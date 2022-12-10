Morocco stuns Portugal, makes history as first-ever African side in World Cup semifinal

By Dec 10, 2022, 12:17 PM EST
Morocco made history as they beat Portugal and became the first-ever African nation to reach a World Cup semifinal.

That sound you can hear is the celebrations in Marrakesh, Casablanca and all of Morocco.

Youssef En-Nesyri’s first half header was enough for Morocco, as they sat back and allowed Portugal to have plenty of the ball but Bruno Fernandes hit the bar, smashed another over and both Joao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo (who came off the bench) were denied by the brilliant Yassine Bounou in goal for Morocco.

Substitute Walid Cheddira was sent off late on for two yellow cards but Morocco held on amid incredible scenes as their fans went wild at the final whistle at the Al Thumama Stadium as they’ve now beaten Spain in the last 16 and Portugal in the quarterfinals.

Morocco boss Walid Regragui was the first-ever African coach to reach the quarterfinals of the World Cup and he is now heading to the semifinals, just a few months after taking charge of Morocco. The team ranked 22nd in the world beat star-studded Portugal as Cristiano Ronaldo was shown walking off the pitch in tears at the final whistle as what was surely his final World Cup appearance ended in bitter disappointment.

As for Morocco, they will now face the winner of England versus France in the World Cup semifinal, as the Atlas Lions have kept four clean sheets in five games and have incredible momentum heading into the final four.

Intensity, defiance, belief behind the Atlas Lions making history

This was Morocco’s tournament summed up in 90 minutes. Roared on by their huge following in Qatar, they were a total team unit and knew exactly what they were doing for every second of the game. Their flair players provided class when it mattered, they were slick on the counter and they are so well-organized and industrious. They had 27 percent possession and never really looked out of control in the game. There were heroes throughout their team and there seemed to be total belief they could beat Portugal. And they did. History was made.

Stars of the show

Sofyan Amrabat: Another display full of intensity, tough-tackling and leadership in midfield. What a tournament he’s had.

Yassine Bounou: Made a fine stop to deny Felix and kept yet another clean sheet.

Morocco vs Portugal
Graphic via FotMob.com

What a save from Bounou! He denies Joao Felix’s effort from the edge of the box.

Superb counters from Morocco whenever they get the chance to. Their injury-hit side is holding firm. Just over 10 minutes of regulation to go. Can they hold on to make history!?

The second half is underway and Morocco come so close to getting a second. Hakim Ziyech whips in a brilliant cross from a free kick but Diogo Costa saves as everyone misses it.

Bruno Fernandes hits the crossbar from a ridiculous angle. So close to an amazing goal from Bruno!

GOALLLL! Morocco ahead. That was coming. What a header from Youssef En-Nesyri.

So close! Joao Felix’s deflected shot loops towards the top corner but flies just over.

Morocco have been solid but Portugal have had a few half chances.

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Bounou — spelled Bono on his jersey — was sensational in penalties, but Morocco’s defenders limited Spain to a single shot on target. Romain Saiss has been especially good in the middle of the back line while Achraf Hakimi and Noussair Mazraoui have been effective out wide, going forward and defending.

Portugal put Goncalo Ramos in the Starting XI for Cristiano Ronaldo and the 21-year-old center forward scored three goals and added an assist against Switzerland. Bruno Fernandes has been wonderful for Portugal, while Ruben Neves and Rafael Leao were able to get through the match with small sub roles and should be rested if called upon by Fernando Santos, who is seeking a World Cup to go with his EURO crown.

Morocco quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 22
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 6
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CAF
Coach: Vahid Halilhodzic
Key players: Achraf Hakimi, Yassine Bounou, Youssef En-Nesyri, Romain Saiss

Portugal quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 9
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 8
How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs
Coach: Fernando Santos
Key players: Cristiano Ronaldo, Ruben Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Cancel

England vs France: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Dec 10, 2022, 12:19 PM EST
Match 59 of the 2022 World Cup features a pair of European heavyweights duking it out for a place in the semifinals when England faces France on Saturday.

Didier Deschamps’ France is bidding to become a back-to-back World Cup winner, but Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions are tournament-hardened and have shown their explosive nature three times this tournament.

France beat Poland 3-1 in its Round of 16 match while England overcame a dodgy start to pound Senegal 3-0.

Neither team can say its faced a test like this in the tournament, and this could be a fantastic fight in Qatar.

Here is everything you need for England vs France.

Key storylines, players to watch closely

England will look to Harry Kane, though the question remains who will flank the Tottenham center forward. Marcus Rashford’s been very good but Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden got the starting spots against Senegal and it paid off for Southgate.

Kylian Mbappe has been borderline unstoppable and will test Harry Maguire, John Stones, and friends and Antoine Griezmann pulls the strings in behind and Aurelien Tchouameni continues to strengthen his reputation in the center of the pitch.

England quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 5
World Cup titles: 1 (1966)
World Cup appearances: 15
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA
Coach: Gareth Southgate
Key players: Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Pickford

France quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 4
World Cup titles: 2 (1998, 2018)
World Cup appearances: 15
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group D)
Coach: Didier Deschamps
Key players: Kylian Mbappe, Raphael Varane, Antoine Griezmann

World Cup yellow card rules 2022: When does the ‘clean slate rule’ kick in?

By Dec 10, 2022, 12:19 PM EST
At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, we’ve already seen games majorly impacted by yellow cards and red cards.

While yellow cards are a omnipresent part of soccer, players run the risk of acquiring two cautions and being unavailable when their team needs them most. Here’s the breakdown on how yellow cards turn into player suspensions and what happens to cards in between rounds of the tournament.

How many yellow cards equal a player suspension?

If players receive two yellow cards at the 2022 World Cup, it will result in a one-game suspension. If the player receives both cautions in the same game, they will be sent off and serve the suspension in the subsequent match. But players can also receive a suspension after accumulating two yellow cards across separate matches. So once a player has a yellow card to their name, they’ll likely be thinking carefully about how they approach situations to ensure they’re not out of commission at a key moment in the tournament.

Do yellow cards carry over from the group stage?

At the 2022 World Cup, yellow cards do carry over from the group stage into the Round of 16. If a player receives one yellow card in the group stage and another in the Round of 16, they are ineligible for their team’s quarterfinal matchup. However, there is a “clean slate” from the quarterfinals into the semifinals where all previous cautions are wiped, so no players in the semifinals will be at risk of missing the final matches (final and third-place) due to accumulated yellow cards from earlier in the tournament.

Per FIFA, if a suspension can’t be served during the World Cup, it will be carried over to the team’s next official national match.

What do yellow cards mean at the World Cup?

Yellow cards are essentially cautions (also called “bookings”) given to players by match officials for a variety of infractions – these can include poor sportsmanship, delay of game, intentional injury to another player, not maintaining mandated distance from the ball on penalty kicks, impermissible language or other situations as determined by the referee on the pitch and the Video Assistant Referee. If a player receives multiple yellow cards, either in the same game or across multiple games, they receive an “indirect red,” which results in a one-match suspension.

Yellow cards can be a big problem for a team when it comes to missing key players, but they can also impact a squad’s chance of making it through the tournament. The final tiebreaker to determine which teams advance out of the group stages is the team conduct score, or “fair play” tiebreaker based on the number of yellow and red cards a team has accumulated. In a situation where teams are equal on all other tiebreakers, the side with the higher team conduct score will advance to the round of 16.

England vs France lineups: Projected XI, key battles, tactical focus

By Dec 10, 2022, 12:17 PM EST
England and France square off in a huge World Cup quarterfinal in Qatar as the Three Lions and Les Bleus both have realistic chances of winning it all.

But only one will advance.

Who will Gareth Southgate line up? Will he switch to a back three to combat the obvious threat of Kylian Mbappe? Or will he stick with the 4-3-3 which has worked so well for most of this tournament?

As for Didier Deschamps, his reigning World Cup champs are clicking through the gears in attack and he has some big choices to make in midfield and defense. Will the long-time France boss get the big calls correct? He usually does.

Below is a look at the England vs France lineups, with analysis on the key tactical battles and decisions for Southgate and Deschamps.

England lineup projection (3-4-3)

—– Pickford —–

— Walker — Stones — Maguire —

—- Trippier —- Rice —- Bellingham —- Shaw —-

—– Saka —– Kane —- Foden —–

The big dilemma for Gareth Southgate is clear: back three or a back four? The former could give him more protection for the pace and threat of Kylian Mbappe, with Kieran Trippier at wing-back trying to pin him back and if that doesn’t work, Kyle Walker’s pace as a right-sided center back seems to be the perfection solution to nullify France’s main man. Also, Declan Rice can double up if Mbappe cuts inside. England have played most of the last few years in a 3-4-3, so why not go back to it for this very specific situation? In attack Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden will surely support Harry Kane (Raheem Sterling is back in the mix after a return home to deal with a family matter), while Jordan Henderson is probably the man to miss out in midfield with the excellent Jude Bellingham, just 19 years old, continuing in his role as a true No. 8.

France lineup projection  (4-2-1-3)

—– Lloris —–

— Kounde — Konate — Varane — T. Hernandez —

—- Rabiot —- Tchouameni —- 

—– Griezmannn —–

—- Dembele —- Giroud —- Mbappe —-

The back four and midfield has looked okay throughout this tournament and Deschamps has some excellent options if he wants to mix things up. Two from Ibrahima Konate, Raphael Varane and Dayot Upamecano will start but it seems like Upamecano and Varane will get the nod. Kounde has looked a bit clunky at right back and if he’s up against the slippery Foden, that could be a bad match-up for France. Maybe Benjamin Pavard will start? In midfield Adrien Rabiot and Aurelien Tchouameni are their first-choice pairing and have done well without the injured Kante and Pogba. But central midfield is definitely France’s weak spot. Griezmann has rolled back the years as a No. 10, while Dembele, Giroud and Mbappe will cause England’s defense plenty of problems as that attacking quartet can hurt you just about every way imaginable.

