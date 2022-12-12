France outlasts England as Three Lions endure more penalty heartache

England largely controlled tournament favorites France, out-performing the defending World Cup champions in everything but ultimately succumbing to an ages-old narrative in a 2-1 loss in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday in Qatar.
The Three Lions are going home after Harry Kane’s first penalty attempt was good for an equalizer but his second bid went over the bar, as Antoine Griezmann set up goals from Olivier Giroud and Aurelien Tchouameni to return to the semifinals.
Didier Deschamps’ France is bidding to become a back-to-back World Cup winner, but Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions are tournament-hardened and delivered a 2.32-1.19 advantage in expected goals, a 15-8 blowout in shot attempts, and held 57 percent of the ball.
That all disintegrated when Kane failed to put the ball in the goal after getting Tottenham teammate Hugo Lloris to go the wrong way on a pair of second-half attempts from the spot as France was anything but resolved at the back in a performance that will give Morocco even more hope to reach the World Cup Final.
Stars of the show
Antoine Griezmann
Olivier Giroud
Hugo Lloris
Declan Rice
Kylian Mbappe
Harry Kane
Aurelien Tchouameni goal video: Stunner opens the scoring
🇫🇷 ¡¡GOOOOOOOLAAAAZOOOOO DE FRANCIAAAAAAAA!! 🇫🇷
🤯 ¡Qué golazo! @atchouameni saca disparo de fuera del área y marca el primero del encuentro ⚽️#ENG 0-1 #FRA#MundialTelemundo #ElMundialLoEsTodo #ENGvsFRA pic.twitter.com/RcaEhhA73k
— Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) December 10, 2022
Harry Kane penalty goal video: Spurs vs Spurs for the equalizer
🏴 ¡¡GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DE INGLATERRAAAAAAA!! 🏴
🔥 ¡Se empató! El goleador @HKane define desde el punto de penal.
🫡 ¡EMPATA A ROONEY COMO MÁXIMO GOLEADOR DE INGLATERRA! ⚽️#ENG 1-1 #FRA#MundialTelemundo #ElMundialLoEsTodo #ENGvsFRA pic.twitter.com/5fgrPjpuUa
— Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) December 10, 2022
Olivier Giroud goal video: Antoine Griezmann sets up big man
🇫🇷 ¡¡GOOOOOOOOOOOOL DE FRANCIAAAAAAAAAAAAA!! 🇫🇷
🙌 ¡GIROUD! ¡GIROUD! ¡GIROUD! Enorme remate de cabeza para devolverle la ventaja a los franceses.#ENG 1-2 #FRA#MundialTelemundo #ElMundialLoEsTodo #ENGvsFRA pic.twitter.com/caf7PWv31r
— Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) December 10, 2022
Harry Kane goal video: Kane’s second penalty attempt flies over the bar
🫣 ¡UYYYYYY, LA VOLÓ HARRY KANE!
🥺 Era el gol del empate, era el gol para ponerse como máximo goleador en @England… ¡Y LA MANDÓ A LAS NUBES!#ENG 1-2 #FRA#MundialTelemundo #ElMundialLoEsTodo #ENGvsFRA pic.twitter.com/MT9Ar6PN5P
— Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) December 10, 2022
Key storylines, players to watch closely
England will look to Harry Kane, while Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden get the starting spots again and Southgate has stuck with the same team which beat Senegal.
Your #ThreeLions to face France! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/hfuYqFG8bp
— England (@England) December 10, 2022
Kylian Mbappe has been borderline unstoppable and will test Harry Maguire, John Stones, and friends and Antoine Griezmann pulls the strings in behind and Aurelien Tchouameni continues to strengthen his reputation in the center of the pitch.
Notre 1️⃣1️⃣ de départ pour ce 𝟭/𝟰 𝙙𝙚 𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙡𝙚 de Coupe du Monde 🫡
🏴🇫🇷 | #ANGFRA | #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/cdlceMpXed
— Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) December 10, 2022
England quick facts
Current FIFA world ranking: 5
World Cup titles: 1 (1966)
World Cup appearances: 15
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA
Coach: Gareth Southgate
Key players: Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Pickford
France quick facts
Current FIFA world ranking: 4
World Cup titles: 2 (1998, 2018)
World Cup appearances: 15
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group D)
Coach: Didier Deschamps
Key players: Kylian Mbappe, Raphael Varane, Antoine Griezmann