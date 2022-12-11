Croatia beats Brazil on penalty kicks to dump favorites out of World Cup

By and Dec 11, 2022, 6:15 PM EST
The favorites to win the World Cup have been dumped out at the quarterfinal stage as Croatia stunned Brazil and beat them on penalty kicks.

This World Cup loves a shock.

Neymar (who was left in tears) and Co. were stunned as the red-hot favorites will not be adding a sixth World Cup trophy to their collection, with Tite’s side creating the better chances throughout but they were made to pay for not having a clinical edge.

After a tense 90 minutes Brazil thought they had won it when Neymar scored a beauty at the end of the first half of extra time but Bruno Petkovic popped up in the 117th minute to send the game to penalty kicks.

Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic was the hero again (during the game and penalty kicks) as he saved Rodrygo’s spot kick, then Marquinhos hit the post as Croatia dispatched all four of their penalties to win 4-2.

Croatia have now won their last 16 game (against Japan) and their quarterfinal against Brazil on penalty kicks and they will face the Netherlands or Argentina in the semifinal. The 2018 finalists and relative minnows are dreaming of glory, while the Selecao are heading home.

How the red-hot Selecao were cooled down

The red-hot favorites to win the World Cup are out and they can’t have too many complaints. They had several big chances in the second half but Livakovic did superbly to deny them, while Croatia’s defense held firm and their midfield kept the ball fairly easily and Brazil never controlled the tempo of this game. That hardly ever happens to them. Modric, Brozovic and Kovacic ran the show in midfield, keeping the ball to keep the pressure off their defense and Brazil’s approach to start all of Richarlison, Raphinha, Vinicius Jr and Neymar backfired. They couldn’t get the ball to that quartet early or often enough. Croatia had a threat on the counter and were in this game for large spells but when Neymar put Brazil ahead in the first half of extra time, it seemed like Tite’s side thought they had won it and had survived an almighty scare. When they look back on this tournament, aside from a few moments against South Korea and Serbia they barely got going. The red-hot favorites became luke-warm quarterfinalists as Croatia’s brilliant defending, midfield mastery and an inspired goalkeeper dumped them out of the competition. Neymar’s tears told the whole story.

Stars of the show

Dominik Livakovic: Sensational display to make several stops and was the hero during penalty kicks once again.

Luka Modric: Showed his experience and alongside Kovacic and Brozovic (who were both excellent too) they ran the show in midfield and kept Brazil guessing.

Josip Juranovic: What a display from the right back as he locked down Vinicius Jr and was a threat going forward.

Neymar: Scored a beauty and created most of Brazil’s openings. He was the fifth player up to take a penalty but he wasn’t needed as they had already lost.

Croatia vs Brazil
Graphic via FotMob.com

Kick off: 10am ET, Friday, December 9
Stadium: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

Kick off: 10am ET, Friday, December 9
Stadium: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

PENALTY KICKS! After an amazing extra time period when the game really came to life, it has gone to penalty kicks. Croatia up first and Vlasic puts it down the middle. 1-0. And Livakovic saves Rodrygo’s penalty kick. Advantage Croatia! Casemiro smashes home but Livakovic almost got there. 2-1 to Croatia after two penalty kicks each. Modric smashes home and Pedro slots home. Croatia lead 3-2. Croatia boss Dalic can’t look on the sidelines…

Orsic with an incredible penalty kick as he slots he home. Croatia lead 4-2 with one penalty left. Marquinhos must score… and his shot hits the post! INCREDIBLE. Croatia beat Brazil to reach the semifinals. Brazilian players stunned on the pitch.

GOALLL! Neymar has done it in the 106th minute. What a finish after a lovely team move.

Extra time! Croatia 0-0 Brazil at the end of 90 minutes. A very tight, tense, encounter. Not many chances. Croatia have played very well.

Livakovic with another big save. Brazil cranking through the gears late on but Croatia holding firm.

A couple of good chances for Brazil early in the second half but Livakovic denies both Neymar and Paqueta as the ball dropped to them in the box. Two big chances for the Selecao.

