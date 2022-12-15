World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?

By Dec 15, 2022, 5:59 AM EST
0 Comments

With the tournament down to the business end, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings ahead of the final two games.

[ LIVE: Watch World Cup en Espanol en Peacock

There is no clear favorites to win the trophy in Qatar as Argentina and France are locked level with the bookmakers odds ahead of an incredible final as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe carry the hopes of their respective nations.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub

We will updates these rankings during the tournament in Qatar as the final takes place on December 18, 2022.

Let us know what you think of the rankings below.

Latest World Cup news

Argentina vs France live
Argentina vs France: How to watch live, stream link, team news
World Cup 2022 odds
World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, game odds
World Cup top scorers
2022 World Cup top goalscorers: Updated leaders for the FIFA World Cup Golden...

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

  • When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
  • World Cup final, third-place game kick-off times: 10am ET
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, scores, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 World Cup, and be sure to subscribe to NBC Sports on YouTube!

World Cup Rankings – December 15, 2022

Teams knocked out on the group stage

32. Qatar – Even
31. Wales – Even
30. Canada – Down 2
29. Tunisia – Up 1
28. Costa Rica – Up 1

27. Belgium – Down 17
26. Denmark – Down 10
25. Saudi Arabia – Down 6
24. Ghana – Even
23. Serbia – Down 6

22. Cameroon – Up 4
21. Iran – Down 3
20. Mexico – Up 5
19. Germany – Down 10
18. Uruguay – Down 7
17. Ecuador – Down 4

Teams who made it to the last 16

16. Poland – Even
15. Australia – Even
14. Senegal – Even
13. USA – Even
12. South Korea – Even
11. Switzerland – Down 1
10. Spain – Down 3
9. Japan – Up 2

Teams who made the quarterfinals

8. Portugal – Down 3
7. Netherlands – Down 1
6. Brazil – Down 5
5. England – Down 1

Teams who made the semifinals

4. Morocco – Down 1
3. Croatia – Up 1

Teams who made the final

2. Argentina – Even
1. France – Even

Argentina vs France: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Dec 15, 2022, 6:07 AM EST
0 Comments

The World Cup final is set as Argentina against France has so many incredible storylines, most noticeably Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe.

STREAM LIVE ARGENTINA v FRANCE

Will the master, Messi, finally get the World Cup trophy he surely deserves? Or will the apprentice, Mbappe, grab his second World Cup? Both have been sensational at this tournament and are going head-to-head for the Golden Boot and Golden Ball.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub

As for Argentina, they have grown into this tournament and Lionel Scaloni has created a hungry team which is capable of sitting back, then snapping into challenges and flying forward with Messi pulling the strings and the brilliant Julian Alvarez stretching opposition defenses. There’s a feeling of destiny when it comes to this Argentine side.

[ MORE: World Cup final odds, favorites, lines ]

France have willed their way to the final as they’ve rarely hit top form at this tournament but given all of their injury issues before it, we are seeing just how deep this France squad is as they go for back-to-back World Cup titles under Didier Deschamps. Like Argentina, they prefer to sit back and hit teams on the counter and of course that means finding Mbappe as often as possible.

Here is everything you need for Argentina vs France in the World Cup final. 

Latest World Cup news

World Cup 2022 odds
World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, game odds
World Cup top scorers
2022 World Cup top goalscorers: Updated leaders for the FIFA World Cup Golden...
Croatia vs Morocco live
Croatia vs Morocco: How to watch live, stream link, team news

How to watch Argentina vs France live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET – Sunday, December 18
Stadium: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

The key battle and storyline is obviously the master against his apprentice. Will Lionel Messi, 35, win the World Cup trophy he has coveted for the lengthy of his legendary career? Or will his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe, 23, lead France to back-to-back World Cups and the second of his young career? Elsewhere on the pitch the main battle will be fought in midfield. 

The midfield quartet of Enzo Fernandez, Rodrigo de Paul, Alexis Mac Allister and Leandro Paredes have been sensational for Argentina, while defensively they are flexible to switch between a back four and five. Having Montiel and Acuna back from suspension gives Lionel Scaloni a selection headache as he looks to lead Argentine to their third World Cup trophy and their first since 1986 when the great Diego Maradona lead them to glory in Mexico. Can Messi do the same in Qatar?

