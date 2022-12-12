USMNT transfer news: Pulisic, McKennie, Musah all in demand

By Dec 12, 2022, 2:07 PM EST
0 Comments

Following the USMNT’s run to the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup, the names Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah are circulating through the transfer rumor mill as European leagues prepare to resume play in two weeks’ time.

[ VIDEO: Jesse Marsch discusses life at Leeds, USMNT with Tim Howard ]

The three young Americans found themselves in interesting club situations ahead of the tournament in Qatar, and strong showings from each has only served to re-ignite interest from major clubs all across Europe.

The upcoming January transfer window is shaping up to be a hugely active period of players signings and sales, as it tends to be immediately following a World Cup. Only this time, it’s happening in the middle of the season, and it could prove the right time for USMNT faces to land in new places.

Pulisic has grown more and more frustrated over his lack of player time at Chelsea, first under Thomas Tuchel and then under Graham Potter; McKennie is always linked with moves away from Juventus, a club well known for its frequent wheelings and dealings; and Musah finds himself in his third season as a regular starter, at the age of 19 (he turned 20 during the World Cup), for Valencia, a club still digging its way out of crippling debt.

Newcastle still interested in Christian Pulisic

Newcastle’s interest in Pulisic dates back to summer and fall earlier this year, when the Magpies acquired four new starters for a combined $151 million. At the time, Chelsea preferred to hold onto the USMNT star not only for depth purposes, but also (perhaps) because they believed a strong showing at the World Cup would boost his transfer value come January.

With just 18 months left on his current contract, Pulisic can reportedly be had for $49 million, though Newcastle will surely try to negotiate that number down. According to various reports out of the UK, the Magpies’ interest in Pulisic remains strong as they are expected to make a bid in the coming days or weeks.

Pulisic, 24, has started just three of 14 Premier League games for Chelsea this season (once in the Champions League), though he has come off the bench on 10 more occasions (three in UCL).

[ MORE: Premier League schedule | World Cup schedule ]

Chelsea, Tottenham back in for Weston McKennie

Chelsea and Tottenham have long been linked McKennie, even before he moved to Juventus in the summer of 2020, and both clubs have needs in central midfield.

McKennie would be a good fit at Chelsea, where Potter often makes noticeable tactical changes from one game to the next based on opponent, demanding a high soccer I.Q. and loads of positional versatility. Potter’s system is all about movement — the ball and the people — requiring players to operate on all three levels of midfield in various setups. Two and a half years in the very tactical Serie A would likely accelerate this USMNT star’s learning curve relative to other options abroad.

Meanwhile, Tottenham can always use a midfielder who likes to push forward into the final third and add a few goals from someone other than Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski. Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg have chipped in four and three goals, respectively, for Antonio Conte’s side. Yves Bissouma was signed from Brighton for $30 million this summer, and though he has started just six of 15 PL games, his minutes saw a significant upswing before the World Cup break (four starts in the final month).

Arsenal a logical landing spot for Yunus Musah

There were reports out of the UK that Arsenal recently had a bid for Musah rejected, as they reportedly try to bring back a player who left the club’s academy at the age of 16 in 2019.

Musah’s contract at Valencia contains a $105-million release clause, though the club’s ongoing financial woes could see them settle for a far more reasonable fee somewhere in the ballpark of $25 million. At that price, there’s not a Premier League side that shouldn’t be submitting their formal bid right this moment.

Musah has more raw talent than any midfield (and maybe player) to ever grace the USMNT player pool. From a national team perspective, letting him continue his development at a club that churns out brilliant attacking midfielders would be a welcome development.

Follow @AndyEdMLS

How many times has Argentina won the World Cup? Past history and appearances for Lionel Messi, Argentina

By Dec 12, 2022, 2:54 PM EST
0 Comments

After defeating Netherlands on penalty kicks in a madcap quarterfinal matchup, Argentina is on to the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup, where they’ll face Luka Modric and Croatia. It will be a showdown of experience when Modric (fourth World Cup appearance) meets Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi (fifth World Cup appearance) to determine who makes it through to the final on December 18th. To get ready for that clash, see below for a look at Argentina’s past performance at the men’s World Cup, including their wins and results year-by-year.

