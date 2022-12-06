World Cup player rankings: Who are the top 25 players in Qatar?

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Our World Cup player rankings have landed, as we select the top 25 players in Qatar as we head into the knockout round at the tournament.

Of course, this is going to change a lot during the World Cup and we will be updating this list as all the action happens in Qatar.

From Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe, there are superstars galore who have the hopes of their nation resting on their shoulders.

Below are the player rankings in full which we will updated throughout the tournament.

How to watch, start time, dates, stream links

When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022

November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022 Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 10am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)

5am, 8am, 10am, 11am, 2pm (all ET) Location: Qatar

Qatar TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Telemundo, Universo, Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

World Cup player rankings (As of December 4)

1. Kylian Mbappe (France) – Even

2. Lionel Messi (Argentina) – Even

3. Casemiro (Brazil) – Up 7

4. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) – Up 10

5. Wojciech Szczesny (Poland) – New entry

6. Antoine Griezmann (France) – New entry

7. Alisson (Brazil) – Even

8. Harry Kane (England) – Down 5

9. Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands) – New entry

10. Olivier Giroud (France) – Up 7

11. Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) – New entry

12. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – Down 6

13. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) – New entry

14. Hakim Ziyech (Morocco) – New entry

15. Rodrigo de Paul (Argentina) – New entry

16. Wataru Endo (Japan) – New entry

17. Jurrien Timber (Netherlands) – New entry

18. Richarlison (Brazil) – Down 10

19. Bernardo Silva (Portugal) – Even

20. Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands) – Even

21. Vinicius Junior (Brazil) – Down 16

22. Heung-min Son (South Korea) – Down 4

23. Harry Maguire (England) – New entry

24. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) – New entry

25. Pedri (Spain) – Down 12