As for France, well, they’ve battled their way through this tournament and the reigning champs have hardly been electric. But they’ve got the job done and are one win away from becoming just the third team in history to win back-to-back World Cups. Didier Deschamps was hit by huge injuries before this World Cup but his side have recovered extremely well with youngster stepping up. Ibrahima Konate came in for the semifinal and excelled but like Argentina, France still look a little shaky defensively. In midfield Antoine Griezmann is rolling back the years in his new deeper playmaker role and Aurelien Tchouameni has been superb playing in the holding role. Up top Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Olivier Giroud are purring and give France incredible balance. There is also the potential to Karim Benzema to return to the France squad for this final after he left just before the tournament kicked off due to injury and was never replaced but now he’s back fit. Deschamps is refusing to talk about that topic. But what an incredible story that would be…

Argentina quick facts

[ MORE: Argentina’s history at the World Cup ]

Current FIFA world ranking: 4
World Cup titles: 2 (1998, 2018)
World Cup appearances: 15
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group D)
Coach: Didier Deschamps
Key players: Kylian Mbappe, Hugo Lloris, Antoine Griezmann, Raphael Varane
Path to 2022 World Cup final: Finished top of Group C; beat Australia 2-1 in last 16; beat Netherlands on penalty kicks in quarterfinals; beat Croatia 3-0 in semifinals

France quick facts

[ MORE: France’s history at the World Cup ]

Current FIFA world ranking: 3
World Cup titles: 2 (1978, 1986)
World Cup appearances: 17
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (2nd place)
Coach: Lionel Scaloni
Key players: Lionel Messi, Emiliano Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi, Julian Alvarez
Path to 2022 World Cup final: Finished top of Group D; beat Poland 3-1 in last 16; beat England 2-1 in quarterfinals; beat Morocco 2-0 in semifinals

World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, game odds

By Dec 15, 2022, 5:55 AM EST
0 Comments

The World Cup 2022 odds are so intriguing and we are down to the final two games.

Who’s going to lift the World Cup trophy on Sunday, Dec. 18, and what are the current betting odds for them to do so?

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub

Odds for not only who will be crowned world champions this winter in Qatar, but also for each of the remaining games have been posted.

28 teams are out. Only four teams remain. Only two teams can win it all.

Check out the 2022 World Cup winners betting odds below, provided by our partner, PointsBet.

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

  • When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
  • World Cup final, third-place match kick-off times: 10am ET
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, scores, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 World Cup, and be sure to subscribe to NBC Sports on YouTube!

World Cup 2022 odds – Final

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links. Here are the odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

(+180) Argentina vs France (+180). Draw: +200

World Cup 2022 odds – Third-place

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links. Here are the odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

(+130) Croatia vs Morocco (+200). Draw: +240

World Cup 2022 odds – winners (As of December 15)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links. Here are the odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

France +180
Argentina +180

Croatia – Eliminated
Morocco – Eliminated
England – Eliminated
Portugal – Eliminated
Netherlands – Eliminated
Brazil – Eliminated
South Korea – Eliminated
Japan – Eliminated
Switzerland – Eliminated
Spain – Eliminated
Poland – Eliminated
Senegal – Eliminated
Australia – Eliminated
Qatar – Eliminated
Canada – Eliminated
Ecuador – Eliminated
Wales – Eliminated
Iran – Eliminated
Germany – Eliminated
Belgium – Eliminated
Denmark – Eliminated
Costa Rica – Eliminated
Tunisia – Eliminated
Mexico – Eliminated
Saudi Arabia – Eliminated
Cameroon – Eliminated
Ghana – Eliminated
Serbia – Eliminated
Uruguay – Eliminated
USA – Eliminated

Latest 2022 World Cup news

Argentina vs France live
Argentina vs France: How to watch live, stream link, team news
World Cup
World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?
World Cup top scorers
2022 World Cup top goalscorers: Updated leaders for the FIFA World Cup Golden...

