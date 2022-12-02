Uruguay beat Ghana but failed to secure their spot in the last 16 after pouring more World Cup misery on the Black Stars.

Luis Suarez, who was in tears at full time after South Korea’s stunning late victory against Portugal knocked Uruguay out on goals scored, was heavily involved in both goals for Giorgian de Arrascaeta in the first half but they only arrived after Ghana missed, you guessed it, a penalty kick which was awarded via VAR.

Sergio Rochet saved Andre Ayew’s penalty kick as lightning struck twice for the Black Stars against Uruguay.

Needing a point to advance, Ghana once again collapsed against Uruguay as amid all the talk about getting revenge for 2010, the Ghanians looked stunned following their penalty kick miss.

Uruguay finished on the same number of points and the same goal difference as South Korea, but went out as they scored just two goals to South Korea’s four.

Smiles turn to tears in an instance as Uruguay stunned

They weren’t good enough for most of this tournament and their goalless draw in their opening game against South Korea cost them dear. This is the end for Luis Suarez, who was distraught on the sidelines, as he and Edinson Cavani were dejected as South Korea scored a late winner against Portugal to leave Uruguay needing another three goals late on to advance. That wasn’t going to happen and at the final whistle their players lost it and went at the officials as they believed they should have had at least one penalty kick. In truth, Uruguay haven’t been good enough at this tournament. They will be reminded of that every time the images of Suarez sobbing uncontrollably on the bench, after he had been taken off with the South American side believing they had done enough to reach the list of 16, are shown. Ghana, in a way, finally got their revenge.

Stars of the show

Luis Suarez: Delivered one of his best displays in a long time to cause chaos up top. I guess he can still rise to the occasion and all of the pre-match talk probably helped him roll back the years. However, he ended the game in tears after being subbed off as his World Cup years appear to be over.

Sergio Rochet: Gave the penalty kick away, which seemed harsh, but saved the spot kick and made some other big stops to shut out Ghana.

Kick off: 10am ET – Friday, December 2

Kick off: 10am ET – Friday, December 2

Stadium: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

TV channels en Español: Telemundo

Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Ghana will likely start the same team which started against South Korea as they looked dangerous in attack but they will have to improve defensively and keep the ball a bit better. The Ayew brothers (Jordan and Andre) provide so much experience, while Inaki Williams and Kudus knit everything together well in the final third.

Uruguay have to go for it, so does that mean starting Suarez, Cavani and Nunez up top together? If they do that they could cause Ghana, who have looked shaky at the back, plenty of problems. They may go back to a back four and the trio of Bentancur, Vecino and Valverde to hold down midfield.

Ghana quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 61

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 4

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CAF via playoffs

Coach: Otto Addo

Key players: Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey, Jeff Schlupp

Uruguay quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 14

World Cup titles: 2 (1930, 1950)

World Cup appearances: 14

How they qualified: Qualified from CONMEBOL

Coach: Diego Alonso

Key players: Luis Suarez, Federico Valverde, Darwin Nunez, Rodrigo Bentancur

