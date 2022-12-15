Argentina vs France: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Dec 15, 2022, 4:10 AM EST
0 Comments

The World Cup final is set as Argentina against France has so many incredible storylines, most noticeably Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe.

STREAM LIVE ARGENTINA v FRANCE

Will the master, Messi, finally get the World Cup trophy he surely deserves? Or will the apprentice, Mbappe, grab his second World Cup? Both have been sensational at this tournament and are going head-to-head for the Golden Boot and Golden Ball.

As for Argentina, they have grown into this tournament and Lionel Scaloni has created a hungry team which is capable of sitting back, then snapping into challenges and flying forward with Messi pulling the strings and the brilliant Julian Alvarez stretching opposition defenses. There’s a feeling of destiny when it comes to this Argentine side.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub

France have willed their way to the final as they’ve rarely hit top form at this tournament but given all of their injury issues before it, we are seeing just how deep this France squad is as they go for back-to-back World Cup titles under Didier Deschamps. Like Argentina, they prefer to sit back and hit teams on the counter and of course that means finding Mbappe as often as possible.

Here is everything you need for Argentina vs France in the World Cup final. 

How to watch Argentina vs France live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET – Sunday, December 18
Stadium: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

The key battle and storyline is obviously the master against his apprentice. Will Lionel Messi, 35, win the World Cup trophy he has coveted for the lengthy of his legendary career? Or will his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe, 23, lead France to back-to-back World Cups and the second of his young career? Elsewhere on the pitch the main battle will be fought in midfield. 

The midfield quartet of Enzo Fernandez, Rodrigo de Paul, Alexis Mac Allister and Leandro Paredes have been sensational for Argentina, while defensively they are flexible to switch between a back four and five. Having Montiel and Acuna back from suspension gives Lionel Scaloni a selection headache as he looks to lead Argentine to their third World Cup trophy and their first since 1986 when the great Diego Maradona lead them to glory in Mexico. Can Messi do the same in Qatar?

As for France, well, they’ve battled their way through this tournament and the reigning champs have hardly been electric. But they’ve got the job done and are one win away from becoming just the third team in history to win back-to-back World Cups. Didier Deschamps was hit by huge injuries before this World Cup but his side have recovered extremely well with youngster stepping up. Ibrahima Konate came in for the semifinal and excelled but like Argentina, France still look a little shaky defensively. In midfield Antoine Griezmann is rolling back the years in his new deeper playmaker role and Aurelien Tchouameni has been superb playing in the holding role. Up top Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Olivier Giroud are purring and give France incredible balance. There is also the potential to Karim Benzema to return to the France squad for this final after he left just before the tournament kicked off due to injury and was never replaced but now he’s back fit. Deschamps is refusing to talk about that topic. But what an incredible story that would be…

Argentina quick facts

[ MORE: Argentina’s history at the World Cup ]

Current FIFA world ranking: 4
World Cup titles: 2 (1998, 2018)
World Cup appearances: 15
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group D)
Coach: Didier Deschamps
Key players: Kylian Mbappe, Hugo Lloris, Antoine Griezmann, Raphael Varane
Path to 2022 World Cup final: Finished top of Group C; beat Australia 2-1 in last 16; beat Netherlands on penalty kicks in quarterfinals; beat Croatia 3-0 in semifinals

France quick facts

[ MORE: France’s history at the World Cup ]

Current FIFA world ranking: 3
World Cup titles: 2 (1978, 1986)
World Cup appearances: 17
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (2nd place)
Coach: Lionel Scaloni
Key players: Lionel Messi, Emiliano Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi, Julian Alvarez
Path to 2022 World Cup final: Finished top of Group D; beat Poland 3-1 in last 16; beat England 2-1 in quarterfinals; beat Morocco 2-0 in semifinals

World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much will each country earn?

By Dec 15, 2022, 4:40 AM EST
0 Comments

Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance.

FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.

[ LIVE: Watch World Cup en Espanol en Peacock

Yes, the game is all about glory and winning the ultimate prize and to be crowned Champions of the World, but players are also playing to earn some nice bonuses which also helps to fund their national teams and associations.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub

Below is a breakdown of the World Cup prize money table in full, with details on how much each team made from their run at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

How much prize money did the 2018 World Cup winner get?

The prize money has increased from four years ago, when a pot of $400 million was dished out between the 32 teams.

That was up $42 million from the prize money in 2014 and the winners in 2018 (France) were given $38 million, while the winning team in 2022 will receive $42 million.

Where does the prize money come from?

FIFA distributes the prize money based on the finances they gain from hosting the tournament.

