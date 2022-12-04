France vs Poland, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Defending world champions France will begin their journey through the knockout rounds when they face Poland in the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup on Sunday.

STREAM FRANCE vs POLAND LIVE

Only twice in the history of the World Cup has a defending champion defended their title and went back-to-back. Italy did it in 1934 and 1938; Brazil did it in 1958 and 1962. 60 years later, Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud and captain Hugo Lloris hope to join those legendary sides for the rest of time.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

Here is everything you need for France vs Poland.

Latest World Cup news England vs Senegal: How to watch live, stream link, team news Morocco vs Spain: How to watch live, stream link, team news World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, last 16 winners

How to watch France vs Poland live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Sunday (December 4)

Stadium: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

TV channels en Español: Telemundo

Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

🔥 Olivier Giroud becomes the all-time leading goalscorer for France. What a lovely finish and a great pass from Kylian Mbappe too. His 52nd goal! Crucial goal just before half time and just after Poland should have gone ahead. #FRA 1-0 #POL pic.twitter.com/ackAAFnfn9 — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) December 4, 2022

Excellent defending by France to keep Poland from scoring!#FIFAWorldCup

(via @TelemundoSports)pic.twitter.com/0mifR2KhlM — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 4, 2022

HOW!? Poland so close to taking the lead but Hugo Lloris makes a superb save to deny Zielinski, then Raphael Varane clears the rebound from Kaminski off the line. Poland, who have looked very dangerous in spells against France, should have put one of those away.#FRA 0-0 #POL — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) December 4, 2022

Olivier Giroud slides in at the back post but he can’t convert and the offside flag goes up. Looks like Ousmane Dembele was offside but that’s a big chance wasted for France.

Moments after France cause problems with Giroud and Griezmann buzzing around in the box, Poland break quickly and Robert Lewandowski smashes a shot from distance just wide. #FRA 0-0 #POL — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) December 4, 2022

Key storylines, players to watch closely

For France, the group stage was a bit of a mixed bag results-wise, but the quality of performances was undeniable. Les Bleus hammered Australia, the eventual Group D runners-up, 4-1 in the opener, followed by a 2-1 victory over Denmark in game no. 2 and a surprising 1-0 defeat to Tunisia with next to nothing to play for in the finale. After losing Karim Benzema to injury during training just two weeks ago, on top of N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba going down long before the tournament began, Mbappe (3 goals, 1 assist) and Griezmann (1 assist) shouldered the load in the group stage. 22-year-old midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni was the only player to start all three group games, as Didier Deschamps gives the Real Madrid star a crash course in World Cup football.

La 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 de départ pour ce 𝟭/𝟴 𝗱𝗲 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗲 de Coupe du Monde 🔥 Coup d'envoi 16h00 sur TF1 📺 🇫🇷🇵🇱 #FRAPOL | #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/jUvKfKNOo7 — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) December 4, 2022

Despite having Robert Lewandowski, one of the best strikers of his generation, Poland managed just two goals during the group stage — both in the same game, their only win, against Saudi Arabia. On the flip side, keeping two clean sheets (also against Mexico) proved the difference in elimination and advancement. Poland are one of four sides (Australia, Morocco and Japan being the others) to have held less than 40 percent of possession and make it through to the knockout rounds.

France quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 4

World Cup titles: 2 (1998, 2018)

World Cup appearances: 15

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group D)

Coach: Didier Deschamps

Key players: Kylian Mbappe, Hugo Lloris, Antoine Griezmann

Poland quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 38

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 5

How they qualified: Qualified from AFC via the intercontinental playoffs

Coach: Graham Arnold

Key players: Mathew Ryan, Aaron Mooy, Mathew Leckie

Follow @AndyEdMLS