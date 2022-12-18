2022 World Cup awards: Best XI, Golden Ball, Top Moments from Pro Soccer Talk

By Dec 18, 2022, 6:11 PM EST
Who will make FIFA’s Best XI of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar?

We don’t know yet, but we did our best to lay out honors from our exhausted World Cup writers Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola.

Yes, there’s a lot of discussion about Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, obviously (see video above), but the boys had a lot of time for the young masked back from Croatia and the remarkable run from Croatia.

There’s also a fancy Dutch set piece, impressive goalkeepers, and a Young Player Award to dole out.

Let’s dig into the finest of the last month in the Middle East.

Golden Ball, Silver Ball, Bronze Ball

Joe Prince-Wright: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Sofyan Amrabat

Andy Edwards: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Dayot Upamecano

Nick Mendola: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Emiliano Martinez

Best Goalkeeper + Why

Joe Prince-Wright: Hugo Lloris (France)

He’s stood tall when France needed him and led by example. Special mentions to Emi Martinez and Wojciech Szczesny too.

Andy Edwards: Dominik Livakovic (Croatia)

He made massive saves in regular time and extra time, preventing the most goals (FBRef) of any goalkeeper at this World Cup, as well as multiple penalty shootouts. No one came up bigger, and more often.

Nick Mendola: Emiliano Martinez (Argentina)

What Andy said about Livakovic is so true and he was going to be my man… right up until the very end end of the final. The Aston Villa man denied Kolo Muani at the end of extra time and then made a huge save in spot kicks.

Young Player Award

Joe Prince-Wright: Jude Bellingham (England)

Andy Edwards: Josko Gvardiola (Croatia)

Nick Mendola: Josko Gvardiola (Croatia)

All-Star Team/Best XI

Joe Prince-Wright: Hugo Lloris (France); Achraf Hakimi (Morocco), Josko Gvardiol (Croatia), Romain Saiss (Morocco), Jurrien Timber (Netherlands); Theo Hernandez (France), Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco); Jude Bellingham (England), Antoine Griezmann (France), Lionel Messi (Argentina), Kylian Mbappe (France), Olivier Giroud (France)

Andy Edwards: Dominik Livakovic (Croatia); Achraf Hakimi (Morocco), Josko Gvardiol (Croatia), Harry Maguire (England), Jurrien Timber (Netherlands); Adrien Rabiot (France), Mohammed Kudus (Ghana); Bruno Fernandes (Portugal), Antoine Griezmann (France), Lionel Messi (Argentina), Kylian Mbappe (France)

Nick Mendola: Emiliano Martinez (Argentina); Theo Hernandez (France), Josko Gvardiol (Croatia), Nicolas Otamendi (Argentina), Achraf Hakimi (Morocco), Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco), Enzo Fernandez (Argentina), Luka Modric (Croatia), Antoine Griezmann (France), Lionel Messi (Argentina), Kylian Mbappe (France).

Top Moment of the Tournament

Joe Prince-Wright: Morocco reaching the semifinals. History was made and their squad and Walid Regragui totally deserved it.

Andy Edwards: Netherlands’ set-piece equalizer against Argentina, 11th minute of stoppage time.

Nick Mendola: It’s Lionel Messi sneaking a kiss on his long-sought World Cup Trophy while walking past after collecting his Golden Ball… but a shout to Saudi Arabia’s early-morning upset of Argentina and Goncalo Ramos’ 67-minute hat trick after being put in the difficult spot of taking Cristiano Ronaldo’s starting spot for a knockout round game.

Biggest Failure of the Tournament

Joe Prince-Wright: Denmark. What on earth happened!?

Andy Edwards: Germany

Nick Mendola: Belgium. If the USMNT’s Golden Generation pulls something like this at the end — should they stay golden, pony people — I won’t leave the house for like a month.

Biggest Surprise of the Tournament

Joe Prince-Wright: Morocco. Nobody really saw it coming. What a fun run and they inspired so many around the world.

Andy Edwards: Morocco

Nick Mendola: Morocco.

USMNT MVP

Joe Prince-Wright: Tim Ream. The American Dream. Sure, Tyler Adams and Christian Pulisic were very good and led the midfield and attack respectively, but without Ream the USMNT would not have made the last 16. His influence on the entire defensive unit was immense and the USA made the knockout rounds because they were so solid in the group stage. 

Andy Edwards: Tyler Adams.