How much do World Cup players get paid?

It is down to the individual nations as to how much they pay their players from the prize money they receive. Some countries may distribute the money based on appearances, or others may split it evenly.

2022 World Cup prize money table in full

Teams who went out in the group stage earned $9 million each

Qatar, Ecuador, Wales, Iran, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Tunisia, Canada, Belgium, Germany, Costa Rica, Serbia, Cameroon, Ghana, Uruguay

Teams who reached the Round of 16 earned $13 million each

USA, Senegal, Australia, Poland, Spain, Japan, Switzerland, South Korea

Teams who reached the Quarterfinals earned $17 million each

Brazil, Netherlands, Portugal, England

Fourth place team will earn $25 million

Croatia or Morocco

Third place team will earn $27 million

Croatia or Morocco

Runner-up will earn $30 million

Argentina or France

Winer will earn $42 million

Argentina or France

How many times has France won the World Cup? Past titles, appearances and results

By Dec 15, 2022, 4:30 AM EST
0 Comments

The quarterfinal meeting between France and England was one of the mostly highly anticipated of the 2022 World Cup and it absolutely delivered, with Kylian Mbappe and co. taking the 2-1 victory over Harry Kane and the Three Lions and adding another chapter to England’s troubled history with penalty kicks along the way. Then in the semifinals, France took down Morocco, to make it back to the final for the second consecutive tournament. It will be a tough test for the French, who will take on Lionel Messi and Argentina in the hopes of becoming the third nation in history to win consecutive men’s World Cups. Before that thrilling final, see below for a look France’s World Cup history, including their wins and results year-by-year.

RELATED: How many times has Argentina won the World Cup? Past history and appearances for Lionel Messi, Argentina

How many times has France won the World Cup?

France has won the World Cup twice, and is in fact the defending champion after winning the 2018 edition held in Russia, a 4-2 victory over Croatia. France’s first World Cup win came in 1998, when they defeated Brazil 3-0 in the final as the host nation, playing at the Stade de France, just north of Paris. The team has already avoided the curse of the defending champion: before France in 2022, the previous three straight defending champions were eliminated in the group stage of the following World Cup.

RELATED: 2022 World Cup top goalscorers: Updated leaders for the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot

How many times has France played in the World Cup?

The French team has competed in 16 World Cups, including the inaugural edition in 1930 and the 2022 tournament in Qatar. France was the runner-up in 2006 and has finished 3rd twice (1958, 1986). They’ve also hosted the tournament twice (1938, 1998). France last failed to qualify for the World Cup in 1994 – in fact, they did not play in the tournament for 12 years after missing out in both 1990 and 1994, but returned in 1998 to win it all on home soil.

RELATED: When and where is the 2026 World Cup?

What teams have won back-to-back World Cup titles?

If Les Bleus get past Morocco and go on to successfully defend their title from 2018, they’d be just the third country in history to win consecutive men’s World Cups. They’d join Italy (1934, 1938) and Brazil (1958, 1962), meaning they’d be the first side to accomplish the feat in 60 years.

RELATED: World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?

France World Cup finishes by year

1930: Eliminated in group stage

1934: Eliminated in round of 16

1938: Eliminated in quarterfinals

1950: Did not compete

1954: Eliminated in group stage

1958: Third place

1962: Did not qualify

1966: Eliminated in group stage

1970 – 1974: Did not qualify

1978: Eliminated in group stage

1982: Fourth place

1986: Third place

1990 – 1994: Did not qualify

1998: Tournament champions

2002: Eliminated in group stage

2006: Runners up

2010: Eliminated in group stage

2014: Eliminated in quarterfinals

2018: Tournament champions

How to watch World Cup final – Argentina vs France

Kick off: 10am ET – Sunday, December 18th
Stadium: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live stream links, Peacock, channel

By Dec 15, 2022, 4:30 AM EST
0 Comments

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures are front and center as the new season has delivered so much drama so far and will do so again when it all returns after the World Cup break.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock. We’ve got you covered.

Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Chelsea and Liverpool push them all the way? How will Manchester United’s new-look side fare? What about Tottenham and Arsenal? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?

So. Many. Questions.

[ MORE: Watch Premier League live | Peacock Premium details ]

Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.

While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures

The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.

The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.

When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?

The season will take a pause after Match round 16, which ends on November 13. After the World Cup is finished on Dec. 18, Premier League games will then restart on December 26.

When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?

The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?

