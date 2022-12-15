There is no clear favorites to win the trophy in Qatar as Argentina and France are locked level with the bookmakers odds ahead of an incredible final as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe carry the hopes of their respective nations.
France have willed their way to the final as they’ve rarely hit top form at this tournament but given all of their injury issues before it, we are seeing just how deep this France squad is as they go for back-to-back World Cup titles under Didier Deschamps. Like Argentina, they prefer to sit back and hit teams on the counter and of course that means finding Mbappe as often as possible.
Here is everything you need for Argentina vs France in the World Cup final.
How to watch Argentina vs France live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET – Sunday, December 18 Stadium: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail TV channels en Español: Telemundo Streaming en Español:Peacock (all 64 matches)
Key storylines, players to watch closely
The key battle and storyline is obviously the master against his apprentice. Will Lionel Messi, 35, win the World Cup trophy he has coveted for the lengthy of his legendary career? Or will his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe, 23, lead France to back-to-back World Cups and the second of his young career? Elsewhere on the pitch the main battle will be fought in midfield.
The midfield quartet of Enzo Fernandez, Rodrigo de Paul, Alexis Mac Allister and Leandro Paredes have been sensational for Argentina, while defensively they are flexible to switch between a back four and five. Having Montiel and Acuna back from suspension gives Lionel Scaloni a selection headache as he looks to lead Argentine to their third World Cup trophy and their first since 1986 when the great Diego Maradona lead them to glory in Mexico. Can Messi do the same in Qatar?
As for France, well, they’ve battled their way through this tournament and the reigning champs have hardly been electric. But they’ve got the job done and are one win away from becoming just the third team in history to win back-to-back World Cups. Didier Deschamps was hit by huge injuries before this World Cup but his side have recovered extremely well with youngster stepping up. Ibrahima Konate came in for the semifinal and excelled but like Argentina, France still look a little shaky defensively. In midfield Antoine Griezmann is rolling back the years in his new deeper playmaker role and Aurelien Tchouameni has been superb playing in the holding role. Up top Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Olivier Giroud are purring and give France incredible balance. There is also the potential to Karim Benzema to return to the France squad for this final after he left just before the tournament kicked off due to injury and was never replaced but now he’s back fit. Deschamps is refusing to talk about that topic. But what an incredible story that would be…
Current FIFA world ranking: 4
World Cup titles: 2 (1998, 2018)
World Cup appearances: 15
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group D)
Coach: Didier Deschamps
Key players: Kylian Mbappe, Hugo Lloris, Antoine Griezmann, Raphael Varane
Path to 2022 World Cup final: Finished top of Group C; beat Australia 2-1 in last 16; beat Netherlands on penalty kicks in quarterfinals; beat Croatia 3-0 in semifinals
Current FIFA world ranking: 3
World Cup titles: 2 (1978, 1986)
World Cup appearances: 17
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (2nd place)
Coach: Lionel Scaloni
Key players: Lionel Messi, Emiliano Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi, Julian Alvarez
Path to 2022 World Cup final: Finished top of Group D; beat Poland 3-1 in last 16; beat England 2-1 in quarterfinals; beat Morocco 2-0 in semifinals
(+180) Argentina vs France (+180). Draw: +200
World Cup 2022 odds – Third-place
(+130) Croatia vs Morocco (+200). Draw: +240
World Cup 2022 odds – winners (As of December 15)
France +180
Argentina +180
This year's Copa Mundial looks different for several reasons, including the dates (due to Qatar's intense summer heat, the schedule was shifted to November-December instead of its traditional summer timing). But as always, the event features the world's top fútbol nations vying for global glory as well as individual awards for top performers, including the coveted prize for attacking players: the Golden Boot.
At the last iteration of the World Cup, England's Harry Kane, also a star for Premier League side Tottenham, took home the award thanks to his six goals, which likely helped soften the blow of the Three Lions falling 2-0 to Belgium in the third-place match. One of the top storylines to watch at this year's World Cup is the swan song for two of the game's biggest stars: Argentina's Lionel Messi and Portugal's Christiano Ronaldo.
