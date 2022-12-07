Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

With the 2022 World Cup here, all of the World Cup kits have been released and there are some intriguing looks.

From Mexico’s snazzy away number to Germany going for a solid new look for their home kit and Puma rolling out a very specific and similar look for their national teams, just like they did for their club teams on their away kits, there is a lot to unpack here.

Which one of these jerseys will you be wearing with pride during the World Cup? And which one will you be wearing because it looks really cool?

Below is our rankings of the World Cup kits for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits

1. Mexico

This is a lovely away kit and will become a classic. Expect these beauties to fly off the shelves and be a jersey that neutrals love just as much as El Tri fans. The home kit is very decent too.

From our roots to our present. ❤️⚽️ Meet our new away jersey for the World Cup, Incondicionales. 🇲🇽😍#ElOrigenQueNosUne pic.twitter.com/5fib7L44UK — Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) August 29, 2022

2. Portugal

Absolutely sensational work. The home kit is unique enough but still sticks to Portugal’s bold colors, while the away kit is a classic too.

🇵🇹 #VesteABandeira. Inspirado nas cores da Nação Valente, o equipamento oficial da nossa Seleção já está disponível 👕 @nikefootball 🛒: https://t.co/JkIEKLw6A9 🇵🇹 #WearTheFlag. Inspired by the colors of the Brave Nation, our official kits are now available 👕 #NikeFC pic.twitter.com/yhYsqpejjd — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) September 15, 2022

3. Denmark

These kits are absolute beauties from Hummel and the message they have for the host nation is being heard loud and clear across the globe.

Denmark’s kit supplier Hummel released a statement on their 'toned-down' design being a protest of the World Cup in Qatar: 'We don’t wish to be visible during a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives.' The third kit is all black to represent mourning. pic.twitter.com/TZKvKbmmZR — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 28, 2022

4. Poland

Oh, wow. This is absolutely beautiful. The away shirt is majestic and the home shirt is classic but with some intriguing detail on the sleeves. Nicely done.

Nowa koszulka reprezentacji Polski jest już dostępna w naszym Sklepie Kibica! 🇵🇱 #KoszulkaMarzenie #KierunekKatar — Łączy nas piłka (@LaczyNasPilka) September 15, 2022

5. Japan

Well, this is another classic. Japan’s home kit is inspired by anime and the design is bold and recognizable. The away kit is fantastic too, especially the long-sleeved version.

6. France

The home and away kits are both lovely and the colors just work together. Well done.

Montrer au monde ce que la France a de plus beau 🇫🇷 @nikefootball 🛒 https://t.co/S3nKmkYlCJ pic.twitter.com/pWEKlLHgJP — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) September 15, 2022

7. Argentina

The home kit is classic. You can’t really mess up the blue and white stripes. Again, another lovely away kit. The purple is perfect and this just looks slick and silky. Much like Lionel Messi’s footwork.

8. Wales

These are beautiful. The right color red on the home shirt and just enough going on without overdoing it. The away shirt is also bold and the collar is lovely. Well done.

“The Dragon on my shirt is all I need.” 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿❤️🔥 The new @adidasfootball Cymru World Cup kit is available now in store and online at @JDOfficial! Gorau Chwarae Cyd Chwarae#TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/REAkdLpjeM — Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) September 15, 2022

9. Tunisia

Most Kappa kits are stunning and these Tunisia jerseys are no exception. These could be the hipster hit of the World Cup. I said it.

10. South Korea

Firstly, the away kit is a beauty. Yes, it may look like a bus seat, but it’s going to be a huge favorite. The home kit is really nice too, especially with the pattern on the shoulders. Lovely stuff.

11. Brazil

Home kit looks like a classic and the away shirt is pretty decent too, but some people may not like the funky print on the shoulders.

12. Ecuador

Great work all round from Ecuador. Classic yellow home jersey, love the blue kit with its snazzy design and the third kit is fresh and clean. Well done.

13. England

The blue panels on the home kit are a bit meh but the away kit is a retro beauty.

14. Croatia

They kind of ruined a classic with the home kit. It’s still cool but only having the checkered design on part of the home shirt is weird. The away kit is majestic.

The classic red checks on the Home jersey are remixed with a modern twist to reflect the energy and pride of our country.#Croatia | @nikefootball | #Vatreni❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/LV1TnEqNjL — HNS (@HNS_CFF) September 15, 2022

The new Away Jersey is inspired by Croatia’s nightlife and natural beauty, with vibrant Laser Blue checks reflecting the vibrancy of our country’s fast-moving festival culture and the azure waters of our coastline.#Croatia | @nikefootball | #Vatreni❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/RAjYGDzJE8 — HNS (@HNS_CFF) September 15, 2022

15. Canada

You can’t mess with these classic colors for home (red), away (white) and third (black) and I love that Canada has kept it so simple. Plus, their logo is epic.