These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Predictions for 2022-23 Premier League season

We made a few bold predictions ahead of the Premier League campaign, which you can read in full here. And we’ve also predicted how we think the Premier League table will look at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. I’m sure you agree wholeheartedly with these predictions…

2022-23 Premier League TV schedule

Below are the Premier League fixtures in full, with all kick offs listed at 10am ET unless otherwise stated:

Matchweek 17

Monday 26 December

7:30am: Brentford v Spurs
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Everton v Wolves
Leeds v Man City
Leicester v Newcastle
Southampton v Brighton
12:30pm: Aston Villa v Liverpool
3pm: Arsenal v West Ham

Tuesday 27 December

12:30pm: Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
3pm: Man Utd v Nottingham Forest

Wednesday 28 December

3pm: Leeds v Man City

Premier League table – December 14, 2022

Matchweek 1

Friday 5 August

Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday 6 August

Fulham 2-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 2-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 4-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 0-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 7 August

Leicester 2-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH  REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man Utd 1-2 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 0-2 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 2

Saturday 13 August

Aston Villa 2-1 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 4-2 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 0-0 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Southampton 2-2 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 0-0 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 4-0 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 14 August

Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-2 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 15 August

Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 3

Saturday 20 August

Spurs 1-0 Wolves – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 1-1 Nottingham Forest – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 3-2 Brentford – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leicester 1-2 Southampton – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 21 August

Leeds 3-0 Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 0-2 Brighton – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 3-3 Man City – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 22 August

Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 4

Saturday 27 August

Southampton 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 1-1 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 1-0 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 9-0 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-2 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 2-1 Fulham – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 28 August

Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 1-1 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 0-2 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 5

Tuesday 30 August

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 2-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Southampton 2-1 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 1-1 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Wednesday 31 August

AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 6-0 Nottingham Forest –  FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 1-1 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Thursday 1 September

Leicester 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network –  FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 6

Saturday 3 September

Everton 0-0 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 5-2 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 2-3 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 2-1 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 1-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Aston Villa 1-1 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 4 September

Brighton 5-2 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man Utd 3-1 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 7 – POSTPONED

Saturday 10 September

7:30am: Fulham v Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Leicester v Aston Villa – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Liverpool v Wolves – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Southampton v Brentford – Watch live on Peacock Premium
12:30pm: Man City v Spurs – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Sunday 11 September

9am: Arsenal v Everton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
9am: West Ham v Newcastle – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
11:30am: Crystal Palace v Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Monday 12 September

3pm: Leeds v Nottingham Forest – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Matchweek 8

Friday 16 September

Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 2-3 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday 17 September

Wolves 0-3 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton v Crystal Palace – POSTPONED
Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 6-2 Leicester – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 18 September

Brentford 0-3 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
9am: Man Utd v Leeds – POSTPONED
11:30am: Chelsea v Liverpool – POSTPONED

Matchweek 9

Saturday 1 October

Arsenal 3-1 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 1-4 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 3-3 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Southampton 1-2 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 2-0 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 2 October

Man City 6-3 Man Utd – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 0-0 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 3 October

Leicester 4-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 10

Saturday October 8

AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 3-0 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 5-1 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 0-1 Spurs – NBC – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COMRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday October 9

Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 3-1 Fulham – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 1-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday October 10

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 11

Friday 14 October

Brentford 2-1 Brighton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Saturday 15 October

Leicester 1-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Fulham 2-2 Bournemouth – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Wolves 1-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Spurs 2-0 Everton – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Sunday 16 October

Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Leeds 0-1 Arsenal – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle – USA Network – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Southampton 1-1 West Ham – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Liverpool 1-0 Man City – USA Network – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights

Matchweek 12

Tuesday 18 October

2:30pm: Brighton 0-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – Full match replayRecap/highlights
3:15pm: Crystal Palace 2-1 Wolves – Full match replayRecap/highlights

Wednesday 19 October

Liverpool 1-0 West Ham – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Newcastle 1-0 Everton – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Brentford 0-0 Chelsea – USA Network – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Man Utd 2-0 Spurs – Full match replay Recap/highlights
AFC Bournemouth 0-1 Southampton – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Arsenal v Man City — Postponed due to Arsenal’s Europa League game

Thursday 20 October

Fulham 3-0 Aston Villa – USA Network – Full match replay– Recap/highlights
Leicester 2-0 Leeds – Full match replay– Recap/highlights

Matchweek 13

Saturday 22 October

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Everton 3-0 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Man City 3-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/HighlightsPlayer ratings

Sunday 23 October

Aston Villa 4-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Leeds 2-3 Fulham – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights/Reaction
Southampton 1-1 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Wolves 0-4 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Spurs 1-2 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights/Reaction