Nick Mendola: Christian Pulisic. I know he missed the big chance early against Netherlands, but this kid has been under the spotlight almost from the moment he showed up but many others didn’t in Couva back in 2017. All he’s done when healthy is deliver despite — as his commercial repeats — “pressure pressure pressure pressure.” The brave goal against Iran. The sensational assist to set up Weah versus Wales. He delivered.

Grade the USMNT

Joe Prince-Wright: B-

Andy Edwards: B

Nick Mendola: B-. They were the second-ranked team both in FIFA and ELO Ratings in their group. They beat a team they should’ve, and drew two teams they weren’t supposed to (a good one vs England and a bad one vs Wales). One-and-done versus the Dutch in the knockout rounds. Not bad. Not great.

Pick the 2026 Winner

Joe Prince-Wright: France (they are stacked) and I really wanted to say England but just couldn’t do it. Maybe Brazil will be closer too?

Andy Edwards: Brazil

Nick Mendola: Spain. Pedro and Gavi leaving Qatar with the experience they gathered at such tender ages could leave the Spaniards simply looking to find their center forward answer over the next four years. Unai Simon was also good.

Argentina beats France on penalties in epic World Cup final as Messi, Mbappe put on a show for the ages

By Dec 18, 2022, 5:30 PM EST
Argentina beat France in the World Cup final on penalty kicks as an epic clash played out during a pulsating 3-3 draw in normal time, as Lionel Messi won his legacy defining World Cup.

The GOAT debates are now over. Lionel Messi is the greatest of all time.

This final may have been the greatest sporting event of all time.

The victory secured Argentina’s third World Cup title in their history and their first since 1986. It is Lionel Messi’s first World Cup title as the 35-year-old was mobbed by his teammates at the final whistle amid tears, relief and unbridled joy.

This is what it is all about. And this game delivered one of the greatest sporting finals of all time as for just the third time in history, the World Cup was decided on penalty kicks.

Lionel Messi scored the opener and set up the second for Angel di Maria as Argentina were 2-0 up at half time but with 10 minutes of normal time to go Kylian Mbappe scored a penalty and then smashed home another soon after to make it 2-2 and send the game to extra time.

Messi put Argentina 3-2 up late in extra time as it looked like he had won it, again, for Argentina. But then Mbappe won another penalty kick and finished it to score a hat trick and make it 3-3 as he became just the second player in history to score a hat trick in the World Cup final.

Both teams had chances to win it in regulation but then Emiliano Martinez was the hero as he saved Coman’s penalty kick and Aurelien Tchouameni missed for France, as Argentina scored all four of theirs and Montiel slotted home the winning penalty kick.

Cue wild scenes in Qatar, back in Argentina and from football lovers around the world as Lionel Messi finally won the World Cup his legacy deserved.

Messi gets career defining win as epic finale delivers drama galore

Lionel Messi, 35, deserves this World Cup. For everything he has given the football world over the last two decades he deserves to have won it all. He delivered throughout this tournament and now his legacy is complete. He will probably overtake Pele and Diego Maradona after this. Until he won a World Cup, the debate was always there about who is the true GOAT. Now it ends. It is Messi. France played their part with their amazing comeback to force extra time and penalty kicks but there was a feeling of destiny around Argentina winning this World Cup, which Messi said would be his last. If it is his last World Cup, talk about going out in style. In 100 years from now we will be talking about Lionel Messi and we will probably be talking about this World Cup final too.

Stars of the show

Lionel Messi: Two goals, superb display and he got his World Cup trophy. What more is there to say? The 2022 World Cup was Lionel Messi’s World Cup.

Kylian Mbappe: Hat trick and delivered when France needed him most. He scored eight goals in the World Cup to win the Golden Boot and has scored 12 goals in the World Cup across two tournaments. Among active players only Messi (13) has scored more than the 23-year-old.

Angel di Maria: Scored and won a penalty before he was taken off. What an impact the veteran had. Good decision from Scaloni to start him.

Emiliano Martinez: Saved late on superbly from Kolo Muani and was the hero in the penalty shootout with a save.

Argentina vs FranceGraphic via FotMob.com

How to watch Argentina vs France live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET – Sunday, December 18
Stadium: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

ARGENTINA WIN IT! LIONEL MESSI HAS HIS WORLD CUP! THEY WIN 4-2 ON PENALTY KICKS IN THE WORLD CUP FINAL. THAT HAS TO BE ONE OF THE GREATEST SPORTING FINALES OF ALL TIME!? 

