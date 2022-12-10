Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The World Cup 2022 odds so intriguing.

Who’s going to lift the World Cup trophy on Sunday, Dec. 18, and what are the current betting odds for them to do so?

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]



Odds for not only who will be crowned world champions this winter in Qatar, but also for each of the quarterfinal games have been posted.

24 teams are out. Only eight teams remain.

Check out the 2022 World Cup winners betting odds below, provided by our partner, PointsBet.

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022

November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022 Knockout games kick-off times: 10am, 2pm (both ET)

10am, 2pm (both ET) Location: Qatar

Qatar TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Telemundo, Universo, Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

World Cup 2022 odds – Quarterfinal games

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links. Here are the odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

(+800) Croatia vs Brazil (-286). Draw: +400 – After 1-1 draw, Croatia won 4-2 on penalty kicks

(+250) Netherlands vs Argentina (+115). Draw: +220 – After 2-2 draw, Argentina won 4-3 on penalty kicks

(+450) Morocco vs Portugal (-150). Draw: +260

(+210) England vs France (+140). Draw: +220

World Cup 2022 odds – winners (As of December 8)

Argentina +175

France +300

England +400

Portugal +400

Croatia +900

Morocco +3300

Netherlands – Eliminated

Brazil – Eliminated

South Korea – Eliminated

Japan – Eliminated

Switzerland – Eliminated

Spain – Eliminated

Poland – Eliminated

Senegal – Eliminated

Australia – Eliminated

Qatar – Eliminated

Canada – Eliminated

Ecuador – Eliminated

Wales – Eliminated

Iran – Eliminated

Germany – Eliminated

Belgium – Eliminated

Denmark – Eliminated

Costa Rica – Eliminated

Tunisia – Eliminated

Mexico – Eliminated

Saudi Arabia – Eliminated

Cameroon – Eliminated

Ghana – Eliminated

Serbia – Eliminated

Uruguay – Eliminated

USA – Eliminated

World Cup odds – group stage winners (At start of tournament, November 20)

Group A

Netherlands -223

Senegal +400

Ecuador +550

Qatar +1600

Group B

England -304

Wales +550

USA +600

Iran +1800

Group C

Argentina -223

Poland +450

Mexico +450

Saudi Arabia +2500

Group D

France -250

Denmark +275

Tunisia +1400

Australia +2000

Group E

Spain -112

Germany +110

Japan +1200

Costa Rica +5000

Group F

Belgium -200

Croatia +250

Morocco +1000

Canada +1200

Group G

Brazil -250

Switzerland +500

Serbia +600

Cameroon +1200

Group H

Portugal -154

Uruguay +200

Ghana +1100

South Korea +1100