Monday 24 October

West Ham 2-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Matchweek 14

Saturday 29 October

Leicester 0-1 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
AFC Bournemouth 2-3 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Brentford 1-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Brighton 4-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights
Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Newcastle 4-0 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Fulham 0-0 Everton – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Liverpool 1-2 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Sunday October 30

Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Man Utd 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Matchweek 15

Saturday 5 November

Leeds 4-3 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Man City 2-1 Fulham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Nottingham Forest 2-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Wolves 2-3 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Everton 0-2 Leicester – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Sunday 6 November

Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Aston Villa 3-1 Man Utd – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Southampton 1-4 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Spurs 1-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 16

Saturday 12 November

Man City 1-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 3-0 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 3-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 4-3 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 0-2 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 0-2 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 13 November

Brighton 1-2 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 1-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 17

Monday 26 December

7:30am: Brentford v Spurs
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Everton v Wolves
Leeds v Man City
Leicester v Newcastle
Southampton v Brighton
12:30pm: Aston Villa v Liverpool
3pm: Arsenal v West Ham

Tuesday 27 December

12:30pm: Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
3pm: Man Utd v Nottingham Forest

Wednesday 28 December

3pm: Leeds v Man City

Matchweek 18

Friday 30 December

2:45pm: West Ham v Brentford
3pm: Liverpool v Leicester

Saturday 31 December

7:30am: Wolves v Man Utd
AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Fulham v Southampton
Man City v Everton
Newcastle v Leeds
12:30pm: Brighton v Arsenal

Sunday 1 January

9am: Spurs v Aston Villa
11:30am: Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

Matchweek 19

Monday 2 January

12:30pm: Brentford v Liverpool

Tuesday 3 January

2:45pm: Everton v Brighton
2:45pm: Leicester v Fulham
3pm: Arsenal v Newcastle
3pm: Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth

Wednesday 4 January

2:30pm: Southampton v Nottingham Forest
2:45pm: Leeds v West Ham
3pm:Aston Villa v Wolves
3pm: Crystal Palace v Spurs

Thursday 5 January

3pm: Chelsea v Man City

Matchweek 20

Thursday 12 January

3pm: Fulham vs Chelsea

Friday 13 January

3pm: Aston Villa v Leeds

Saturday 14 January

7:30am: Man Utd v Man City
Brighton v Liverpool

Everton v Southampton
Nottingham Forest v Leicester
Wolves v West Ham
12:30pm: Brentford v AFC Bournemouth

Sunday 15 January

9am: Newcastle v Fulham
9am: Chelsea v Crystal Palace
11:30am: Spurs v Arsenal

Matchweek 21

Thursday 19 January

3pm: Man City vs Spurs

Saturday 21 January

7:30am: Liverpool v Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
Leicester v Brighton

Southampton v Aston Villa
West Ham v Everton
12:30pm: Crystal Palace v Newcastle

Saturday 21 January

9am: Leeds v Brentford
9am: Man City v Wolves
11:30am: Arsenal v Man Utd

Monday 22 January

3pm: Fulham v Spurs

Matchweek 22

Friday 3 February

3pm: Chelsea v Fulham

Saturday 4 February

7:30am: Everton v Arsenal
Aston Villa v Leicester
Brentford v Southampton
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Liverpool
12:30pm: Newcastle v West Ham

Sunday 5 February

9am: Nottingham Forest v Leeds
11:30am: Spurs v Man City

Matchweek 23

Saturday 11 February

7:30am: West Ham v Chelsea
Arsenal v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Leicester v Spurs
Southampton v Wolves
12:30pm: AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle

Sunday 12 February

9am: Leeds v Man Utd
11:30am: Man City v Aston Villa

Monday 13 February

3pm: Liverpool v Everton

Matchweek 24

Wednesday 15 February

2:30pm: Arsenal vs Manchester City (rearranged)

Saturday 18 February

7:30am: Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Southampton
Everton v Leeds
Nottingham Forest v Man City
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
12:30pm: Newcastle v Liverpool

Sunday 19 February

9am: Man Utd v Leicester
11:30am: Spurs v West Ham

Matchweek 25

Friday 24 February

3pm: Fulham v Wolves

Saturday 25 February

7:30am: Newcastle v Brighton
Everton v Aston Villa
Leeds v Southampton
Leicester v Arsenal
West Ham v Nottingham Forest
12:30pm: AFC Bournemouth v Man City *subject to EFL Cup Final
2:45pm: Crystal Palace v Liverpool ^If Liverpool are not in EFL fifth round and if AFC Bournemouth or Man City progress to EFL Cup final, this match will move to 17:30 and remain on Sky Sports