World Cup 2022 schedule – how to watch, quarterfinals, calendar, match schedule, brackets, dates

By Dec 10, 2022, 12:15 PM EST
The World Cup 2022 schedule is locked in and this tournament in Qatar has been sensational as the knockout rounds will capture the imagination of the globe.

Japan, Australia and Morocco made the last 16 with so many huge shocks during the tournament, but the Atlas Lions are the only one of the trio to survive into the quarterfinals. Germany, Denmark, and Belgium all crashed out in the group stage.

In the quarterfinals Croatia dumped out red-hot favorites Brazil on penalty kicks to blow the tournament wide-open, while Argentina edged past the Netherlands on penalty kicks in an epic encounter.

The other side of the bracket sees Morocco meeting Portugal for the right to tangle with the winner of England vs France.

So, yeah, the quarterfinals, semifinals, and final should be dynamite. Bring. It. On.

Below is the schedule in full, details on how to watch the games and everything else you need..

Quarterfinal schedule

Match 58 – Friday, December 9: Croatia 1-1 Brazil (Croatia wins 4-2 on penalties) – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

Match 57 – Friday, December 9: Netherlands 2-2 Argentina (Argentina wins 4-3 on penalties) – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

Match 60 – Saturday, December 10: Morocco 1-0 Portugal – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

Match 59 – Saturday, December 10: England vs France (live) – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Semifinal schedule

Match 61 – Tuesday, December 13: Argentina vs Croatia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Match 62 – Wednesday, December 14: Winners Match 59 vs Morocco – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Third-place play-off

Match 63 – Saturday, December 17: Losers Match 61 vs Losers Match 62 – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

Final

Match 64 – Sunday, December 18: Winners Match 61 vs Winners Match 62 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 10am

Round of 16 results

Match 49 – Saturday, December 3: Netherlands 3-1 USA – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

Match 50 – Saturday, December 3: Argentina 2-1 Australia – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

Match 52 – Sunday, December 4: France 3-1 Poland – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

Match 51 – Sunday, December 4: England 3-0 Senegal – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Match 53 – Monday, December 5: Japan 1-1 (AET, 1-3 PKs) – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Match 54 – Monday, December 5: Brazil 4-1 South Korea – Stadium 974, Doha

Match 55 – Tuesday, December 6: Morocco 0-0 (AET, 3-0 PKs) Spain – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

Match 56 – Tuesday, December 6: Portugal 6-1 Switzerland – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

Group stage results

Group A

Recap/highlights: Qatar 0-2 Ecuador – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
Recap/highlights: Senegal 0-2 Netherlands  – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 5am
Recap/highlights: Qatar 1-3 Senegal – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor
Recap/highlights: Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: Netherlands 2-0 Qatar – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
Recap/highlights: Ecuador 1-2 Senegal –  Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

Group B

Recap/highlights: England 6-2 Iran – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: USA 1-1 Wales – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: England 0-0 USA – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
Recap/highlights: Wales 0-2 Iran – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: Wales 0-3 England – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: Iran 0-1 USA – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor

Group C

Recap/highlights: Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
Recap/highlights: Mexico 0-0 Poland – Stadium 974, Doha
Recap/highlights: Poland 2-0 Saudi Arabia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: Argentina 2-0 Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
Recap/highlights: Poland 0-2 Argentina – Stadium 974, Doha
Recap/highlights: Saudi Arabia 1-2 Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

Group D

Recap/highlights: France 4-1 Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
Recap/highlights: Denmark 0-0 Tunisia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: France 2-1 Denmark – Stadium 974, Doha
Recap/highlights: Tunisia 0-1 Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
Recap/highlights: Tunisia 1-0 France –  Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: Australia 1-0 Denmark – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Group E

Recap/highlights: Spain 7-0 Costa Rica – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor
Recap/highlights: Germany 1-2 Japan – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: Spain 1-1 Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
Recap/highlights: Japan 0-1 Costa Rica – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: Japan 2-1 Spain – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: Costa Rica 2-4 Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Group F

Recap/highlights: Belgium 1-0 Canada – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: Morocco 0-0 Croatia – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 5am
Recap/highlights: Belgium 0-2 Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor
Recap/highlights: Croatia 4-1 Canada – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: Croatia 0-0 Belgium – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights Canada 1-2 Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor

Group G

Recap/highlights: Brazil 2-0 Serbia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
Recap/highlights: Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
Recap/highlights: Brazil 1-0 Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
Recap/highlights: Cameroon 3-3 Serbia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
Recap/highlights: Cameroon 1-0 Brazil – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
Recap/highlights: Serbia 2-3 Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha

Group H

Recap/highlights: Portugal 3-2 Ghana – Stadium 974, Doha
Recap/highlights: Uruguay 0-0 South Korea – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: Portugal 2-0 Uruguay – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
Recap/highlights: South Korea 2-3 Ghana – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: South Korea 2-1 Portugal – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: Ghana 0-2 Uruguay – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah