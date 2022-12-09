Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The World Cup 2022 schedule is locked in and this tournament in Qatar has been sensational as the knockout rounds will capture the imagination of the globe.

Japan, Australia and Morocco made the last 16 with so many huge shocks during the tournament, but the Atlas Lions are the only one of the trio to survive into the quarterfinals. Germany, Denmark, and Belgium all crashed out in the group stage.

Argentina meets the Netherlands in the quarterfinals for a familiar matchup that stands between Lionel Messi and a semifinal date with either Brazil or Japan.

The other side of the bracket sees Morocco meeting Portugal for the right to tangle with the winner of England vs France.

So, yeah, the quarterfinals, semifinals, and final should be dynamite. Bring. It. On.

Below is the schedule in full, details on how to watch the games and everything else you need..

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022

November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022 Knockout round kick-off times: 10am, 2pm (both ET)

10am, 2pm (both ET) Location: Qatar

Qatar TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Telemundo, Universo, Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Quarterfinal schedule

Match 58 – Friday, December 9: Croatia vs Brazil (preview) – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 57 – Friday, December 9: Netherlands vs Argentina (preview) – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Match 60 – Saturday, December 10: Morocco vs Portugal (preview) – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha – 10am

Match 59 – Saturday, December 10: England vs France (preview) – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Semifinal schedule

Match 61 – Tuesday, December 13: Winners Match 57 vs Winners Match 58 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Match 62 – Wednesday, December 14: Winners Match 59 vs Winners Match 60 – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Third-place play-off

Match 63 – Saturday, December 17: Losers Match 61 vs Losers Match 62 – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

Final

Match 64 – Sunday, December 18: Winners Match 61 vs Winners Match 62 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 10am

Round of 16 results

Match 49 – Saturday, December 3: Netherlands 3-1 USA – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

Match 50 – Saturday, December 3: Argentina 2-1 Australia – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

Match 52 – Sunday, December 4: France 3-1 Poland – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

Match 51 – Sunday, December 4: England 3-0 Senegal – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Match 53 – Monday, December 5: Japan 1-1 (AET, 1-3 PKs) – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Match 54 – Monday, December 5: Brazil 4-1 South Korea – Stadium 974, Doha

Match 55 – Tuesday, December 6: Morocco 0-0 (AET, 3-0 PKs) Spain – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

Match 56 – Tuesday, December 6: Portugal 6-1 Switzerland – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

Group stage results

Group A

Recap/highlights: Qatar 0-2 Ecuador – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Recap/highlights: Senegal 0-2 Netherlands – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 5am

Recap/highlights: Qatar 1-3 Senegal – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor

Recap/highlights: Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

Recap/highlights: Netherlands 2-0 Qatar – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Recap/highlights: Ecuador 1-2 Senegal – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

Group B

Recap/highlights: England 6-2 Iran – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

Recap/highlights: USA 1-1 Wales – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

Recap/highlights: England 0-0 USA – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Recap/highlights: Wales 0-2 Iran – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

Recap/highlights: Wales 0-3 England – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

Recap/highlights: Iran 0-1 USA – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor

Group C

Recap/highlights: Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

Recap/highlights: Mexico 0-0 Poland – Stadium 974, Doha

Recap/highlights: Poland 2-0 Saudi Arabia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

Recap/highlights: Argentina 2-0 Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

Recap/highlights: Poland 0-2 Argentina – Stadium 974, Doha

Recap/highlights: Saudi Arabia 1-2 Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

Group D

Recap/highlights: France 4-1 Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Recap/highlights: Denmark 0-0 Tunisia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

Recap/highlights: France 2-1 Denmark – Stadium 974, Doha

Recap/highlights: Tunisia 0-1 Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Recap/highlights: Tunisia 1-0 France – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

Recap/highlights: Australia 1-0 Denmark – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Group E

Recap/highlights: Spain 7-0 Costa Rica – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor

Recap/highlights: Germany 1-2 Japan – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

Recap/highlights: Spain 1-1 Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Recap/highlights: Japan 0-1 Costa Rica – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

Recap/highlights: Japan 2-1 Spain – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

Recap/highlights: Costa Rica 2-4 Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Group F

Recap/highlights: Belgium 1-0 Canada – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

Recap/highlights: Morocco 0-0 Croatia – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 5am

Recap/highlights: Belgium 0-2 Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor

Recap/highlights: Croatia 4-1 Canada – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

Recap/highlights: Croatia 0-0 Belgium – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

Recap/highlights Canada 1-2 Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor

Group G

Recap/highlights: Brazil 2-0 Serbia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

Recap/highlights: Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Recap/highlights: Brazil 1-0 Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am

Recap/highlights: Cameroon 3-3 Serbia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Recap/highlights: Cameroon 1-0 Brazil – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

Recap/highlights: Serbia 2-3 Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha

Group H

Recap/highlights: Portugal 3-2 Ghana – Stadium 974, Doha

Recap/highlights: Uruguay 0-0 South Korea – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

Recap/highlights: Portugal 2-0 Uruguay – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

Recap/highlights: South Korea 2-3 Ghana – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

Recap/highlights: South Korea 2-1 Portugal – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

Recap/highlights: Ghana 0-2 Uruguay – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

