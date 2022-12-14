France returns to World Cup Final, will meet Argentina

By Dec 14, 2022, 4:02 PM EST
0 Comments

France will defend its World Cup title in the 2022 final when it meets Argentina following Les Bleus’ 2-0 win over stubborn Morocco in Qatar on Wednesday.

The 2018 champions got an early goal from Theo Hernandez but found themselves under serious duress during much of the second half as the Atlas Lions — Africa’s first World Cup semifinalists ever — kept pressing to continue their impressive run so close to home.

But Randal Kolo Muani came off the bench to score with what was likely his first touch of the night so give France a two-goal cushion that would prove plenty good to seal a place in the final.

France will now try to stop Lionel Messi from ending his World Cup career with a famous title win when the two sides meet Sunday in the final, while Morocco will tangle with Croatia in the third-place game on Saturday.

France shows championship mettle (including its manager)

Didier Deschamps has been around the block with this France side, winning the 2018 World Cup in often sensational fashion.

But their titles have not come without challenges, and Les Bleus have shown that they can when even when it second gear (or even when second-best, as they were against England in the quarterfinals).

France had really teetered on the edge of clear inferiority for a long spell in the second half. Deschamps put on Marcus Thuram for Olivier Giroud, which helped a bit, but his insertion of Randal Kolo Muani for Ousmane Dembele worked a treat and quickly so as the Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder scored in the same minute he entered the fray.

This was a gutsy showing from France, and not just because it was under fire and survived to control its World Cup tale. The stadium was incredibly loud and — by all accounts — heavily slanted to the Moroccan side which had captured the attention of the world and had the backing of much of the Arab culture as well.

And France might’ve fallen apart without influential Adrien Rabiot, who was ill and missed the match to join tournament absentees Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante.

That meant that 22-year-old Aurelien Tchouameni and 23-year-old Youssouf Fofana would have to do big jobs in the center of the park and goodness, did they?! Tchouameni was credited with 10 recoveries and Fofana added five. Big-time stuff.

All of this shows why Deschamps’ now decade-long run in charge of the team has been at least doubly as successful in games and wins as any other boss in French history, and why only Jacques Santini has a better win percentage as Bleus manager.

Stars of the Show

Aurelien Tchouameni

Antoine Griezmann

Sofyan Amrabat

Kylian Mbappe

Theo Hernandez

France vs Morocco
fotmob.com

Theo Hernandez goal video: France lead after five minutes

How to watch France vs Morocco live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2pm ET – Wednesday, December 14
Stadium: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Kylian Mbappe, the leading goalscorer at the World Cup, was kept quiet by England but Griezmann pulled the strings in his new No. 10 role and Giroud popped up with the winning goal as the French keep finding a way to win. When you think about Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Christopher Nkunku all being out of this tournament due to injury, the strength of their squad is sensational. Quietly Aurelien Tchouameni and Adrien Rabiot have been superb in midfield too. The only issue is that France has yet to keep a clean sheet and they do look vulnerable on the counter.

As for Morocco, their goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has been exceptional, so too has captain Romain Saiss (who is nursing a hamstring injury) while Achraf Hakimi, Sofiane Boufal and Hakim Ziyech give them real quality in wide areas. The star of the show has been Sofyan Amrabat in central midfield, while Azzedine Ounahi has been a revelation alongside him. In truth, the entire Moroccan side has excelled and they’ve kept four clean sheets in five games so far at the World Cup. They are well-organized defensively but break with purpose and skill when they get the chance to attack. They are so dangerous, especially with their huge support which has made all of their World Cup games seem like home games.

France lineup, quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 4
World Cup titles: 2 (1998, 2018)
World Cup appearances: 15
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group D)
Coach: Didier Deschamps
Key players: Kylian Mbappe, Hugo Lloris, Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud, Raphael Varane
At the 2022 World Cup – Beat England 2-1 in the quarterfinals

Morocco lineup, quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 22
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 6
Best-ever World Cup finish: This tournament
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CAF
Coach: Vahid Halilhodzic
Key players: Achraf Hakimi, Yassine Bounou, Youssef En-Nesyri, Romain Saiss, Hakim Ziyech
At the 2022 World Cup – Beat Portugal 1-0 in the quarterfinals

World Cup 2022 schedule – how to watch, semifinals, calendar, match schedule, brackets, dates

By Dec 14, 2022, 2:45 PM EST
2 Comments

The World Cup 2022 schedule is locked in and this tournament in Qatar has been sensational as the knockout rounds will capture the imagination of the globe.