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Croatia’s Dominik  was fantastic in penalties versus Japan to get here, but Luka Modric continues to do the things that get Croatia out of trouble and puts the opponents into heaps of it. Josko Gvardiola has arguably been the defender of the tournament, and the 20-year-old looks to test his mettle again against the Selecao.

Pick a Brazil player who’s failed to impress and you’ve achieved a mighty feat. Neymar’s been fantastic when healthy while Richarlison is in serious pursuit of the Golden Boot. Alisson Becker flexed his muscles once or twice versus South Korea and figures to be busier as the competition continues to heat up in Qatar. Richarlison, Vini Jr, Raphinha and Neymar all start against Croatia. Wowza.

Croatia quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 12
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 6
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)
Coach: Zlatko Dalic
Key players: Luka Modric, Andrej Kramaric, Mateo Kovacic, Josko Gvardiol

Brazil quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 1
World Cup titles: 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)
World Cup appearances: 22
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (1st place)
Coach: Tite
Key players: Neymar, Thiago Silva, Casemiro, Alisson Becker

France outlasts England as Three Lions endure more penalty heartache

By Dec 11, 2022, 6:20 PM EST
England largely controlled tournament favorites France, out-performing the defending World Cup champions in everything but ultimately succumbing to an ages-old narrative in a 2-1 loss in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday in Qatar.

The Three Lions are going home after Harry Kane’s first penalty attempt was good for an equalizer but his second bid went over the bar, as Antoine Griezmann set up goals from Olivier Giroud and Aurelien Tchouameni to return to the semifinals.

Didier Deschamps’ France is bidding to become a back-to-back World Cup winner, but Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions are tournament-hardened and delivered a 2.32-1.19 advantage in expected goals, a 15-8 blowout in shot attempts, and held 57 percent of the ball.

That all disintegrated when Kane failed to put the ball in the goal after getting Tottenham teammate Hugo Lloris to go the wrong way on a pair of second-half attempts from the spot as France was anything but resolved at the back in a performance that will give Morocco even more hope to reach the World Cup Final.

Here is everything you need for England vs France.

Stars of the show

Antoine Griezmann

Olivier Giroud

Hugo Lloris

Declan Rice

Kylian Mbappe

Harry Kane

England vs France
fotmob.com

Aurelien Tchouameni goal video: Stunner opens the scoring

Harry Kane penalty goal video: Spurs vs Spurs for the equalizer

Olivier Giroud goal video: Antoine Griezmann sets up big man

Harry Kane goal video: Kane’s second penalty attempt flies over the bar

Kick off: 2pm ET, Saturday, December 1
Stadium: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Kick off: 2pm ET, Saturday, December 1
Stadium: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

England will look to Harry Kane, while Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden get the starting spots again and Southgate has stuck with the same team which beat Senegal.

Kylian Mbappe has been borderline unstoppable and will test Harry Maguire, John Stones, and friends and Antoine Griezmann pulls the strings in behind and Aurelien Tchouameni continues to strengthen his reputation in the center of the pitch.

England quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 5
World Cup titles: 1 (1966)
World Cup appearances: 15
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA
Coach: Gareth Southgate
Key players: Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Pickford

France quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 4
World Cup titles: 2 (1998, 2018)
World Cup appearances: 15
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group D)
Coach: Didier Deschamps
Key players: Kylian Mbappe, Raphael Varane, Antoine Griezmann

Argentina overcomes blown two-goal lead, beats Netherlands in penalty shootout

By and Dec 11, 2022, 6:10 PM EST
Lionel Messi scored one goal and assisted another before the Netherlands hit Argentina twice in the final 20 minutes, but the Albiceleste survived a penalty kick shootout to reach the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup on Friday.

Argentina will now face Croatia, who shocked the world and beat Brazil earlier on Friday, in the first semifinal on Tuesday.

