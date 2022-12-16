Aston Villa vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

Dec 16, 2022
Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp and the Reds hope to begin their climb toward the top-four when the Premier League returns to Villa Park on Boxing Day (Monday, Dec. 26 – watch live, 12:30 pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com). 

It was, by Liverpool’s own lofty standards, a disastrous first half of the season. The Reds (22 points) managed to climb into 6th place with back-to-back wins just before the 2022 World Cup break, but they sit seven points behind 4th-place Tottenham at the restart.

As for Aston Villa (18 points), (near-)disaster also applies. Steven Gerrard won just two of 11 games to start the season, and he was shown the door on Oct. 20. Unai Emery took over on Nov. 1 and guided Villa to back-to-back wins of their own, over 5th-place Manchester United and 7th-place Brighton, to land 12th in the table after 15 games.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa vs Liverpool

How to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30 pm ET, Monday, Dec. 26 (Boxing Day)
TV channel: TBA
Online: Stream via TBA

Key storylines & star players

Despite the arrival of Darwin Nunez in the summer, Roberto Firmino is enjoying a renaissance season as he leads Liverpool with seven goals, followed closely by Mohamed Salah (6) and Nunez (5). Firmino, who scored just five PL goals in 20 appearances last season, only became a regular starter once again after Sadio Mane left for Bayern Munich in the summer, and Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota suffered injuries that limited them to just 12 appearances between them.

Emery’s appointment marked a definitive turning point not only in terms of results, but the performance and tactical competence of a side that had won just three of 13 games and conceded 20 goals prior to his arrival. There was a 3-0 defeat to Fulham (Gerrard’s last game) and a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Newcastle (final game before Emery took over) in a span of nine miserable days in late October, but hope has already been restored by a man who has won four Europa League trophies in the last 10 years — a massive coup for the club.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles)

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Diogo Jota (thigh), Arthur Melo (thigh)

Everton vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Dec 16, 2022
Everton vs Wolves: A pair of bottom-four side will face off and hope to start the second half of the season with three points when the Premier League returns to Goodison Park on Boxing Day (Monday, Dec. 26 – watch live, 10 am ET on Peacock Premium). 

For Everton (14 points – 17th place), six games without a win to start the season left Frank Lampard’s side behind the 8-ball from the start. Five more defeats in their final seven games before the 2022 World Cup break didn’t help matters either.

And yet, things have been much, much worse for Wolves (10 points), who have just two wins and eight goals scored from their first 15 games.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Everton vs Wolves

How to watch Everton vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10 am ET, Monday, Dec. 26 (Boxing Day)
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

The lack of goals, points and wins cost Bruno Lage the Wolves job after just eight games, eventually replaced by Julen Lopetegui following a lengthy managerial search. Lopetegui was confirmed as Wolves’ new manager 34 after Lage was fired. Most recently the manager at Sevilla, where he won the Europa League in 2020, Lopetegui is set for his Premier League debut on Boxing Day.

Speaking of managers that (almost) didn’t survive the first half of the season, Lampard once again found himself under significant pressure as more and more defeats piled up for the Toffees. There was a 3-0 thumping of Crystal Palace in mid-October that bought him some extra time, though back-to-back defeats to 13th-place Leicester and 14th-place Bournemouth would seem to indicate that Everton are indeed serious relegation candidates this season.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Mason Holgate (knee), James Garner (back) | QUESTIONABLE: Tom Davies (knee)

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Pedro Neto (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee)

FIFA may reverse World Cup change for 2026 tournament

Dec 16, 2022
FIFA president Gianni Infantino admits that the 2022 World Cup’s immensely-entertaining group stage has made soccer’s governing body reconsider its planned changes for 2026.

The tournament will grow to 48 teams and a new Round of 32 in four years time, and nothing’s set to change there.

Infantino, however, says that the planned implementation of 16 groups of three could switch to 12 groups of four.

The tournament currently has eight groups of four, neatly sending two teams each to the Round of 16. The 48-team tournament would still do that, taking plenty of drama from the group stage.

It would also challenge the group stage’s final day, as teams playing last would have an inherent advantage over teams in Groups A or B.

But that certainly feels preferable to each team getting two games each and one team in each group likely having the disadvantage of watching the other two teams potentially decide its fate.

That said, a 2-0 team would know it has more rest time ahead of the Round of 16.

A 64-team tournament would crush qualifying and put some less-competitive teams In the tournament. If you’re growing from 32, would that be worth the sacrifice in quality?

What would 48-team World Cup have looked like in 2022?

Every confederation earns more places in a 48-team tournament, including Oceania which goes from an automatic space in an the inter-confederation playoff to an automatic berth in the tournament.

Asia moves to eight teams and Africa nine. CONCACAF will have six teams — including hosts USA, Canada, and Mexico — for 2026. Europe grows to 16, South America to six, as well as Oceania’s aforementioned place.

And there will be a playoff to decide two more places, with every confederation besides Europe placing a team in a six-nation tournament.

Below we’ll include the teams that played in Qatar in plain text, the teams that would join a 48-team tournament with an asterisk (*), and italicize teams that would’ve qualified if the tournament was 64 teams.

How watered down would it be? You decide.

Gianni Infantino
New Zealand and Costa Rica in 2022 World Cup qualification playoff (Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images)

What would 64-team World Cup have looked like in 2022?

But what if the tournament expanded to 64 teams in order to keep two teams from every group reaching the knockout rounds, expanding to include a Round of 32?