Japan, Australia and Morocco made the last 16 with so many huge shocks during the tournament, but the Atlas Lions are the only one of the trio to survive into the semifinals. Germany, Denmark, and Belgium all crashed out in the group stage.

In the semifinals, Lionel Messi turned on the style as Argentina hammered Croatia and they will play France in the final.

So, yeah, the final should be dynamite. Bring. It. On.

Below is the schedule in full, details on how to watch the games and everything else you need..

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

  • When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
  • Knockout round kick-off times: 10am, 2pm (both ET)
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Semifinal schedule

Match 61 – Tuesday, December 13: Argentina 3-0 Croatia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

Match 62 – Wednesday, December 14: France 2-0 Morocco – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Third-place play-off

Match 63 – Saturday, December 17: Croatia vs Morocco – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Final

Match 64 – Sunday, December 18: Argentina vs France – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 10am

Quarterfinal results

Match 58 – Friday, December 9: Croatia 1-1 Brazil (Croatia wins 4-2 on penalties) – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
Match 57 – Friday, December 9: Netherlands 2-2 Argentina (Argentina wins 4-3 on penalties) – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
Match 60 – Saturday, December 10: Morocco 1-0 Portugal – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha
Match 59 – Saturday, December 10: England 1-2 France – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Round of 16 results

Match 49 – Saturday, December 3: Netherlands 3-1 USA – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
Match 50 – Saturday, December 3: Argentina 2-1 Australia – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
Match 52 – Sunday, December 4: France 3-1 Poland – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha
Match 51 – Sunday, December 4: England 3-0 Senegal – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
Match 53 – Monday, December 5: Japan 1-1 (AET, 1-3 PKs) – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
Match 54 – Monday, December 5: Brazil 4-1 South Korea – Stadium 974, Doha
Match 55 – Tuesday, December 6: Morocco 0-0 (AET, 3-0 PKs) Spain – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
Match 56 – Tuesday, December 6: Portugal 6-1 Switzerland – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

Group stage results

Group A

Recap/highlights: Qatar 0-2 Ecuador – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
Recap/highlights: Senegal 0-2 Netherlands  – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 5am
Recap/highlights: Qatar 1-3 Senegal – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor
Recap/highlights: Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: Netherlands 2-0 Qatar – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
Recap/highlights: Ecuador 1-2 Senegal –  Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

Group B

Recap/highlights: England 6-2 Iran – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: USA 1-1 Wales – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: England 0-0 USA – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
Recap/highlights: Wales 0-2 Iran – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: Wales 0-3 England – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: Iran 0-1 USA – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor

Group C

Recap/highlights: Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
Recap/highlights: Mexico 0-0 Poland – Stadium 974, Doha
Recap/highlights: Poland 2-0 Saudi Arabia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: Argentina 2-0 Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
Recap/highlights: Poland 0-2 Argentina – Stadium 974, Doha
Recap/highlights: Saudi Arabia 1-2 Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

Group D

Recap/highlights: France 4-1 Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
Recap/highlights: Denmark 0-0 Tunisia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: France 2-1 Denmark – Stadium 974, Doha
Recap/highlights: Tunisia 0-1 Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
Recap/highlights: Tunisia 1-0 France –  Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: Australia 1-0 Denmark – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Group E

Recap/highlights: Spain 7-0 Costa Rica – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor
Recap/highlights: Germany 1-2 Japan – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: Spain 1-1 Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
Recap/highlights: Japan 0-1 Costa Rica – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: Japan 2-1 Spain – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: Costa Rica 2-4 Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Group F

Recap/highlights: Belgium 1-0 Canada – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: Morocco 0-0 Croatia – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 5am
Recap/highlights: Belgium 0-2 Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor
Recap/highlights: Croatia 4-1 Canada – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: Croatia 0-0 Belgium – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights Canada 1-2 Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor

Group G

Recap/highlights: Brazil 2-0 Serbia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
Recap/highlights: Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
Recap/highlights: Brazil 1-0 Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
Recap/highlights: Cameroon 3-3 Serbia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
Recap/highlights: Cameroon 1-0 Brazil – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
Recap/highlights: Serbia 2-3 Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha

Group H

Recap/highlights: Portugal 3-2 Ghana – Stadium 974, Doha
Recap/highlights: Uruguay 0-0 South Korea – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: Portugal 2-0 Uruguay – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
Recap/highlights: South Korea 2-3 Ghana – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: South Korea 2-1 Portugal – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: Ghana 0-2 Uruguay – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Crystal Palace vs Fulham live: How to watch, stream link, team news

By Dec 14, 2022, 1:49 PM EST
0 Comments

Crystal Palace and Fulham meet Boxing Day in a London derby that sees both teams on long waits to get back to winning ways ahead of a Premier League match at Selhurst Park (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).