RELATED: Argentina vs Croatia: How to watch live, stream link, team news

How many times has Argentina won the World Cup?

Argentina has won the World Cup twice, but it’s been nearly forty years since it happened last: the team won the 1978 edition on home soil, defeating Netherlands 3-1 in the final thanks in part extra time goals from Mario Kempes and Daniel Bertoni. Argentina last won the tournament in 1986, led by Diego Maradona, culminating in a 3-2 win over West Germany in the final at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca. Argentina has never won the World Cup during Messi’s era, and the 35-year-old has said this will be his last appearance in soccer’s biggest tournament. If he wants to add that final missing piece to one of the most outstanding resumes in the history of the sport, Argentina will need to get past Croatia first.

RELATED: 2022 World Cup top goalscorers: Updated leaders for the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot

How many times has Argentina played in the World Cup?

Argentina has competed in 18 World Cups, including the 2022 edition in Qatar. The last time the team failed to qualify for a World Cup was in 1970, and the last time the Argentinians failed to advance from the group stage was in 2002. Argentina is a three-time World Cup runner-up (1930, 1990, 2014).

RELATED: France vs Morocco: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Has Lionel Messi ever won a World Cup?

Despite being widely considered one of the greatest players in the history of the game, Lionel Messi has never won a World Cup title. He is a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, a ten-time La Liga champion and a four-time UEFA Champions League winner. He won his first major international title with Argentina’s victory in the 2021 Copa America, but the closest he has come to a World Cup title is Argentina’s 2014 runner-up finish to Germany.

RELATED: When and where is the 2026 World Cup?

Argentina World Cup finishes by year

1930 – Runners up

1934 – Eliminated in first round

1938 – 1954: Did not compete

1958: Eliminated in group stage

1962: Eliminated in group stage

1966: Eliminated in quarterfinals

1970: Did not qualify

1974: Eliminated in second group stage

1978: Tournament champions

1982: Eliminated in second group stage

1986: Tournament champions

1990: Runners up

1994: Eliminated in round of 16

1998: Eliminated in quarterfinals

2002: Eliminated in group stage

2006: Eliminated in quarterfinals

2010: Eliminated in quarterfinals

2014: Runners up

2018: Eliminated in round of 16

How to watch Argentina vs Croatia live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2pm ET – Tuesday, December 13
Stadium: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

VIDEO: Jesse Marsch discusses life at Leeds, USMNT’s World Cup run with Tim Howard

By Dec 12, 2022, 2:00 PM EST
0 Comments

When the Premier League resumes play on Boxing Day, first and foremost Jesse Marsch hopes to see a much improved Leeds United defense capable of closing out games and securing deserved points.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule | World Cup schedule ]

At least, that’s one of many things the Leeds boss told NBC Sports’ Tim Howard in an exclusive interview from sunny Spain, where the PL’s 15th-placed side is enjoying undergoing a warm-weather training camp as the 2022 World Cup in Qatar winds down. USMNT stars Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson are not among them (yet) as they enjoy 10 days of downtime to recover and recharge, according to Jesse Marsch.

One a USMNT legend with 121 caps and the other a popular pick to one day manage the Yanks, Tim Howard and Jesse Marsch touched on more than a dozen major topics over their hour-long chat — broken up into two parts: part 1 discussing Leeds and the Premier League (above), and part 2 all about the USMNT’s run to the World Cup round of 16 (below).

[ WORLD CUP SEMIS: Argentina vs Croatia preview | France vs Morocco preview ]

A few select quotes from Jesse Marsch, about his time at Leeds thus far…

“I realized that when we play at home, it’s important that we represent what the fans want to see, which is passion and power and running and aggression and a commitment to play the match that was over 90-plus minutes. That becomes a hallmark of what we have to be here, because it’s what the fans demand.