Neither player has ever won the Golden Boot, and neither of their teams has won the World Cup during their tenures but Messi is 90 minutes away from doing both. Defending champions France have contenders for the award, including Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud.
Neither player has ever won the Golden Boot, and neither of their teams has won the World Cup during their tenures but Messi is 90 minutes away from doing both. Defending champions France have contenders for the award, including Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud.
The Golden Boot is the award given to the top goal-scorer at each edition of the World Cup. If at the conclusion of the tournament two or more players are tied at the top of the list with the same number of goals, the award will go to the player with the most non-penalty goals, and if they are still tied, it will go to the player with the most assists. While there has always been a top goal-scorer at the tournament, the specific award has been given since 1982. It was known as “The Golden Shoe” until its re-christening in 2010.
The World Cup begins Sunday, November 20th with host nation Qatar taking on Ecuador in the opener. The group stage runs through December 3rd before the knockout rounds begin. The final is set to take place on Sunday, December 18th.
Luka Modric, 37, has once again been the star for Croatia and the fact the 2018 runners up made it to the semifinals was a huge shock and they started well in that game against Argentina but then Lionel Messi ran the show. Zlatko Dalic’s side have some great youngsters coming through too and are so difficult to play against. They will want to add a second third-place finish to their World Cup resume to add to their runners up medal four years ago.
As for Morocco, well, they are the darlings and real surprise package of this tournament. After just a few months in the job, Walid Regragui made history as his Morocco side became the first team from Africa to reach the World Cup semifinals and they pushed France all the way but it wasn’t to be as defensive injuries caught up with them. Morocco’s fans will roar them on one more time in Qatar, as they’ve made every single Atlas Lions clash seem like a home match. Their run has been epic.
Here is everything you need for Croatia vs Morocco.
How to watch Croatia vs Morocco live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET – Saturday, December 17 Stadium: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan TV channels en Español: Telemundo Streaming en Español:Peacock (all 64 matches)
Key storylines, players to watch closely
Croatia’s midfield is key as Modric, Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic are so well-balanced and drive them forward. That trio demands the ball and when they have it, Croatia’s entire team slides forward. Losing Brozovic to injury against Argentina was a blow that Croatia just couldn’t recover from. The heroics of goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic helped get them to the semifinals and this is a wily team which is capable of hanging in there and making the most of small opportunities in attack.
Morocco were hit by defensive injuries during the tournament as captain Romain Saiss had to limp off after 20 minutes of the semifinal, while Noussair Mazraoui only made it to half time in that game. Both are unlikely to feature in this game. Elsewhere Sofyan Amrabat has been incredible in midfield and is a contender for player of the tournament, while Azzedine Ounahi has been superb alongside him. Sofiane Boufal and Hakim Ziyech have been excellent out wide and give Morocco creativity and a cutting edge, while at the other end goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has stood tall. There have been so many heroes during Morocco’s amazing run at this World Cup and they will feel it deserves to end with a bronze medal.
Croatia quick facts
Current FIFA world ranking: 12
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 6
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)
Coach: Zlatko Dalic
Key players: Luka Modric, Andrej Kramaric, Mateo Kovacic, Dominik Livakovic, Josko Gvardiol
Path to the third-place match: Finished second in Group F; beat Japan on penalty kicks in last 16; beat Brazil on penalty kicks in quarterfinal; lost to Argentina 3-0 in semifinal
Morocco quick facts
Current FIFA world ranking: 22
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 6
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CAF
Coach: Vahid Halilhodzic
Key players: Achraf Hakimi, Yassine Bounou, Youssef En-Nesyri, Romain Saiss, Hakim Ziyech
Path to the third-place match: Finished first in Group F; beat Spain on penalty kicks in last 16; beat Portugal 1-0 in quarterfinal; lost to France 2-0 in semifinal