The opening goal came from virtually nothing, as Messi dribbled through midfield with four orange shirts between him and the goal, and three shading out Nahuel Molina, the eventual goal scorer. It mattered not one bit at all. Messi slipped the ball not only through one line of defenders, but also back across one lane of traffic, stopping it on a dime for Molina to receive it in stride and tuck it inside the far post.

Messi got his goal at the penalty spot in the 73rd minute, atoning for his missed spot kick against Poland during the group stage. At 2-0, with barely a quarter-hour remaining, Argentina had one foot in the semifinals and Messi was just over three hours of football from lifting the World Cup trophy.

As brilliant as Messi was in attack, Argentina’s defensive performance was suffocating and controlling (for a time) as they allowed just one shot in the opening 82 minutes, before a frantic final eight minutes, which included a goal to make it mighty interesting late on with long ball after long ball to substitute Wout Weghorst. And, it was Weghorst who headed home the first Dutch goal after Steven Berghuis whipped a fantastic cross into the box.

10 minutes into second-half stoppage time, with the entire world watching and waiting to see if he could get the ball over the wall and back down under the crossbar, Teun Koopmeiners slipped a clever ball toward the penalty spot for Weghorst to collect and sweep it past Emiliano Martinez.

Martinez made saves to deny Virgil van Dijk and Berghuis in the first two rounds of the shootout, as Argentina raced out to a 3-1 advantage after three rounds. Things got interesting when Enzo Fernandez pulled his attempt wide of the post in round no. 4, but Lautaro Martinez hammered the ball past Andries Noppert to end it at 4-3.

Kick off: 2pm ET, Friday, December 9
Stadium: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

Kick off: 2pm ET, Friday, December 9
Stadium: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Louis van Gaal is looking for arguably the only major trophy to escape his reach with the World Cup, and Virgil van Dijk isn’t too far behind his manager. Jurrien Timber’s joined VVD in a very good back three, Cody Gakpo had been the breakout player of the tournament in all likelihood before Goncalo Ramos captured the world’s attention with his hat trick for Portugal on Tuesday.

Enzo Fernandez has been shining along with Messi, while Nicolas Otamendi has turned back the proverbial clock at center back in a tour de force for the CONMEBOL powers.

Netherlands quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 8
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 10
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group G)
Coach: Louis van Gaal
Key players: Virgil van Dijk, Memphis Depay, Frenkie de Jong

Argentina quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 3
World Cup titles: 2 (1978, 1986)
World Cup appearances: 17
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (2nd place)
Coach: Lionel Scaloni
Key players: Lionel Messi, Angel de Maria, Lautaro Martinez

Morocco stuns Portugal, makes history as first-ever African side in World Cup semifinal

By Dec 11, 2022, 6:05 PM EST
Morocco made history as they beat Portugal and became the first-ever African nation to reach a World Cup semifinal.

That sound you can hear is the celebrations in Marrakesh, Casablanca and all of Morocco.

Youssef En-Nesyri’s first half header was enough for Morocco, as they sat back and allowed Portugal to have plenty of the ball but Bruno Fernandes hit the bar, smashed another over and both Joao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo (who came off the bench) were denied by the brilliant Yassine Bounou in goal for Morocco.

Substitute Walid Cheddira was sent off late on for two yellow cards but Morocco held on amid incredible scenes as their fans went wild at the final whistle at the Al Thumama Stadium as they’ve now beaten Spain in the last 16 and Portugal in the quarterfinals.

Morocco boss Walid Regragui was the first-ever African coach to reach the quarterfinals of the World Cup and he is now heading to the semifinals, just a few months after taking charge of Morocco. The team ranked 22nd in the world beat star-studded Portugal as Cristiano Ronaldo was shown walking off the pitch in tears at the final whistle as what was surely his final World Cup appearance ended in bitter disappointment.

As for Morocco, they will now face the winner of England versus France in the World Cup semifinal, as the Atlas Lions have kept four clean sheets in five games and have incredible momentum heading into the final four.

