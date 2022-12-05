Japan and Croatia clash in the last 16 of the World Cup and both will fancy their chances of reaching the quarterfinals.

STREAM LIVE JAPAN V CROATIA

This is the second time in as many tournaments the Samurai Blue have reached the knockout rounds and they were splendid in wins against Spain and Germany to win Group E in dramatic fashion. Can their solid unit and incredible rotation of attacking players by manager Hajime Moriyasu bamboozle Croatia too? They have never made it past the Round of 16 stage at a World Cup.

As for the 2018 World Cup runners, Zlatko Dalic’s side continue to fly under the radar as they got out of Group F with minimum fuss. The experience is plentiful in this side, while emerging talents are also starting to star. Can they go on another deep run?

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

Here is everything you need for Japan vs Croatia.

Latest World Cup news World Cup 2022 schedule – how to watch, last 16, calendar, match schedule,... World Cup yellow card rules 2022: Do cards carry over after group stage? World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, last 16 winners

How to watch Japan vs Croatia live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET – Monday, December 5

Stadium: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

TV channels en Español: Telemundo

Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Japan’s comeback wins against Germany and Spain have been a joy to watch and anybody who watched them before this tournament will not be that surprised. Moriyasu has created a squad which has a total ‘team first’ mentality and so many players are stepping up to deliver in midfield and attack. From Maya Yoshida captaining the side and dominating at center back to Mitoma, Doan, Endo and Tanaka dazzling in midfield and attack whenever they feature, this is a joy to watch. The energy Japan plays with is dizzying and they will create plenty of chances against Croatia. The big question: can they be more clinical?

As for Croatia, the likes of Dejan Lovren, Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic have been here before. They exude confidence and Josko Gvardiol is a fine young center back and the likes of Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic add extra class. This is a side which always seems to overdeliver and they will be thinking another deep run at the World Cup is on the cards. Surely they can’t get to the final again, right?

Japan quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 24

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 7

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC

Coach: Hajime Moriyasu

Key players: Maya Yoshida, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ritsu Doan

At the 2022 World Cup – Won Group E with 6 points (+1 GD)

Croatia quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 12

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 6

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)

Coach: Zlatko Dalic

Key players: Luka Modric, Andrej Kramaric, Mateo Kovacic

At the 2022 World Cup – Finished second in Group F with 5 points (+3 GD)

Follow @JPW_NBCSports