Sunday 26 February

8:30am: Man Utd v Brentford* Due to UEFA Europa League playoff round
8:30am: Spurs v Chelsea

Saturday 4 March

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brentford v Fulham
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Leeds
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Newcastle
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Southampton v Leicester
Wolves v Spurs

Saturday 11 March

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Arsenal
Leeds v Brighton
Leicester v Chelsea
Man Utd v Southampton
Newcastle v Wolves
Spurs v Nottingham Forest
West Ham v Aston Villa

Saturday 18 March

Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Leicester
Brighton v Man Utd
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds

Saturday 1 April

AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Everton v Spurs
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Man Utd
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Southampton

Saturday 8 April

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds v Crystal Palace
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man Utd v Everton
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea

Saturday 15 April

Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Leeds v Liverpool
Man City v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brentford

Saturday 22 April

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Aston Villa
Brighton v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Leeds
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Spurs

Tuesday 25 April

19:45 Everton v Newcastle
19:45 Leeds v Leicester
19:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton
19:45 Spurs v Man Utd
19:45 West Ham v Liverpool
19:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace
20:00 Aston Villa v Fulham

Wednesday 26 April

19:45 Chelsea v Brentford
19:45 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
20:00 Man City v Arsenal

Saturday 29 April

AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Fulham v Man City
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Southampton

Saturday 6 May

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa

Saturday 13 May

Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham

Saturday 20 May

AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton

Sunday 28 May

16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool

Croatia vs Morocco: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Dec 15, 2022, 4:04 AM EST
0 Comments

Croatia and Morocco clash in the third-place match at the World Cup with both teams disappointed but the underdogs had incredible tournaments.

Remember, both of these teams were in Group F and they’ve already played out a 0-0 draw in their opening group stage game in Qatar and made it out of that group ahead of Belgium and Canada.

STREAM LIVE CROATIA v MOROCCO

Luka Modric, 37, has once again been the star for Croatia and the fact the 2018 runners up made it to the semifinals was a huge shock and they started well in that game against Argentina but then Lionel Messi ran the show. Zlatko Dalic’s side have some great youngsters coming through too and are so difficult to play against. They will want to add a second third-place finish to their World Cup resume to add to their runners up medal four years ago.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub

As for Morocco, well, they are the darlings and real surprise package of this tournament. After just a few months in the job, Walid Regragui made history as his Morocco side became the first team from Africa to reach the World Cup semifinals and they pushed France all the way but it wasn’t to be as defensive injuries caught up with them. Morocco’s fans will roar them on one more time in Qatar, as they’ve made every single Atlas Lions clash seem like a home match. Their run has been epic.

Here is everything you need for Croatia vs Morocco.

How to watch Croatia vs Morocco live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET – Saturday, December 17
Stadium: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Croatia’s midfield is key as Modric, Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic are so well-balanced and drive them forward. That trio demands the ball and when they have it, Croatia’s entire team slides forward. Losing Brozovic to injury against Argentina was a blow that Croatia just couldn’t recover from. The heroics of goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic helped get them to the semifinals and this is a wily team which is capable of hanging in there and making the most of small opportunities in attack.

Morocco were hit by defensive injuries during the tournament as captain Romain Saiss had to limp off after 20 minutes of the semifinal, while Noussair Mazraoui only made it to half time in that game. Both are unlikely to feature in this game. Elsewhere Sofyan Amrabat has been incredible in midfield and is a contender for player of the tournament, while Azzedine Ounahi has been superb alongside him. Sofiane Boufal and Hakim Ziyech have been excellent out wide and give Morocco creativity and a cutting edge, while at the other end goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has stood tall. There have been so many heroes during Morocco’s amazing run at this World Cup and they will feel it deserves to end with a bronze medal.

Croatia quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 12
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 6
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)
Coach: Zlatko Dalic
Key players: Luka Modric, Andrej Kramaric, Mateo Kovacic, Dominik Livakovic, Josko Gvardiol
Path to the third-place match: Finished second in Group F; beat Japan on penalty kicks in last 16; beat Brazil on penalty kicks in quarterfinal; lost to Argentina 3-0 in semifinal

Morocco quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 22
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 6
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CAF
Coach: Vahid Halilhodzic
Key players: Achraf Hakimi, Yassine Bounou, Youssef En-Nesyri, Romain Saiss, Hakim Ziyech
Path to the third-place match: Finished first in Group F; beat Spain on penalty kicks in last 16; beat Portugal 1-0 in quarterfinal; lost to France 2-0 in semifinal