Intensity, defiance, belief behind the Atlas Lions making history

This was Morocco’s tournament summed up in 90 minutes. Roared on by their huge following in Qatar, they were a total team unit and knew exactly what they were doing for every second of the game. Their flair players provided class when it mattered, they were slick on the counter and they are so well-organized and industrious. They had 27 percent possession and never really looked out of control in the game. There were heroes throughout their team and there seemed to be total belief they could beat Portugal. And they did. History was made.

Stars of the show

Sofyan Amrabat: Another display full of intensity, tough-tackling and leadership in midfield. What a tournament he’s had.

Yassine Bounou: Made a fine stop to deny Felix and kept yet another clean sheet.

Morocco vs Portugal
Graphic via FotMob.com

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday December 10
Stadium: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday December 10
Stadium: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

What a save from Bounou! He denies Joao Felix’s effort from the edge of the box.

Superb counters from Morocco whenever they get the chance to. Their injury-hit side is holding firm. Just over 10 minutes of regulation to go. Can they hold on to make history!?

The second half is underway and Morocco come so close to getting a second. Hakim Ziyech whips in a brilliant cross from a free kick but Diogo Costa saves as everyone misses it.

Bruno Fernandes hits the crossbar from a ridiculous angle. So close to an amazing goal from Bruno!

GOALLLL! Morocco ahead. That was coming. What a header from Youssef En-Nesyri.

So close! Joao Felix’s deflected shot loops towards the top corner but flies just over.

Morocco have been solid but Portugal have had a few half chances.

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Bounou — spelled Bono on his jersey — was sensational in penalties, but Morocco’s defenders limited Spain to a single shot on target. Romain Saiss has been especially good in the middle of the back line while Achraf Hakimi and Noussair Mazraoui have been effective out wide, going forward and defending.

Portugal put Goncalo Ramos in the Starting XI for Cristiano Ronaldo and the 21-year-old center forward scored three goals and added an assist against Switzerland. Bruno Fernandes has been wonderful for Portugal, while Ruben Neves and Rafael Leao were able to get through the match with small sub roles and should be rested if called upon by Fernando Santos, who is seeking a World Cup to go with his EURO crown.

Morocco quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 22
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 6
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CAF
Coach: Vahid Halilhodzic
Key players: Achraf Hakimi, Yassine Bounou, Youssef En-Nesyri, Romain Saiss

Portugal quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 9
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 8
How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs
Coach: Fernando Santos
Key players: Cristiano Ronaldo, Ruben Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Cancel

World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?

By Dec 11, 2022, 12:14 PM EST
With the tournament down the business end, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings.

There are two clear favorites and two clear underdogs to win the trophy in Qatar but there have been big shocks throughout this World Cup and perhaps we will see a few more to stop a powerhouse lifting the famous trophy?

We will updates these rankings during the tournament in Qatar as the final takes place on December 18, 2022.

Let us know what you think of the rankings below.

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

  • When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
  • Knockout round game kick-off times: 10am, 2pm (both ET)
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

World Cup Rankings – December 9, 2022

Teams knocked out on the group stage

32. Qatar – Even
31. Wales – Even
30. Canada – Down 2
29. Tunisia – Up 1
28. Costa Rica – Up 1

27. Belgium – Down 17
26. Denmark – Down 10
25. Saudi Arabia – Down 6
24. Ghana – Even
23. Serbia – Down 6

22. Cameroon – Up 4
21. Iran – Down 3
20. Mexico – Up 5
19. Germany – Down 10
18. Uruguay – Down 7
17. Ecuador – Down 4

Teams who made it to the last 16

16. Poland – Even
15. Australia – Even
14. Senegal – Even
13. USA – Even
12. South Korea – Even
11. Switzerland – Down 1
10. Spain – Down 3
9. Japan – Up 2

Teams who made the quarterfinals

8. Portugal – Down 3
7. Netherlands – Down 1
6. Brazil – Down 5
5. England – Down 1

Teams in the semifinals

4. Croatia – Up 4
3. Morocco – Up 4
2. Argentina – Even
1. France – Up 2