Emiliano Martinez saves from Coman and Tchouameni puts his spot kick wide. Montiel has a chance to win the World Cup for Argentina…

WE ARE GOING TO PENALTY KICKS!

Kolo Muani almost wins it! What a save from Emi Martinez. And then Lautaro Martinez almost wins it at the other end.

GOALLL! Argentina 3-3 France. Kylian Mbappe slots home the penalty kick after a handball on Montiel. Wow. Mbappe hat trick in the World Cup final.

This is a World Cup for the ages.

GOALLL! Argentina 3-2 France – Lionel Messi forces home the ball after Lautaro Martinez’s shot hits Lloris in the face and Messi bundles home.

Argentina have been much better in extra time so far.

FULL TIME – Argentina 2-2 France – They somehow hang on for extra time. France have incredible momentum. Argentina all over the place. Extra 30 minutes coming up.

This is wild. It is intense. France are all over Argentina. Lionel Messi has a shot that Hugo Lloris saves. What a moment that would have been.

GOALLL! Argentina 2-2 France – Mbappe volleys home. This is incredible. What a comeback. Just amazing.

PENALTY TO FRANCE! – Argentina 2-1. Mbappe finishes after Otamendi drags back Kolo Muani.

HALF TIME – Argentina 2-0 France – This is going perfectly for Argentina. Can France go more direct and get back in this?

Subs for France as Kolo Muani and Thuram are on for Dembele and Giroud.

GOALLL! Great counter from Argentina and some wonderful passing to find Angel di Maria and his finish is lovely. 2-0 to Argentina before half time. They are in dreamland.

Can France respond? Argentina can now sit back and hit France on the counter. It is set up perfectly for them.

GOALLLL! Lionel Messi clips home the penalty kick as he keeps his calm to send Lloris the wrong way. 1-0 to Argentina.

PENALTY TO ARGENTINA! Di Maria clipped by Dembele in the box. Huge chance for Lionel Messi to open the scoring. Argentina have started the final much better than France.

Key storylines, players to watch closely

The key battle and storyline is obviously the master against his apprentice. Will Lionel Messi, 35, win the World Cup trophy he has coveted for the lengthy of his legendary career? Or will his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe, 23, lead France to back-to-back World Cups and the second of his young career? Elsewhere on the pitch the main battle will be fought in midfield. 

The midfield trio of Enzo Fernandez, Rodrigo de Paul and Alexis Mac Allister have been sensational for Argentina, while defensively they are flexible to switch between a back four and five. Having Montiel and Acuna back from suspension gives Lionel Scaloni a selection headache as he looks to lead Argentina to their third World Cup trophy and their first since 1986 when the great Diego Maradona lead them to glory in Mexico. Can Messi do the same in Qatar? However, Messi has been nursing a sore hamstring this week and all eyes will be on him (naturally) and his fitness but he starts. Scaloni starts with a back four but Tagliafico starts ahead of Acuna at left back. Angel di Maria starts in place of Paredes, which points to Argentina having a go from the off.

As for France, well, they’ve battled their way through this tournament and the reigning champs have hardly been electric. But they’ve got the job done and are one win away from becoming just the third team in history to win back-to-back World Cups. Didier Deschamps was hit by huge injuries before this World Cup but his side have recovered extremely well with youngster stepping up. Ibrahima Konate came in for the semifinal and played very well but Dayot Upamecano starts ahead of him. Like Argentina, France still look a little shaky defensively. In midfield Antoine Griezmann is rolling back the years in his new deeper playmaker role and Aurelien Tchouameni has been superb playing in the holding role. Up top Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Olivier Giroud are purring and give France incredible balance. Plenty of players have been hit by a sickness bug in the France camp, but all of them have recovered in time. There were also reports that Karim Benzema could return to the France squad for this final after he left just before the tournament kicked off due to injury and was never replaced but now he’s back fit. Deschamps refused to talk about that topic at length and Benzema is not included in the squad.

France quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 4
World Cup titles: 2 (1998, 2018)
World Cup appearances: 15
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group D)
Coach: Didier Deschamps
Key players: Kylian Mbappe, Hugo Lloris, Antoine Griezmann, Raphael Varane
Path to 2022 World Cup final: Finished top of Group C; beat Australia 2-1 in last 16; beat Netherlands on penalty kicks in quarterfinals; beat Croatia 3-0 in semifinals

Argentina quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 3
World Cup titles: 2 (1978, 1986)
World Cup appearances: 17
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (2nd place)
Coach: Lionel Scaloni
Key players: Lionel Messi, Emiliano Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi, Julian Alvarez
Path to 2022 World Cup final: Finished top of Group D; beat Poland 3-1 in last 16; beat England 2-1 in quarterfinals; beat Morocco 2-0 in semifinals

World Cup 2022 schedule – Calendar, match results, brackets, recaps

By Dec 18, 2022, 5:27 PM EST
The World Cup 2022 schedule delivered an epic tournament from start to finish in Qatar and was highlighted by perhaps the best final in football history.

