With the tournament down the business end, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings.

There are two clear favorites and two clear underdogs to win the trophy in Qatar but there have been big shocks throughout this World Cup and perhaps we will see a few more to stop a powerhouse lifting the famous trophy?

We will updates these rankings during the tournament in Qatar as the final takes place on December 18, 2022.

Let us know what you think of the rankings below.

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022

November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022 Knockout round game kick-off times: 10am, 2pm (both ET)

10am, 2pm (both ET) Location: Qatar

Qatar TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Telemundo, Universo, Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

World Cup Rankings – December 9, 2022

Teams knocked out on the group stage

32. Qatar – Even

31. Wales – Even

30. Canada – Down 2

29. Tunisia – Up 1

28. Costa Rica – Up 1

27. Belgium – Down 17

26. Denmark – Down 10

25. Saudi Arabia – Down 6

24. Ghana – Even

23. Serbia – Down 6

22. Cameroon – Up 4

21. Iran – Down 3

20. Mexico – Up 5

19. Germany – Down 10

18. Uruguay – Down 7

17. Ecuador – Down 4

Teams who made it to the last 16

16. Poland – Even

15. Australia – Even

14. Senegal – Even

13. USA – Even

12. South Korea – Even

11. Switzerland – Down 1

10. Spain – Down 3

9. Japan – Up 2

Teams who made the quarterfinals

8. Portugal – Down 3

7. Netherlands – Down 1

6. Brazil – Down 5

5. England – Down 1



Teams in the semifinals

4. Croatia – Up 4

3. Morocco – Up 4

2. Argentina – Even

1. France – Up 2

