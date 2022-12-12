After defeating Brazil on penalty kicks in a massive quarterfinal upset, Croatia is on to the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup, where they’ll face Luka Modric and Croatia. It will be a showdown of experience when Luka Modric (fourth World Cup appearance) meets Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi (fifth World Cup appearance) to determine who makes it through to the final on December 18th. To get ready for that clash, see below for a look at Croatia’s past performance at the men’s World Cup, including their wins and results year-by-year.
Has Croatia ever won the World Cup?
Croatia has never won the World Cup, but the small (but mighty) European nation of just under 4 million has been to the semifinals on two previous occasions: their first tournament as a nation following the breakup of Yugoslavia, in 1998, and again just four years ago when they went one round better before losing to France in the final.
How many times has Croatia played in the World Cup?
The World Cup has been a boom-or-bust adventure for Croatia over the years. In six all-time appearances (every tournament since 1998, except 2010), Croatia have gone out in the group stage three times (2002, 2006 and 2014). Each of the three times they advanced from the group, they have gone on to reach at least the semifinals (1998, 2018 and 2022).
Has Luka Modric ever won a World Cup?
Luka Modric is inarguably one of, if not the, greatest midfielders of his generation (and approaching all-time status as he continues at 37 years old), but the 2018 final is as close as he has come to lifting the World Cup trophy. 2022 will almost certainly be his last attempt at realizing immortality.
Croatia World Cup finishes by year
1998: Third place
2002: Eliminated in group stage
2006: Eliminated in group stage
2010: Did not qualify for tournament
2014: Eliminated in group stage
2018: Runners up
How to watch Argentina vs Croatia live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 2pm ET – Tuesday, December 13
Stadium: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)