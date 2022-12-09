It’s almost here. While there’s long been a debate about whether the 2022 World Cup would arrive in Qatar, the winter tournament is hitting Middle East pitches for the next five weeks.
The mid-season timing has provided for lots of intrigue and injuries but there are still a lot of traditional favorites as Brazil, France, and England duke it out to be named World Cup winners.
There are new faces like Canada and (sorta) the United States men’s national team, too, as the CONCACAF neighbors are joined by fellow confederation mates Costa Rica and Mexico.
It’s set to be Lionel Messi’s last World Cup and probably Cristiano Ronaldo’s as well, though the Portuguese is gathering headlines for any number of reasons heading into Qatar.
Our staff of Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola have laid out their group stage, knockout round, and award predictions below, also making some USMNT projections ahead of the Yanks’ Group B fight with Wales, England, and Iran.
World Cup predictions: Group-by-group
Group A
JPW: Netherlands, Senegal, Ecuador, Qatar
Andy: Netherlands, Senegal, Qatar, Ecuador
Nick: Netherlands, Senegal, Qatar, Ecuador
Group B
JPW: England, Wales, USMNT, Iran
Andy: England, Wales, Iran, USMNT
Nick: England, USMNT, Iran, Wales
Group C
JPW: Argentina, Poland, Mexico, Saudi Arabia
Andy: Argentina, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Poland
Nick: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia
Group D
JPW: France, Denmark, Australia, Tunisia
Andy: France, Denmark, Tunisia, Australia
Nick: France, Denmark, Tunisia, Australia
Group E
JPW: Spain, Germany, Japan, Costa Rica
Andy: Germany, Spain, Japan, Costa Rica
Nick: Spain, Japan, Germany, Costa Rica
Group F
JPW: Belgium, Croatia, Canada, Morocco
Andy: Belgium, Croatia, Morocco, Canada
Nick: Belgium, Croatia, Morocco, Canada
Group G
JPW: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
Andy: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
Nick: Brazil, Switzerland, Serbia, Cameroon
Group H
JPW: Portugal, Uruguay, Ghana, South Korea
Andy: Uruguay, Portugal, South Korea, Ghana
Nick: Uruguay, South Korea, Portugal, Ghana
World Cup predictions: Knockout rounds
JPW – Round of 16
Netherlands def. Wales
Denmark def. Argentina
France def. Poland
England def. Senegal
Croatia def. Spain
Brazil def. Uruguay
Germany def. Belgium
Serbia def. Portugal
JPW – Quarterfinals
Brazil def. Croatia
Netherlands def. Denmark
Germany def. Serbia
England def. France
JPW – Semifinals
Brazil def. Netherlands
England def. Germany
JPW – Final
Brazil def. England
Andy – Round of 16
Wales def. Netherlands
Argentina def. Denmark
Germany def. Croatia
Brazil def. Portugal
England def. Senegal
France def. Mexico
Belgium def. Spain
Uruguay def. Serbia
Andy – Quarterfinals
Argentina def. Wales
Brazil def. Germany
France def. England
Uruguay def. Belgium
Andy – Semifinals
Argentina def. Brazil
France def. Uruguay
Andy – Final
Argentina def. France
Nick – Round of 16
Netherlands def. USMNT
Argentina def. Denmark
Spain def. Croatia
Brazil def. South Korea
England def. Senegal
France def. Mexico
Japan def. Belgium
Uruguay def. Switzerland
Nick – Quarterfinals
Argentina def. USMNT
Brazil def. Spain
France def. England
Uruguay def. Japan
Nick – Semifinals
Brazil def. Argentina
France def. Uruguay
Nick – Final
Brazil def. Uruguay
World Cup predictions: Golden, Silver, and Bronze Balls
JPW
Golden Ball: Vinicius Jr.
Silver Ball: Harry Kane
Bronze Ball: Jamal Musiala
Andy
Golden Ball: Lionel Messi
Silver Ball: Kylian Mbappe
Bronze Ball: Emiliano Martinez
Nick
Golden Ball: Neymar
Silver Ball: Kylian Mbappe
Bronze Ball: Bruno Guimaraes
World Cup predictions: Golden, Silver, and Bronze Boots
JPW
Golden Boot: Harry Kane
Silver Boot: Kylian Mbappe
Bronze Boot: Neymar
Andy
Golden Boot: Kylian Mbappe
Silver Boot: Vinicius Jr.
Bronze Boot: Romelu Lukaku
Nick
Golden Boot: Neymar
Silver Boot: Luis Suarez
Bronze Boot: Richarlison
World Cup predictions: Who will win the Golden Glove?
JPW: Alisson
Andy: Emiliano Martinez
Nick: Alisson
World Cup predictions: Who will win the Young Player Award?
JPW: Jamal Musiala
Andy: Eduardo Camavinga
Nick: Eduardo Camavinga
World Cup predictions: All-Star Team/Best XIs
JPW
Alisson
Trippier, Marquinhos, Van Dijk, T. Hernandez
Casemiro, Musiala, Kimmich
Neymar, Kane, Vinicius Jr.
Andy
Martinez
Pavard, Varane, Gimenez, Tagliafico
Casemiro, Bentancur
Vinicius Jr, Messi, Mbappe
Lukaku
Nick
Alisson
Koulibaly, Kounde, Gimenez
Betancur, Camavinga, Mitoma, De Bruyne
Mbappe, Richarlison, Neymar
World Cup predictions: USMNT leading scorer
JPW: Christian Pulisic
Nick: Christian Pulisic
Realistic worst-case result for USMNT
JPW: Out in group stage with 1 point
Andy: Out in group stage with 1 point
Nick: Out in group stage on tiebreakers
Unrealistic worst-case result for USMNT
JPW: Out in group stage with no wins
Andy: Out in group stage with 0 points
Nick: Out in group stage with no goals, one point vs Wales
Realistic best-case result for USMNT
JPW: Round of 16
Andy: Round of 16
Nick: Round of 16
Unrealistic best-case result for USMNT
JPW: Quarterfinals
Andy: Quarterfinals
Nick: Semifinals
