Crystal Palace vs Fulham live: How to watch, stream link, team news

Crystal Palace and Fulham meet Boxing Day in a London derby that sees both teams on long waits to get back to winning ways ahead of a Premier League match at Selhurst Park (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).
Fulham’s taken just one point from its last three matches, though the losses came against Manchester City and Manchester United.
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Fulham live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET Monday, Dec. 26 (Boxing Day)
TV Channel/Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines
Crystal Palace has one of the best defensive records outside the top four but has to get more goals. Wilfried Zaha and Odsonne Edouard present big-time threats but the Eaglers would like to see more end product from Eberechi Eze and others.
Fulham’s scored a bunch of goals this season but has had plenty of trouble keeping opponents away from danger.
In-form players to keep an eye on
Palace will hope that rest has cured the many bruises Zaha’s taken over the course of this young season. He’ll surely be raring to get out of the gates and back onto the Premier League race track.
Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream were among the USMNT’s very best players at the World Cup, while Aleksandar Mitrovic also played well in an abbreviated tournament with Serbia.
Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Chris Richards (thigh). OUT: James McArthur (groin), Nathan Ferguson (other)
France will defend its World Cup title in the 2022 final when it meets Argentina following Les Bleus’ 2-0 win over stubborn Morocco in Qatar on Wednesday.
The 2018 champions got an early goal from Theo Hernandez but found themselves under serious duress during much of the second half as the Atlas Lions — Africa’s first World Cup semifinalists ever — kept pressing to continue their impressive run so close to home.
But Randal Kolo Muani came off the bench to score with what was likely his first touch of the night so give France a two-goal cushion that would prove plenty good to seal a place in the final.
France will now try to stop Lionel Messi from ending his World Cup career with a famous title win when the two sides meet Sunday in the final, while Morocco will tangle with Croatia in the third-place game on Saturday.
France shows championship mettle (including its manager)
Didier Deschamps has been around the block with this France side, winning the 2018 World Cup in often sensational fashion.
But their titles have not come without challenges, and Les Bleus have shown that they can when even when it second gear (or even when second-best, as they were against England in the quarterfinals).
France had really teetered on the edge of clear inferiority for a long spell in the second half. Deschamps put on Marcus Thuram for Olivier Giroud, which helped a bit, but his insertion of Randal Kolo Muani for Ousmane Dembele worked a treat and quickly so as the Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder scored in the same minute he entered the fray.
This was a gutsy showing from France, and not just because it was under fire and survived to control its World Cup tale. The stadium was incredibly loud and — by all accounts — heavily slanted to the Moroccan side which had captured the attention of the world and had the backing of much of the Arab culture as well.
And France might’ve fallen apart without influential Adrien Rabiot, who was ill and missed the match to join tournament absentees Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante.
That meant that 22-year-old Aurelien Tchouameni and 23-year-old Youssouf Fofana would have to do big jobs in the center of the park and goodness, did they?! Tchouameni was credited with 10 recoveries and Fofana added five. Big-time stuff.
All of this shows why Deschamps’ now decade-long run in charge of the team has been at least doubly as successful in games and wins as any other boss in French history, and why only Jacques Santini has a better win percentage as Bleus manager.
Stars of the Show
Aurelien Tchouameni
Antoine Griezmann
Sofyan Amrabat
Kylian Mbappe
Theo Hernandez
Theo Hernandez goal video: France lead after five minutes
How to watch France vs Morocco live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 2pm ET – Wednesday, December 14 Stadium: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor TV channels en Español: Telemundo Streaming en Español:Peacock (all 64 matches)
Key storylines, players to watch closely
Kylian Mbappe, the leading goalscorer at the World Cup, was kept quiet by England but Griezmann pulled the strings in his new No. 10 role and Giroud popped up with the winning goal as the French keep finding a way to win. When you think about Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Christopher Nkunku all being out of this tournament due to injury, the strength of their squad is sensational. Quietly Aurelien Tchouameni and Adrien Rabiot have been superb in midfield too. The only issue is that France has yet to keep a clean sheet and they do look vulnerable on the counter.