Fulham’s taken just one point from its last three matches, though the losses came against Manchester City and Manchester United.

STREAM LIVE CRYSTAL PALACE vs FULHAM

Palace had a two-match winning run broken up at Nottingham Forest in its final Premier League match before the break.

Will Wilfried Zaha speed past the Fulham back line? More importantly, can he do it more often than Aleksandar Mitrovic and his fellow Cottagers turn the same trick at the other end.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Monday, Dec. 26 (Boxing Day)
TV Channel/Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Crystal Palace has one of the best defensive records outside the top four but has to get more goals. Wilfried Zaha and Odsonne Edouard present big-time threats but the Eaglers would like to see more end product from Eberechi Eze and others.

Fulham’s scored a bunch of goals this season but has had plenty of trouble keeping opponents away from danger.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Palace will hope that rest has cured the many bruises Zaha’s taken over the course of this young season. He’ll surely be raring to get out of the gates and back onto the Premier League race track.

Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream were among the USMNT’s very best players at the World Cup, while Aleksandar Mitrovic also played well in an abbreviated tournament with Serbia.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Chris Richards (thigh). OUT: James McArthur (groin), Nathan Ferguson (other)

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Manor Solomon (knee), Neeskens Kebano (calf)

Premier League injuries: Liverpool’s Luis Diaz, Chelsea’s Armando Broja out

By Dec 14, 2022, 11:46 AM EST
0 Comments

A pair of exciting, upstart Premier League attackers won’t be playing on our TV screens for some time as Liverpool’s Luis Diaz and Chelsea’s Armando Broja have suffered significant injuries.

Diaz, 25, felt minor discomfort during Liverpool’s midseason training camp in the UAE, where he was on the road to recovery from a knee injury suffered in October.

The Colombian was sent for precautionary scans that revealed the need for surgery, and will now be out of Liverpool’s lineup for around three months.

Diaz has four goals and three assists across all competitions for Liverpool this season. Jurgen Klopp described the injury as “a proper smash in the face.”

Premier League injuries
(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images)

As for Broja, the news is worse for Chelsea’s young striker following an injury suffered in a friendly against Aston Villa.

It’s an ACL tear for Broja, who is expected to miss the rest of the season as Graham Potter looks to sort out his attack at Stamford Bridge.

Broja, the 21-year-old Albanian national team star, has a goal and an assist this year after returning to Chelsea following a successful loan to Southampton.

The Blues sold Timo Werner this summer and Romelu Lukaku’s gone for good now, while Kai Havertz has had fits and starts this season at Chelsea.

Of course Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were brought in to strengthen the side while Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic should have prime chances to impress Potter following strong World Cup runs.

Leicester vs Newcastle live: How to watch, stream link, team news

By Dec 14, 2022, 11:24 AM EST
0 Comments

Two Premier League clubs who hit the World Cup break in winning form look to pick up where they left off when Newcastle United visits Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day (Watch live at 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

The visitors arrive in Leicester way ahead of schedule when it comes to their rejuvenation under new ownership, third on the table. The Magpies are seven points back of leaders Arsenal and four clear of fifth-place Manchester United, who has played one fewer match.

STREAM LIVE LEICESTER vs NEWCASTLE

Leicester won two-straight before the break to pull four points clear of the bottom three following a poor start to this Premier League season. Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers had been buoyed by James Maddison, who was with England for the World Cup but did not play a minute.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Leicester vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Monday, Dec. 26 (Boxing Day)
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

It’s the same storyline for everyone coming out of this unusual in-season World Cup? Which clubs figured out something new during the long pause, or at least found a tactical wrinkle to surprise their next opponent? Who kept in shape? Who kept form? Who suffered from the tournament and who thrived there to find a little boost heading back into the Premier League. James Maddison, Nampalys Mendy, Bruno Guimares, and Kieran Trippier were among the stars on these clubs to play for their nations in Qatar.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Well, how does James Maddison look after recovering from a knee injury and training with England but not hitting a match pitch in the Foxes’ run to the quarterfinals in Qatar?

Almost Newcastle’s whole team had been in-form heading into the break but what will the World Cup participation have done to players like Bruno Guimares, who made two substitute appearances for Brazil, and Fabian Schar, who was a big part of Switzerland’s run?

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Caglar Soyuncu (hamstring), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Ricardo Pereira (calf). OUT: James Justin (achilles)

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Alexander Isak (thigh), Fabian Schar (illness), Chris Wood (back), Joelinton (thigh), Matt Ritchie (calf), Paul Dummett (calf). OUT: Emil Krafth (ACL)