16. Saudi Arabia

Pretty nice designs here. They could have gone with the plain white for the home and plain green for the away, but the snazzy designs work. Especially for the away kit.

17. Netherlands

The home shirt looks kind of velvety? Not the usual bright orange, which will upset some. The blue away kit is sleek and the real winner here.

Oranje Pride is Never Done.

Introducing our new 2022 Home & Away Collection! 🧡🇳🇱@nikefootball pic.twitter.com/fjDiP5qgTB — OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) September 15, 2022

18. Senegal

This is the best of the Puma jerseys, with the home kit very slick. Senegal’s away kit is very distinctive and the green is lovely. This big panel on the middle of the kit is something we will get used to seeing a lot of during the World Cup.

Lions of Teranga 🇸🇳 The 2022 @Fsfofficielle Away kit, out now. pic.twitter.com/FGLYxt44j1 — PUMA Football (@pumafootball) August 29, 2022

19. Ghana

The home kit is very nice with the huge black star in the middle a lovely nod to their team nickname. Again, another Puma away kit but this one has plenty of personality.

Bold meets proud 🇬🇭 The 2022 @ghanafaofficial Away kit, out now. pic.twitter.com/wkVNd508Ok — PUMA Football (@pumafootball) August 29, 2022

20. Germany

This is fine. Expect a bit better from Die Mannschaft and it feels like they should have an all white jersey for their home kit.

Created in the studio – mastered on the pitch 💪

Können nicht erwarten, unsere neuen Trikots im Stadion zu sehen 😍 Ab sofort erhältlich auf:

➡️ https://t.co/I3vY7E3flJ #adidasFootball @adidas pic.twitter.com/p1nGoIldZ9 — DFB-Team (@DFB_Team) August 29, 2022

21. Qatar

The hosts have a simple, clean look. The away shirt has a nice golden pattern on it. Not bad.

The colours that have been witness to the landmark moments throughout our history 🎨🇶🇦 #AlAnnabi pic.twitter.com/7O95b6zLNE — Qatar Football Association (@QFA_EN) September 15, 2022

22. USA

The home shirt has not been received well by fans, and some players, for being too boring. But the away shirt is pretty nice.

The USMNT drop their home and away kits for the 2022 World Cup 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/NuLWtxAyzs — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 15, 2022

23. Morocco

The home shirt is lovely with the green panels and red going together well. The away a bit plain, but I like the collar and sleeve trims and the circular pattern around the middle is very cool.

It’s in the details 🇲🇦 The 2022 @EnMaroc Away kit, out now. pic.twitter.com/FozZhwFTCQ — PUMA Football (@pumafootball) August 29, 2022

24. Uruguay

The home kit is lovely in Uruguay’s iconic sky blue. The kind of shirt you would wear with a pair of jeans. Again, another Puma away kit which looks very similar.

La Celeste in a fresh take 🇺🇾 The 2022 @AUFOficial Away kit, out now. pic.twitter.com/eAAeaydz2w — PUMA Football (@pumafootball) August 29, 2022

25. Spain

Eh, this could have been so much better. Spain’s home kit looks bland and the away kit is just too much with that pattern.

26. Cameroon

Well, these are different. One All Sports is the brand behind these kits and the Indomitable Lions have a theme. One of those designs that the more you look at it, the better it gets. The third kit is sneaky good.

27. Australia

Not quite sure what to make of this. The same velvety style as the Netherlands home shirt on Australia’s home shirt. Just doesn’t work. The away kit is also just very bland.

28. Belgium

These home kits are just a little too plain and the flame pattern on the shoulder isn’t great and looks like a shirt I’d wear to my midweek bowling league. A missed opportunity. The same applies for the away kit. Belgium’s golden generation won’t look golden this World Cup.

29. Serbia

Lovely gold in the design for both the home and away. The home kit is definitely the one to go for and the collar is decent.

The Eagles have landed 🇷🇸 The 2022 @FSSrbije Away kit, out now. pic.twitter.com/E8Dwn3Yemc — PUMA Football (@pumafootball) August 29, 2022

30. Costa Rica

Just very plain. Not bad, but just, well, nothing really going on here.

31. Switzerland

Just very bland overall. The pinstripes on the home shirt are okay but then there’s just nothing. On the away shirt, another Puma effort with not a lot going on and the panel in the middle is just a bit of an eyesore.

Stand for Suisse 🇨🇭 The 2022 @nati_sfv_asf Away kit, out now. pic.twitter.com/KEM3u9xwz0 — PUMA Football (@pumafootball) August 29, 2022

32. Iran

Well, not sure what to say about this. The cheetah print on the shoulders is not for me. That is all.

