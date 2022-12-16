After defeating Netherlands on penalty kicks in a madcap quarterfinal matchup and dominating Croatia in the semifinals, Argentina is on to the final of the 2022 World Cup. That means one last shot for the legend Lionel Messi to win his first World Cup, one of the only things he has yet to accomplish in a historic soccer career. To get ready for their meeting with France in the final on Sunday, see below for a look at Argentina’s past performance at the men’s World Cup, including their wins and results year-by-year.
How many times has Argentina won the World Cup?
Argentina has won the World Cup twice, but it’s been nearly forty years since it happened last: the team won the 1978 edition on home soil, defeating Netherlands 3-1 in the final thanks in part extra time goals from Mario Kempes and Daniel Bertoni. Argentina last won the tournament in 1986, led by Diego Maradona, culminating in a 3-2 win over West Germany in the final at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca. Argentina has never won the World Cup during Messi’s era, and the 35-year-old has said this will be his last appearance in soccer’s biggest tournament. If he wants to add that final missing piece to one of the most outstanding resumes in the history of the sport, Argentina will need to get past Croatia first.
How many times has Argentina played in the World Cup?
Argentina has competed in 18 World Cups, including the 2022 edition in Qatar. The last time the team failed to qualify for a World Cup was in 1970, and the last time the Argentinians failed to advance from the group stage was in 2002. Argentina is a three-time World Cup runner-up (1930, 1990, 2014).
Has Lionel Messi ever won a World Cup?
Despite being widely considered one of the greatest players in the history of the game, Lionel Messi has never won a World Cup title. He is a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, a ten-time La Liga champion and a four-time UEFA Champions League winner. He won his first major international title with Argentina’s victory in the 2021 Copa America, but the closest he has come to a World Cup title is Argentina’s 2014 runner-up finish to Germany.
Argentina World Cup finishes by year
1930 – Runners up
1934 – Eliminated in first round
1938 – 1954: Did not compete
1958: Eliminated in group stage
1962: Eliminated in group stage
1966: Eliminated in quarterfinals
1970: Did not qualify
1974: Eliminated in second group stage
1978: Tournament champions
1982: Eliminated in second group stage
1986: Tournament champions
1990: Runners up
1994: Eliminated in round of 16
1998: Eliminated in quarterfinals
2002: Eliminated in group stage
2006: Eliminated in quarterfinals
2010: Eliminated in quarterfinals
2014: Runners up
2018: Eliminated in round of 16
How to watch World Cup Final – Argentina vs France
Kick off: 10am ET – Sunday, December 18
Stadium: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)