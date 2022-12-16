Croatia and Morocco clash in the third-place match at the World Cup with both teams disappointed but the underdogs had incredible tournaments.

Remember, both of these teams were in Group F and they’ve already played out a 0-0 draw in their opening group stage game in Qatar and made it out of that group ahead of Belgium and Canada.

STREAM LIVE CROATIA v MOROCCO

Luka Modric, 37, has once again been the star for Croatia and the fact the 2018 runners up made it to the semifinals was a huge shock and they started well in that game against Argentina but then Lionel Messi ran the show. Zlatko Dalic’s side have some great youngsters coming through too and are so difficult to play against. They will want to add a second third-place finish to their World Cup resume to add to their runners up medal four years ago.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

As for Morocco, well, they are the darlings and real surprise package of this tournament. After just a few months in the job, Walid Regragui made history as his Morocco side became the first team from Africa to reach the World Cup semifinals and they pushed France all the way but it wasn’t to be as defensive injuries caught up with them. Morocco’s fans will roar them on one more time in Qatar, as they’ve made every single Atlas Lions clash seem like a home match. Their run has been epic.

Here is everything you need for Croatia vs Morocco.

Latest World Cup news World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much will each country earn? Argentina vs France: How to watch live, stream link, team news World Cup 2022 schedule – how to watch final, calendar, match schedule,...

How to watch Croatia vs Morocco live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET – Saturday, December 17

Stadium: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

TV channels en Español: Telemundo

Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Croatia’s midfield is key as Modric, Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic are so well-balanced and drive them forward. That trio demands the ball and when they have it, Croatia’s entire team slides forward. Losing Brozovic to injury against Argentina was a blow that Croatia just couldn’t recover from. The heroics of goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic helped get them to the semifinals and this is a wily team which is capable of hanging in there and making the most of small opportunities in attack.

Morocco were hit by defensive injuries during the tournament as captain Romain Saiss had to limp off after 20 minutes of the semifinal, while Noussair Mazraoui only made it to half time in that game. Both are unlikely to feature in this game. Elsewhere Sofyan Amrabat has been incredible in midfield and is a contender for player of the tournament, while Azzedine Ounahi has been superb alongside him. Sofiane Boufal and Hakim Ziyech have been excellent out wide and give Morocco creativity and a cutting edge, while at the other end goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has stood tall. There have been so many heroes during Morocco’s amazing run at this World Cup and they will feel it deserves to end with a bronze medal.

Croatia quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 12

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 6

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)

Coach: Zlatko Dalic

Key players: Luka Modric, Andrej Kramaric, Mateo Kovacic, Dominik Livakovic, Josko Gvardiol

Path to the third-place match: Finished second in Group F; beat Japan on penalty kicks in last 16; beat Brazil on penalty kicks in quarterfinal; lost to Argentina 3-0 in semifinal

Morocco quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 22

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 6

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CAF

Coach: Walid Regragui

Key players: Achraf Hakimi, Yassine Bounou, Youssef En-Nesyri, Romain Saiss, Hakim Ziyech

Path to the third-place match: Finished first in Group F; beat Spain on penalty kicks in last 16; beat Portugal 1-0 in quarterfinal; lost to France 2-0 in semifinal

Follow @JPW_NBCSports