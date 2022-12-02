World Cup 2022 Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea schedule, fixtures, rankings

Dec 2, 2022
There were fireworks as a star-studded World Cup 2022 Group H put Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez, Heung-min Son, and Thomas Partey in the same group.

Portugal won the group easily in the end but South Korea’s dramatic late win in the final group stage game saw them pip Uruguay to second place by virtue of goals scored in the group stage.

This was utter chaos until the very end and ended with tears for both South Korea (joy) and Uruguay (despair) as Ghana also played their part in a hugely entertaining group.

Below is everything you need to know on World Cup 2022 Group H.

Group H schedule

Recap/highlights: Portugal 3-2 Ghana – Stadium 974, Doha
Recap/highlights: Uruguay 0-0 South Korea – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: Portugal 2-0 Uruguay – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
Recap/highlights: South Korea 2-3 Ghana – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: South Korea 2-1 Portugal – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: Ghana 0-2 Uruguay – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

  • When: November 23-December 1, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 8am, 10am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Group H table

1. Portugal — 6 points (+2 GD) – IN THE LAST 16
2. South Korea — 4 points (0) – IN THE LAST 16 (Due to total goals scored tiebreaker)
3. Uruguay — 4 points (0) – ELIMINATED
4. Ghana — 3 points (-2) – ELIMINATED

Portugal

Current FIFA world ranking: 9
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 8
How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs
Coach: Fernando Santos
Key players: Cristiano Ronaldo, Ruben Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Cancelo

Ghana

Current FIFA world ranking: 61
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 4
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CAF via playoffs
Coach: Otto Addo
Key players: Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey, Jeff Schlupp

Uruguay

Current FIFA world ranking: 14
World Cup titles: 2 (1930, 1950)
World Cup appearances: 14
How they qualified: Qualified from CONMEBOL
Coach: Diego Alonso
Key players: Luis Suarez, Federico Valverde, Darwin Nunez, Rodrigo Bentancur

South Korea

Current FIFA world ranking: 28
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 10
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC
Coach: Paulo Bento
Key players: Heung-min Son, Young-gwon Kim, In-beom Hwang, Woo-yeong Jeong

Dec 2, 2022
Dec 2, 2022
Ghana, Uruguay crash out after another penalty kick miss and late drama

Dec 2, 2022
Uruguay beat Ghana but failed to secure their spot in the last 16 after pouring more World Cup misery on the Black Stars.

Luis Suarez, who was in tears at full time after South Korea’s stunning late victory against Portugal knocked Uruguay out on goals scored, was heavily involved in both goals for Giorgian de Arrascaeta in the first half but they only arrived after Ghana missed, you guessed it, a penalty kick which was awarded via VAR.

Sergio Rochet saved Andre Ayew’s penalty kick as lightning struck twice for the Black Stars against Uruguay.

[ MORE: Group H standings, schedule, rankings ]

Needing a point to advance, Ghana once again collapsed against Uruguay as amid all the talk about getting revenge for 2010, the Ghanians looked stunned following their penalty kick miss.

Uruguay finished on the same number of points and the same goal difference as South Korea, but went out as they scored just two goals to South Korea’s four.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub

Smiles turn to tears in an instance as Uruguay stunned

They weren’t good enough for most of this tournament and their goalless draw in their opening game against South Korea cost them dear. This is the end for Luis Suarez, who was distraught on the sidelines, as he and Edinson Cavani were dejected as South Korea scored a late winner against Portugal to leave Uruguay needing another three goals late on to advance. That wasn’t going to happen and at the final whistle their players lost it and went at the officials as they believed they should have had at least one penalty kick. In truth, Uruguay haven’t been good enough at this tournament. They will be reminded of that every time the images of Suarez sobbing uncontrollably on the bench, after he had been taken off with the South American side believing they had done enough to reach the list of 16, are shown. Ghana, in a way, finally got their revenge.

Stars of the show

Luis Suarez: Delivered one of his best displays in a long time to cause chaos up top. I guess he can still rise to the occasion and all of the pre-match talk probably helped him roll back the years. However, he ended the game in tears after being subbed off as his World Cup years appear to be over.

Sergio Rochet: Gave the penalty kick away, which seemed harsh, but saved the spot kick and made some other big stops to shut out Ghana.