World Cup odds – group stage winners (At start of tournament, November 20)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links. Here are the odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

Group A

Netherlands -223
Senegal +400
Ecuador +550
Qatar +1600

Group B

England -304
Wales +550
USA +600
Iran +1800

Group C

Argentina -223
Poland +450
Mexico +450
Saudi Arabia +2500

Group D

France -250
Denmark +275
Tunisia +1400
Australia +2000

Group E

Spain -112
Germany +110
Japan +1200
Costa Rica +5000

Group F

Belgium -200
Croatia +250
Morocco +1000
Canada +1200

Group G

Brazil -250
Switzerland +500
Serbia +600
Cameroon +1200

Group H

Portugal -154
Uruguay +200
Ghana +1100
South Korea +1100

Follow @AndyEdMLS

2022 World Cup top goalscorers: Updated leaders for the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot

By Dec 15, 2022, 5:54 AM EST
0 Comments

The 2022 FIFA World Cup features 32 nations competing in soccer’s biggest event in Qatar, the first World Cup ever held in the Middle East. This year marks the final edition of the tournament with a 32-nation field – that number is set to increase to 48 for the 2026 World Cup, which will have venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

This year’s Copa Mundial looks different for several reasons, including the dates (due to Qatar’s intense summer heat, the schedule was shifted to November-December instead of its traditional summer timing). But as always, the event features the world’s top fútbol nations vying for global glory as well as individual awards for top performers, including the coveted prize for attacking players: the Golden Boot.

At the last iteration of the World Cup, England’s Harry Kane, also a star for Premier League side Tottenham, took home the award thanks to his six goals, which likely helped soften the blow of the Three Lions falling 2-0 to Belgium in the third-place match. One of the top storylines to watch at this year’s World Cup is the swan song for two of the game’s biggest stars: Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Portugal’s Christiano Ronaldo. 

Neither player has ever won the Golden Boot, and neither of their teams has won the World Cup during their tenures but Messi is 90 minutes away from doing both. Defending champions France have contenders for the award, including Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud.

For more on the latest Golden Boot standings, odds and predictions throughout the tournament, follow along with ProSoccerTalk and NBC Sports Edge.

RELATED: World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets, dates

What is the Golden Boot?

The Golden Boot is the award given to the top goal-scorer at each edition of the World Cup. If at the conclusion of the tournament two or more players are tied at the top of the list with the same number of goals, the award will go to the player with the most non-penalty goals, and if they are still tied, it will go to the player with the most assists. While there has always been a top goal-scorer at the tournament, the specific award has been given since 1982. It was known as “The Golden Shoe” until its re-christening in 2010.

RELATED: World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?

Who are the top scorers at 2022 World Cup?

1. Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 5 (leads the tiebreaker with 3 assists to Mbappe’s 2)
2. Kylian Mbappe (France) – 5
3. Olivier Giroud (France) – 4
4. Julian Alvarez (Argentina) – 4
5. Marcus Rashford (England) – 3
6. Alvaro Morata (Spain) – 3
7. Enner Valencia (Ecuador) – 3
8. Bukayo Saka (England) – 3
9. Richarlison (Brazil) – 3
10. Goncalo Ramos (Portugal) – 3
11. Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) – 3
12. Mehdi Taremi (Iran) – 2
13. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) – 2
14. Mohammed Kudus (Ghana) – 2
15. Cho Gue-Sung (South Korea) – 2
16. Breel Embolo (Switzerland) – 2
17. Salem Al Dawsari (Saudi Arabia) – 2
18. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) – 2
19. Kai Havertz (Germany) – 2
20. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) – 2
21. Niclas Fullkrug (Germany) – 2
22. Ritsu Doan (Japan) – 2
23. Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Uruguay) – 2
24. Andrej Kramaric (Croatia) – 2
25. Robert Lewandowski (Poland) – 2
26. Ferran Torres (Spain) – 2
27. Wout Weghorst (Netherlands) – 2
28. Rafael Leao (Portugal) – 2

World Cup top scorers
Getty Images

All past Golden Boot winners (1982-2018)

1982: Paolo Rossi (ITA) – 6

1986: Gary Lineker (GBR) – 6

1990: Salvatore Schillaci – 6

1994: Oleg Salenko (RUS) / Hristo Stoichkov (BUL) – 6

1998: Davor Suker (CRO) – 6

2002: Ronaldo (BRA) – 8

2006 – Miroslav Klose (GER) – 5

2010 – Thomas Muller (GER) – 5

2014 – James Rodriguez (COL) – 6

2018 – Harry Kane (GBR) – 6

When is the 2022 World Cup?

