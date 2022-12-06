Morocco vs Portugal: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Can red-hot Portugal find a way past Yassine Bounou and Morocco when the World Cup quarterfinals hit Qatar on Saturday?

Match 60 of the tournament will see Bounou riding high after stopping three of four penalties faced in the Round of 16 versus Spain, but Portugal won’t be thinking about going more than 90 minutes after scoring a half-dozen goals against Switzerland.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a fourth-minute goal to lead Portugal past Morocco in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup, but Morocco’s yet to lose in Qatar.

The Atlas Lions needed penalties to beat Spain in the Round of 16, while Portugal had no such trouble in clobbering Switzerland 6-1.

Here is everything you need for Morocco vs Portugal.

How to watch Morocco vs Portugal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday December 10

Stadium: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

TV channels en Español: Telemundo

Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Bounou — spelled Bono on his jersey — was sensational in penalties, but Morocco’s defenders limited Spain to a single shot on target. Romain Saiss has been especially good in the middle of the back line while Achraf Hakimi and Noussair Mazroui have been effective out wide, going forward and defending.

Portugal put Goncalo Ramos in the Starting XI for Cristiano Ronaldo and the 21-year-old center forward scored three goals and added an assist against Switzerland. Bruno Fernandes has been wonderful for Portugal, while Ruben Neves and Rafael Leao were able to get through the match with small sub roles and should be rested if called upon by Fernando Santos, who is seeking a World Cup to go with his EURO crown.

Morocco quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 22

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 6

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CAF

Coach: Vahid Halilhodzic

Key players: Achraf Hakimi, Yassine Bounou, Youssef En-Nesyri, Romain Saiss

Portugal quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 9

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 8

How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs

Coach: Fernando Santos

Key players: Cristiano Ronaldo, Ruben Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Cancel

