Casemiro’s trading one Bruno for another.
That’s just one of the fun facts of the Premier League players taking a break from league play for the World Cup, where Manchester United’s Casemiro sees club teammate Bruno Fernandes off to Portugal and Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimares alongside him with Brazil.
There’s also a bevy of Wolves and Man City players suiting up for Portugal, a significant Leicester City contingent with Belgium, and Brentford contributing plenty of talent to Denmark.
England is obviously the biggest recipient of Premier League players and Wales is unsurprisingly up there, too, but Brazil and Portugal also look very PL-familiar.
For a full list of all the Premier League players at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, dip below the jump.
Premier League players at the 2022 World Cup
Argentina
Julian Alvarez (Man City) – 2 goals
Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton) – 1 goal
Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)
Lisandro Martinez (Man Utd)
Cristiano Romero (Tottenham)
Belgium
Timothy Castagne (Leicester City)
Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)
Leander Dendoncker (Aston Villa)
Wout Faes (Leicester City)
Amadou Onana (Everton)
Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)
Leandro Trossard (Belgium)
Brazil
Alisson (Liverpool)
Antony (Man Utd)
Casemiro (Man Utd) – 1 goal
Ederson (Man City)
Fabinho (Liverpool)
Fred (Man Utd)
Bruno Guimares (Newcastle)
Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)
Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)
Lucas Paqueta (West Ham) – 1 goal
Richarlison (Tottenham) – 3 goals
Thiago Silva (Chelsea)
Cameroon
Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford)
Croatia
Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)
Ivan Perisic (Tottenham) – 1 goal
Denmark
Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace)
Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford)
Christian Eriksen (Man Utd)
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham)
Mathias Jensen (Brentford)
Rasmus Kristensen (Leeds)
Christian Norgaard (Brentford)
Ecuador
Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton)
Moises Caicedo (Brighton) – 1 goal
Pervis Estupinan (Brighton)
England
Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)
Conor Coady (Everton)
Eric Dier (Tottenham)
Phil Foden (Man City) – 1 goal
Conor Gallagher (Chelsea)
Jack Grealish (Man City) – 1 goal
Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) – 1 goal
Harry Kane (Tottenham) – 1 goal
James Maddison (Leicester City)
Harry Maguire (Man Utd)
Mason Mount (Chelsea)
Kalvin Phillips (Man City)
Jordan Pickford (Everton)
Nick Pope (Newcastle)
Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)
Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) – 3 goals
Declan Rice (West Ham)
Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – 2 goals
Luke Shaw (Man Utd)
Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) – 1 goal
John Stones (Man City)
Kieran Trippier (Newcastle)
Kyle Walker (Man City)
Ben White (Arsenal)
Callum Wilson (Newcastle)
France
Alphonse Areola (West Ham)
Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool)
Hugo Lloris (Tottenham)
William Saliba (Arsenal)
Raphael Varane (Man Utd)
Germany
Armel Bella-Kotchap (Southampton)
Ilkay Gundogan (Man City) – 1 goal
Kai Havertz (Chelsea) – 2 goals
Thilo Kehrer (West Ham)
Ghana
Daniel Amartey (Leicester City)
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace)
Tariq Lamptey (Brighton)
Thomas Partey (Arsenal)
Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) – 1 goal
Iran
Saman Ghoddos (Brentford)
Japan
Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton)
Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal)
Mexico
Raul Jimenez (Wolves)
Morocco
Nayef Aguerd (West Ham)
Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) – 1 goal
Netherlands
Nathan Ake (Man City)
Tyrell Malacia (Man Utd)
Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)
Poland
Jan Bednarek (Aston Villa)
Matty Cash (Aston Villa)
Portugal
Joao Cancelo (Man City)
Diogo Dalot (Man Utd)
Ruben Dias (Man City)
Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) – 2 goals
Ruben Neves (Wolves)
Matheus Nunes (Wolves)
Joao Palhinha (Fulham)
Jose Sa (Wolves)
Bernardo Silva (Man City)
Senegal
Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton)
Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea) – 1 goal
Cheikhou Kouyate (Nottingham Forest)
Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)
Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City)
Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham)
Serbia
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) – 2 goals
South Korea
Hee-chan Hwang (Wolves)
Heung-min Son (Tottenham)
Spain
Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)
Aymeric Laporte (Man City)
David Raya (Brentford)
Rodri (Man City)
Robert Sanchez (Brighton)
Switzerland
Manuel Akanji (Man City)
Remo Freuler (Nottingham Forest)
Fabian Schar (Newcastle)
Granit Xhaka (Arsenal)
Denis Zakaria (Chelsea)
United States (USMNT)
Brenden Aaronson (Leeds)
Tyler Adams (Leeds)
Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) – 1 goal
Tim Ream (Fulham)
Antonee Robinson (Fulham)
Matt Turner (Arsenal)
Uruguay
Rodrigo Betancur (Tottenham)
Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)
Facundo Pellistri (Man Utd)
Wales
Ben Davies (Tottenham)
Wayne Hennessey (Nottingham Forest)
Daniel James (Fulham)
Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest)
Chris Mepham (Bournemouth)
Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth)
Danny Ward (Leicester City)
Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest)
Harry Wilson (Fulham)