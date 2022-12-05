Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus has suffered a knee injury while on duty with Brazil at the World Cup and it could be very serious.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

According to one report from The Telegraph, Jesus could be out for up to three months which would be a hammer blow for the Gunners and their unlikely Premier League title push.

The striker suffered the injury during Brazil’s 1-0 group stage defeat to Cameroon and the Gunners are in contact with the Brazil medical team to figure out how serious the knee injury is.

Jesus, 25, has been instrumental in Mikel Arteta’s side sitting five points clear atop the Premier League table.

If he’s missing for a long period, Arsenal will seriously consider signing an emergency striker in January.

Latest update on Gabriel Jesus injury

The vibes are not good at all around this injury news.

An update below suggests that Arsenal are fearing and planning for the worst but hoping for the best.

If Jesus is out for the next few months, who plays up top for Arsenal? Does Gabriel Martinelli go central? Is Eddie Nketiah ready to fill the void?

Jesus hasn’t been banging goals in for Arsenal this season but his movement and slick interchange with Saka, Martinelli and Odegaard in particular has been the key behind their much-improved attacking displays.

Arsenal are in contact with the Brazilian medical team on Gabriel Jesus. No confirmation of reports in Brazil that he is out for three months. Arsenal sources saying it's still too early to say… time will tell. Doesn't sound good, though. — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) December 4, 2022

Follow @JPW_NBCSports