“But it’s the beauty of me being here. It’s a big club and there’s major pressure, but I believe I fit the demeanor and the idea of what the club should be. I think that’s one of the reasons why the leaders at the club went after me to bring me here — because they believe that I fit the mentality of what we’re doing here.”

“We’ve played some good football. I think the biggest plus is that we’ve seen with the way we want to play and who we want to be, that we can compete with the best. We can compete with the best teams in the world.

“And then, there are other moments where we look really unstable defensively and we need to clean some things up. We’ve let too many points slip away from us. There was a stretch of games where I felt like we were really on top of the match and felt like we were the better team, and we walk away with no points.

“Part of it is we’re young — there’s a lot of players we have that are new to the Premier League and what the standard is of every game — and part of it is just continuing to commit to our process and feed belief. … It’s always hard — the defeats stick with you much more than the victories do, and finding a way in those deep moments to find solutions and remain positive often will determine how much we can accelerate our learning curve and how good a team we can be, and how quickly we can be a good team.”

“The biggest pro [of the World Cup break] is we have a time to, mentally and physically, reboot. You played in the Premier League many years — with the intensity of what the league is, thinking about playing the season all the way through Boxing Day and the fixture list at Christmas, it’s insane.

“When I was in Germany and Austria, we had a little pause in the winter where you can kind of gather yourself. So, I’m thankful, but we have to get ready because when we get back in, the games come fast and furious at us again.

“I think the cons for us, we were in a good way — obviously the win against Liverpool; the comeback win against Bournemouth; I think the performance against Tottenham, as much as it was a loss and it was really frustrating that we gave the game away in the end, we played really well in that match.

“I think we’re on an upswing, and the key for us is to pick up where we left off.”

“The big thing is, defensively, we just want to be more stable. We feel like it’s been too easy to create big chances against us and that we’ve given up too many goals. … We believe that part of it is that when we get the lead, we almost get into protection mode to protect the lead instead of staying on the front foot to continue to go after the game.

“I had one question after one game, where Gary Lineker from ‘Match of the Day’ asked me, ‘It seems like your team gets weaker and you become more open and your aggressiveness leads to giving up goals,’ and I said to him, ‘Actually, I feel in those moments we’re not aggressive enough,’ and I think he thought I was crazy.”

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Argentina vs Croatia: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Dec 12, 2022, 1:55 PM EST
0 Comments

Argentina and Croatia clash in the World Cup semifinals and all eyes are on Lionel Messi as he aims to go one step closer to achieving his one outstanding wish: winning the World Cup.

STREAM LIVE ARGENTINA v CROATIA

La Albiceleste have done things the hard way throughout this World Cup tournament but they find themselves in the final four and are the heavy favorites against a stubborn Croatia side. Lionel Scaloni has seen his side improve as the tournament unfolded and there is a better balance about this Argentina midfield and defense. Plus, they have Messi.

As for Croatia, once again they’ve shocked us all. Luka Modric is pulling the strings and rolling back the years in midfield as Croatia has remarkably reached the semifinal stage in three of their six World Cup appearances. Zlatko Dalic has a team full of veterans and as they proved in their quarterfinal win against Brazil, the runners up in 2018 can hang in there, frustrate and then pounce when they get the opportunity to do so.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub

Here is everything you need for Argentina vs Croatia. 

Latest World Cup news

France vs Morocco live
France vs Morocco: How to watch live, stream link, team news
World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – how to watch, semifinals, calendar, match...
World Cup
World Cup player rankings: Who are the top 25 players in Qatar?

How to watch Argentina vs Croatia live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2pm ET – Tuesday, December 13
Stadium: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail 
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Obviously everyone will be watching Lionel Messi closely as his ridiculous assist against the Netherlands showcased his otherworldly talents. Others have been standing tall for Argentina too, especially Enzo Fernandez, Rodrigo de Paul and Alexis Mac Allister in midfield. At the back the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Cristian Romero and Nicolas Otamendi have had strong tournaments, while Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel will miss this game through suspension.

