the Belgians, but the Red Devils performances against Morocco and Croatia threaten to color even that shiny opener.

Even after laboring to beat electric Canada in the opener and losing to Morocco in their second group stage game, Roberto Martinez’s loaded Belgium was widely-ticketed to emerge out of World Cup 2022’s Group F. It did not.

[ MORE: Full schedule for 2022 World Cup ]

Croatia’s tournament acumen arguably won out and Morocco had the stars at the back and front to win in any number of fashions, and the Atlas Lions are now being viewed as a righteous dark horse for the knockout rounds.

Below is everything you need to know on World Cup 2022 Group F.

[ MORE: Ranking every World Cup team, 32-1 ]

World Cup Group F schedule (all times ET)

Recap/highlights: Belgium 1-0 Canada – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

Recap/highlights: Morocco 0-0 Croatia – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 5am

Recap/highlights: Belgium 0-2 Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor

Recap/highlights: Croatia 4-1 Canada – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

Recap/highlights: Croatia 0-0 Belgium – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

Recap/highlights Canada 1-2 Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor

How To Watch Group F matches live

When: November 23-December 1, 2022

November 23-December 1, 2022 Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 10am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)

5am, 8am, 10am, 11am, 2pm (all ET) Location: Qatar

Qatar TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Telemundo, Universo, Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, scores, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 World Cup, and be sure to subscribe to NBC Sports on YouTube!

Group F table

1. Morocco — 7 points (+3 GD)

2. Croatia — 5 points (+3)

3. Belgium — 4 points (-1)

4. Canada — 0 points (-5)

Belgium

Current FIFA world ranking: 2

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 14

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)

Coach: Roberto Martinez

Key players: Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Thibaut Courtois, Eden Hazard

Croatia

Current FIFA world ranking: 12

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 6

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)

Coach: Zlatko Dalic

Key players: Luka Modric, Andrej Kramaric, Mateo Kovacic

Canada

Current FIFA world ranking: 41

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 2

How they qualified: Qualified from CONCACAF (1st place)

Coach: John Herdman

Key players: Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, Milan Borjan, Jonathan Osorio

Morocco

Current FIFA world ranking: 22

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 6

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CAF

Coach: Vahid Halilhodzic

Key players: Achraf Hakimi, Yassine Bounou, Youssef En-Nesyri, Romain Saiss

Follow @NicholasMendola