The World Cup begins Sunday, November 20th with host nation Qatar taking on Ecuador in the opener. The group stage runs through December 3rd before the knockout rounds begin. The final is set to take place on Sunday, December 18th.

RELATED: USMNT squad confirmed for 2022 World Cup

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

  • When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 10am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, scores, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 World Cup, and be sure to subscribe to NBC Sports on YouTube!

Croatia vs Morocco: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Dec 15, 2022, 5:54 AM EST
0 Comments

Croatia and Morocco clash in the third-place match at the World Cup with both teams disappointed but the underdogs had incredible tournaments.

Remember, both of these teams were in Group F and they’ve already played out a 0-0 draw in their opening group stage game in Qatar and made it out of that group ahead of Belgium and Canada.

STREAM LIVE CROATIA v MOROCCO

Luka Modric, 37, has once again been the star for Croatia and the fact the 2018 runners up made it to the semifinals was a huge shock and they started well in that game against Argentina but then Lionel Messi ran the show. Zlatko Dalic’s side have some great youngsters coming through too and are so difficult to play against. They will want to add a second third-place finish to their World Cup resume to add to their runners up medal four years ago.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub

As for Morocco, well, they are the darlings and real surprise package of this tournament. After just a few months in the job, Walid Regragui made history as his Morocco side became the first team from Africa to reach the World Cup semifinals and they pushed France all the way but it wasn’t to be as defensive injuries caught up with them. Morocco’s fans will roar them on one more time in Qatar, as they’ve made every single Atlas Lions clash seem like a home match. Their run has been epic.

Here is everything you need for Croatia vs Morocco.

Latest World Cup news

Argentina vs France live
Argentina vs France: How to watch live, stream link, team news
World Cup 2022 odds
World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, game odds
World Cup top scorers
2022 World Cup top goalscorers: Updated leaders for the FIFA World Cup Golden...

How to watch Croatia vs Morocco live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET – Saturday, December 17
Stadium: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Croatia’s midfield is key as Modric, Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic are so well-balanced and drive them forward. That trio demands the ball and when they have it, Croatia’s entire team slides forward. Losing Brozovic to injury against Argentina was a blow that Croatia just couldn’t recover from. The heroics of goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic helped get them to the semifinals and this is a wily team which is capable of hanging in there and making the most of small opportunities in attack.

Morocco were hit by defensive injuries during the tournament as captain Romain Saiss had to limp off after 20 minutes of the semifinal, while Noussair Mazraoui only made it to half time in that game. Both are unlikely to feature in this game. Elsewhere Sofyan Amrabat has been incredible in midfield and is a contender for player of the tournament, while Azzedine Ounahi has been superb alongside him. Sofiane Boufal and Hakim Ziyech have been excellent out wide and give Morocco creativity and a cutting edge, while at the other end goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has stood tall. There have been so many heroes during Morocco’s amazing run at this World Cup and they will feel it deserves to end with a bronze medal.

Croatia quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 12
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 6
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)
Coach: Zlatko Dalic
Key players: Luka Modric, Andrej Kramaric, Mateo Kovacic, Dominik Livakovic, Josko Gvardiol
Path to the third-place match: Finished second in Group F; beat Japan on penalty kicks in last 16; beat Brazil on penalty kicks in quarterfinal; lost to Argentina 3-0 in semifinal

Morocco quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 22
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 6
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CAF
Coach: Vahid Halilhodzic
Key players: Achraf Hakimi, Yassine Bounou, Youssef En-Nesyri, Romain Saiss, Hakim Ziyech
Path to the third-place match: Finished first in Group F; beat Spain on penalty kicks in last 16; beat Portugal 1-0 in quarterfinal; lost to France 2-0 in semifinal