Croatia have the talented, and experienced, trio of Modric, Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic holding down midfield, while youngster Josko Gvardiol has been sensational at center back and so has Borna Sosa at left back. The star in their penalty kick wins against Japan and Brazil has been goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic and Croatia will need more heroics from him if they’re going to upset Argentina.

Argentina quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 3
World Cup titles: 2 (1978, 1986)
World Cup appearances: 17
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (2nd place)
Coach: Lionel Scaloni
Key players: Lionel Messi, Angel de Maria, Lautaro Martinez
At 2022 World Cup – Beat Netherlands 4-3 on penalty kicks in quarterfinals after 2-2 draw

Croatia quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 12
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 6
Best-ever World Cup finish – Runners up in 2018
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)
Coach: Zlatko Dalic
Key players: Luka Modric, Andrej Kramaric, Mateo Kovacic
At 2022 World Cup – Beat Brazil 4-2 on penalty kicks in quarterfinals after 1-1 draw

France vs Morocco: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Dec 12, 2022, 1:50 PM EST
0 Comments

Reigning World Cup champs France square off with surprise package Morocco in a mouthwatering World Cup semifinal.

Everybody expects France to advance but this World Cup has provided so many upsets, most of them involving Morocco.

STREAM LIVE FRANCE v MOROCCO

Didier Deschamps’ side squeaked past England in the quarterfinals, as Les Bleus have looked shaky defensively but have so much quality in attack. Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud, Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann are all stepping up at different moments and the French are gathering momentum. Their quest to become just the third team in history to win back-to-back World Cups is well and truly on track.

As for Morocco, well, what can we say that hasn’t already been said about the amazing run the Atlas Lions have made to the semifinals? They have made history as the first-ever African side to reach the final four and they’ve beaten Spain and Portugal in the knockout rounds, showcasing incredible grit, energy and quality as they are the total team unit. Just a few months into the job, what a job manager Walid Regragui has done. The fact that Regragui was born in France and several of his players play in France adds extra spice to this intriguing clash.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub

Here is everything you need for France vs Morocco. 

Latest World Cup news

Argentina vs Croatia live
Argentina vs Croatia: How to watch live, stream link, team news
World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – how to watch, semifinals, calendar, match...
World Cup
World Cup player rankings: Who are the top 25 players in Qatar?

How to watch France vs Morocco live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2pm ET – Wednesday, December 14
Stadium: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Kylian Mbappe, the leading goalscorer at the World Cup, was kept quiet by England but Griezmann pulled the strings in his new No. 10 role and Giroud popped up with the winning goal as the French keep finding a way to win. When you think about Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Christopher Nkunku all being out of this tournament due to injury, the strength of their squad is sensational. Quietly Aurelien Tchouameni and Adrien Rabiot have been superb in midfield too. The only issue is that France has yet to keep a clean sheet and they do look vulnerable on the counter.

As for Morocco, their goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has been exceptional, so too has captain Romain Saiss (who is nursing a hamstring injury) while Achraf Hakimi, Sofiane Boufal and Hakim Ziyech give them real quality in wide areas. The star of the show has been Sofyan Amrabat in central midfield, while Azzedine Ounahi has been a revelation alongside him. In truth, the entire Moroccan side has excelled and they’ve kept four clean sheets in five games so far at the World Cup. They are well-organized defensively but break with purpose and skill when they get the chance to attack. They are so dangerous, especially with their huge support which has made all of their World Cup games seem like home games.

France quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 4
World Cup titles: 2 (1998, 2018)
World Cup appearances: 15
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group D)
Coach: Didier Deschamps
Key players: Kylian Mbappe, Hugo Lloris, Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud, Raphael Varane
At the 2022 World Cup – Beat England 2-1 in the quarterfinals

Morocco quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 22
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 6
Best-ever World Cup finish: This tournament
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CAF
Coach: Vahid Halilhodzic
Key players: Achraf Hakimi, Yassine Bounou, Youssef En-Nesyri, Romain Saiss, Hakim Ziyech
At the 2022 World Cup – Beat Portugal 1-0 in the quarterfinals