Ghana vs Uruguay
Graphic via FotMob.com

How to watch Ghana vs Uruguay live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET – Friday, December 2
Stadium: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Ghana will likely start the same team which started against South Korea as they looked dangerous in attack but they will have to improve defensively and keep the ball a bit better. The Ayew brothers (Jordan and Andre) provide so much experience, while Inaki Williams and Kudus knit everything together well in the final third.

Uruguay have to go for it, so does that mean starting Suarez, Cavani and Nunez up top together? If they do that they could cause Ghana, who have looked shaky at the back, plenty of problems. They may go back to a back four and the trio of Bentancur, Vecino and Valverde to hold down midfield.

Ghana quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 61
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 4
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CAF via playoffs
Coach: Otto Addo
Key players: Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey, Jeff Schlupp

Uruguay quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 14
World Cup titles: 2 (1930, 1950)
World Cup appearances: 14
How they qualified: Qualified from CONMEBOL
Coach: Diego Alonso
Key players: Luis Suarez, Federico Valverde, Darwin Nunez, Rodrigo Bentancur

South Korea grabs dramatic stoppage time win to reach last 16

Dec 2, 2022
South Korea scored in the 91st minute to beat Portugal 2-1 and secure themselves a spot in the last 16 of the World Cup in the most dramatic fashion.

They finished Group H level on points and goal difference with Uruguay but went through ahead of Uruguay based on goals scored, as they scored three group stage goals to Uruguay’s two.

Wolves striker Hwang Hee-chan scored the winner as he was set up by Heung-min Son and slotted home.

Portugal had taken the lead through Horta but Kim Young-gwon scored a superb equalizer before half time.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub

South Korea have reached the last 16 of the World Cup for just the second time since their legendary run to the semifinals as hosts in 2002 and just the third time in their history.

Portugal won Group H as Fernando Santos rotated his lineup and they weren’t too bothered with the result. South Korea are now all but certain to face Brazil in the last 16.

Son and South Korea get what they deserve

They lost to Ghana 3-2 despite pummelling their Group H opponents and were very good against Uruguay but drew and finally they got the win they needed, and deserved. South Korea’s dramatic last-gasp win against Portugal was the stuff of legends as Son and Hwang Hee-chan combined for the latter to coolly slot home. How he kept that cool in that scenario is crazy as the whole of South Korea held their breath, then roared in jubilation. This team have huffed and puffed and have never given up and right at the end of the group stage they got what they deserved. After the euphoria of this win, you wouldn’t bet against Son and Co. to pull off a huge upset and knock Brazil out of the World Cup, would you? This result proved a valuable lesson, one which has been repeated time and time again in this tournament: never, ever give up.

Stars of the show

Heung-min Son: Delivered an amazing late assist on the winner and that was the difference. His class in the final third was always going to shine through in the end and he’s been trying so hard to be the main man for South Korea. Now he has his moment.

Diogo Dalot: Fine display and picked up an assist as the Man United right back continues his excellent resurgence.

South Korea vs Portugal
Graphic via FotMob.com

How to watch South Korea vs Portugal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET – Friday, December 2
Stadium: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Obviously the stage is set for Heung-min Son. He is a hero in his homeland and he’s worked so hard to be fit for this tournament after the nasty facial injury but looks out of sorts on the left. Perhaps he can moved inside or slightly deeper to get on the ball more? Cho Gue-sung scored two beauties against Ghana and if South Korea can put more quality deliveries into the box, they will cause problems. They simply have to go all-out for the win and that approach saw them deliver their best play of the tournament in the second half against Ghana. However, South Korea’s Portuguese coach Paulo Bento was sent off at the end of that disappointing defeat to Ghana as he was unhappy with a late corner not being allowed as the final whistle was blown. He will miss this game through suspension. 

For Portugal it’s about resting key players and warming up for their last 16 clash. Winning the group is essential as that means they would face one of Serbia, Switzerland or Cameroon in the last 16 rather than Brazil. It is very unlikely Portugal won’t finish top, but it could happen. Basically, Ghana would have to win big to overturn a three-goal difference by beating Uruguay and Portugal would also have to lose against South Korea. It could happen but Fernando Santos can rotate his team and still have so much quality on the pitch as Goncalo Ramos, Diogo Dalot, Matheus Nunes and Rafael Leao could all start.

South Korea quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 28
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 10
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC
Coach: Paulo Bento
Key players: Heung-min Son, Young-gwon Kim, In-beom Hwang, Woo-yeong Jeong

Portugal quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 9
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 8
How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs
Coach: Fernando Santos
Key players: Cristiano Ronaldo, Ruben Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Cancelo