As for Morocco, their goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has been exceptional, so too has captain Romain Saiss (who is nursing a hamstring injury) while Achraf Hakimi, Sofiane Boufal and Hakim Ziyech give them real quality in wide areas. The star of the show has been Sofyan Amrabat in central midfield, while Azzedine Ounahi has been a revelation alongside him. In truth, the entire Moroccan side has excelled and they’ve kept four clean sheets in five games so far at the World Cup. They are well-organized defensively but break with purpose and skill when they get the chance to attack. They are so dangerous, especially with their huge support which has made all of their World Cup games seem like home games.
France lineup, quick facts
Current FIFA world ranking: 4
World Cup titles: 2 (1998, 2018)
World Cup appearances: 15
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group D)
Coach: Didier Deschamps
Key players: Kylian Mbappe, Hugo Lloris, Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud, Raphael Varane
At the 2022 World Cup – Beat England 2-1 in the quarterfinals
Current FIFA world ranking: 22
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 6
Best-ever World Cup finish: This tournament
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CAF
Coach: Vahid Halilhodzic
Key players: Achraf Hakimi, Yassine Bounou, Youssef En-Nesyri, Romain Saiss, Hakim Ziyech
At the 2022 World Cup – Beat Portugal 1-0 in the quarterfinals
Japan, Australia and Morocco made the last 16 with so many huge shocks during the tournament, but the Atlas Lions are the only one of the trio to survive into the semifinals. Germany, Denmark, and Belgium all crashed out in the group stage.
As for Broja, the news is worse for Chelsea’s young striker following an injury suffered in a friendly against Aston Villa.
It’s an ACL tear for Broja, who is expected to miss the rest of the season as Graham Potter looks to sort out his attack at Stamford Bridge.
Broja, the 21-year-old Albanian national team star, has a goal and an assist this year after returning to Chelsea following a successful loan to Southampton.
The Blues sold Timo Werner this summer and Romelu Lukaku’s gone for good now, while Kai Havertz has had fits and starts this season at Chelsea.
Of course Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were brought in to strengthen the side while Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic should have prime chances to impress Potter following strong World Cup runs.
Two Premier League clubs who hit the World Cup break in winning form look to pick up where they left off when Newcastle United visits Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day (Watch live at 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
The visitors arrive in Leicester way ahead of schedule when it comes to their rejuvenation under new ownership, third on the table. The Magpies are seven points back of leaders Arsenal and four clear of fifth-place Manchester United, who has played one fewer match.
Leicester won two-straight before the break to pull four points clear of the bottom three following a poor start to this Premier League season. Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers had been buoyed by James Maddison, who was with England for the World Cup but did not play a minute.
How to watch Leicester vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET Monday, Dec. 26 (Boxing Day)
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines
It’s the same storyline for everyone coming out of this unusual in-season World Cup? Which clubs figured out something new during the long pause, or at least found a tactical wrinkle to surprise their next opponent? Who kept in shape? Who kept form? Who suffered from the tournament and who thrived there to find a little boost heading back into the Premier League. James Maddison, Nampalys Mendy, Bruno Guimares, and Kieran Trippier were among the stars on these clubs to play for their nations in Qatar.
In-form players to keep an eye on
Well, how doesJames Maddison look after recovering from a knee injury and training with England but not hitting a match pitch in the Foxes’ run to the quarterfinals in Qatar?
Almost Newcastle’s whole team had been in-form heading into the break but what will the World Cup participation have done to players like Bruno Guimares, who made two substitute appearances for Brazil, and Fabian Schar, who was a big part of Switzerland’s run?
Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Caglar Soyuncu (hamstring), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Ricardo Pereira (calf). OUT: James Justin (achilles)
Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Alexander Isak (thigh), Fabian Schar (illness), Chris Wood (back), Joelinton (thigh), Matt Ritchie (calf), Paul Dummett (calf). OUT: Emil Krafth (ACL)