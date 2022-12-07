The World Cup 2022 odds so intriguing.
Who’s going to lift the World Cup trophy on Sunday, Dec. 18, and what are the current betting odds for them to do so?
Odds for not only who will be crowned world champions this winter in Qatar, but also for each of the last 16 games have been posted.
16 teams are out. 16 teams remain.
Check out the 2022 World Cup winners betting odds below, provided by our partner, PointsBet.
World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live
- When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
- Knockout games kick-off times: 10am, 2pm (both ET)
- Location: Qatar
- TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
- Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)
World Cup 2022 odds – Last 16 games
PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links. Here are the odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.
(-115) Netherlands vs USA (+375). Draw: +225 – 3-1 win to the Netherlands
(-500) Argentina vs Australia (+1300). Draw +550 – 2-1 win to Argentina
(-350) France vs Poland (+1100). Draw: +425 – 3-1 win to France
(-182) England vs Senegal (+600). Draw: +300 – 3-0 win to England
(+280) Japan vs Croatia (+110). Draw: +220
(-450) Brazil vs South Korea (+1200). Draw: +500
(+600) Morocco vs Spain (-180). Draw: +280
(-115) Portugal vs Switzerland (+350). Draw: +250
World Cup 2022 odds – winners (As of December 5)
Brazil +230
France +450
Argentina +550
England +650
Spain +750
Netherlands +1200
Portugal +1400
Croatia +3300
Japan +6600
Switzerland +8000
Morocco +10000
South Korea +20000
Poland – Eliminated
Senegal – Eliminated
Australia – Eliminated
Qatar – Eliminated
Canada – Eliminated
Ecuador – Eliminated
Wales – Eliminated
Iran – Eliminated
Germany – Eliminated
Belgium – Eliminated
Denmark – Eliminated
Costa Rica – Eliminated
Tunisia – Eliminated
Mexico – Eliminated
Saudi Arabia – Eliminated
Cameroon – Eliminated
Ghana – Eliminated
Serbia – Eliminated
Uruguay – Eliminated
USA – Eliminated
World Cup odds – group stage winners (At start of tournament, November 20)
Group A
Netherlands -223
Senegal +400
Ecuador +550
Qatar +1600
Group B
England -304
Wales +550
USA +600
Iran +1800
Group C
Argentina -223
Poland +450
Mexico +450
Saudi Arabia +2500
Group D
France -250
Denmark +275
Tunisia +1400
Australia +2000
Group E
Spain -112
Germany +110
Japan +1200
Costa Rica +5000
Group F
Belgium -200
Croatia +250
Morocco +1000
Canada +1200
Group G
Brazil -250
Switzerland +500
Serbia +600
Cameroon +1200
Group H
Portugal -154
Uruguay +200
Ghana +1100
South Korea +1100