Presuming that the expansion follows a similar route, qualifying would essentially mean that only two South American teams would miss every World Cup.

Should that mean CONMEBOL and CONCACAF, and Asian and Oceania, qualify together? That’s not great for the world’s carbon footprint, but we wouldn’t rule it out.

Infantino
Scotland vs Ukraine in 2022 World Cup qualification playoff (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much will each country earn?

Dec 16, 2022
Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance.

FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.

Yes, the game is all about glory and winning the ultimate prize and to be crowned Champions of the World, but players are also playing to earn some nice bonuses which also helps to fund their national teams and associations.

Below is a breakdown of the World Cup prize money table in full, with details on how much each team made from their run at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

How much prize money did the 2018 World Cup winner get?

The prize money has increased from four years ago, when a pot of $400 million was dished out between the 32 teams.

That was up $42 million from the prize money in 2014 and the winners in 2018 (France) were given $38 million, while the winning team in 2022 will receive $42 million.

Where does the prize money come from?

FIFA distributes the prize money based on the finances they gain from hosting the tournament.

How much do World Cup players get paid?

It is down to the individual nations as to how much they pay their players from the prize money they receive. Some countries may distribute the money based on appearances, or others may split it evenly.

2022 World Cup prize money table in full

Teams who went out in the group stage earned $9 million each

Qatar, Ecuador, Wales, Iran, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Tunisia, Canada, Belgium, Germany, Costa Rica, Serbia, Cameroon, Ghana, Uruguay

Teams who reached the Round of 16 earned $13 million each

USA, Senegal, Australia, Poland, Spain, Japan, Switzerland, South Korea

Teams who reached the Quarterfinals earned $17 million each

Brazil, Netherlands, Portugal, England

Fourth place team will earn $25 million

Croatia or Morocco

Third place team will earn $27 million

Croatia or Morocco

Runner-up will earn $30 million

Argentina or France

Winer will earn $42 million

Argentina or France

Argentina vs France: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Dec 16, 2022
The World Cup final is set as Argentina against France has so many incredible storylines, most noticeably Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe.

Will the master, Messi, finally get the World Cup trophy he surely deserves? Or will the apprentice, Mbappe, grab his second World Cup? Both have been sensational at this tournament and are going head-to-head for the Golden Boot and Golden Ball.

As for Argentina, they have grown into this tournament and Lionel Scaloni has created a hungry team which is capable of sitting back, then snapping into challenges and flying forward with Messi pulling the strings and the brilliant Julian Alvarez stretching opposition defenses. There’s a feeling of destiny when it comes to this Argentine side.

France have willed their way to the final as they’ve rarely hit top form at this tournament but given all of their injury issues before it, we are seeing just how deep this France squad is as they go for back-to-back World Cup titles under Didier Deschamps. Like Argentina, they prefer to sit back and hit teams on the counter and of course that means finding Mbappe as often as possible.

Here is everything you need for Argentina vs France in the World Cup final. 

How to watch Argentina vs France live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET – Sunday, December 18
Stadium: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

The key battle and storyline is obviously the master against his apprentice. Will Lionel Messi, 35, win the World Cup trophy he has coveted for the lengthy of his legendary career? Or will his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe, 23, lead France to back-to-back World Cups and the second of his young career? Elsewhere on the pitch the main battle will be fought in midfield. 

The midfield quartet of Enzo Fernandez, Rodrigo de Paul, Alexis Mac Allister and Leandro Paredes have been sensational for Argentina, while defensively they are flexible to switch between a back four and five. Having Montiel and Acuna back from suspension gives Lionel Scaloni a selection headache as he looks to lead Argentine to their third World Cup trophy and their first since 1986 when the great Diego Maradona lead them to glory in Mexico. Can Messi do the same in Qatar?

As for France, well, they’ve battled their way through this tournament and the reigning champs have hardly been electric. But they’ve got the job done and are one win away from becoming just the third team in history to win back-to-back World Cups. Didier Deschamps was hit by huge injuries before this World Cup but his side have recovered extremely well with youngster stepping up. Ibrahima Konate came in for the semifinal and excelled but like Argentina, France still look a little shaky defensively. In midfield Antoine Griezmann is rolling back the years in his new deeper playmaker role and Aurelien Tchouameni has been superb playing in the holding role. Up top Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Olivier Giroud are purring and give France incredible balance. There is also the potential to Karim Benzema to return to the France squad for this final after he left just before the tournament kicked off due to injury and was never replaced but now he’s back fit. Deschamps is refusing to talk about that topic. But what an incredible story that would be…

France quick facts

[ MORE: Argentina’s history at the World Cup ]

Current FIFA world ranking: 4
World Cup titles: 2 (1998, 2018)
World Cup appearances: 15
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group D)
Coach: Didier Deschamps
Key players: Kylian Mbappe, Hugo Lloris, Antoine Griezmann, Raphael Varane
Path to 2022 World Cup final: Finished top of Group C; beat Australia 2-1 in last 16; beat Netherlands on penalty kicks in quarterfinals; beat Croatia 3-0 in semifinals

Argentina quick facts

[ MORE: France’s history at the World Cup ]

Current FIFA world ranking: 3
World Cup titles: 2 (1978, 1986)
World Cup appearances: 17
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (2nd place)
Coach: Lionel Scaloni
Key players: Lionel Messi, Emiliano Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi, Julian Alvarez
Path to 2022 World Cup final: Finished top of Group D; beat Poland 3-1 in last 16; beat England 2-1 in quarterfinals; beat Morocco 2-0 in semifinals