Japan, Australia and Morocco made the last 16 with so many huge shocks during the tournament, but the Atlas Lions are the only one of the trio to survive into the semifinals. Germany, Denmark, and Belgium all crashed out in the group stage.

In the semifinals, Lionel Messi turned on the style as Argentina hammered Croatia and they will play France in the final.

And then, yeah, Lionel Messi and Argentina beat France on penalty kicks in an incredible final after a 3-3 draw.

Below is the schedule in full and every detail you need to know from the 2022 World Cup.

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

  • When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
  • Kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 10am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Final

Match 64 – Sunday, December 18: Argentina 3-3 (4-2 pens) France – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

Third-place play-off

Match 63 – Saturday, December 17: Croatia 2-1 Morocco – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

Semifinal results

Match 61 – Tuesday, December 13: Argentina 3-0 Croatia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
Match 62 – Wednesday, December 14: France 2-0 Morocco – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Quarterfinal results

Match 58 – Friday, December 9: Croatia 1-1 Brazil (Croatia wins 4-2 on penalties) – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
Match 57 – Friday, December 9: Netherlands 2-2 Argentina (Argentina wins 4-3 on penalties) – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
Match 60 – Saturday, December 10: Morocco 1-0 Portugal – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha
Match 59 – Saturday, December 10: England 1-2 France – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Round of 16 results

Match 49 – Saturday, December 3: Netherlands 3-1 USA – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
Match 50 – Saturday, December 3: Argentina 2-1 Australia – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
Match 52 – Sunday, December 4: France 3-1 Poland – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha
Match 51 – Sunday, December 4: England 3-0 Senegal – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
Match 53 – Monday, December 5: Japan 1-1 (AET, 1-3 PKs) – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
Match 54 – Monday, December 5: Brazil 4-1 South Korea – Stadium 974, Doha
Match 55 – Tuesday, December 6: Morocco 0-0 (AET, 3-0 PKs) Spain – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
Match 56 – Tuesday, December 6: Portugal 6-1 Switzerland – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

Group stage results

Group A

Recap/highlights: Qatar 0-2 Ecuador – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
Recap/highlights: Senegal 0-2 Netherlands  – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor
Recap/highlights: Qatar 1-3 Senegal – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor
Recap/highlights: Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: Netherlands 2-0 Qatar – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
Recap/highlights: Ecuador 1-2 Senegal –  Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

Group B

Recap/highlights: England 6-2 Iran – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: USA 1-1 Wales – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: England 0-0 USA – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
Recap/highlights: Wales 0-2 Iran – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: Wales 0-3 England – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: Iran 0-1 USA – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor

Group C

Recap/highlights: Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
Recap/highlights: Mexico 0-0 Poland – Stadium 974, Doha
Recap/highlights: Poland 2-0 Saudi Arabia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: Argentina 2-0 Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
Recap/highlights: Poland 0-2 Argentina – Stadium 974, Doha
Recap/highlights: Saudi Arabia 1-2 Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

Group D

Recap/highlights: France 4-1 Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
Recap/highlights: Denmark 0-0 Tunisia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: France 2-1 Denmark – Stadium 974, Doha
Recap/highlights: Tunisia 0-1 Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
Recap/highlights: Tunisia 1-0 France –  Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: Australia 1-0 Denmark – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Group E

Recap/highlights: Spain 7-0 Costa Rica – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor
Recap/highlights: Germany 1-2 Japan – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: Spain 1-1 Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
Recap/highlights: Japan 0-1 Costa Rica – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: Japan 2-1 Spain – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: Costa Rica 2-4 Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Group F

Recap/highlights: Belgium 1-0 Canada – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: Morocco 0-0 Croatia – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 5am
Recap/highlights: Belgium 0-2 Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor
Recap/highlights: Croatia 4-1 Canada – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: Croatia 0-0 Belgium – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights Canada 1-2 Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor

Group G

Recap/highlights: Brazil 2-0 Serbia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
Recap/highlights: Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
Recap/highlights: Brazil 1-0 Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
Recap/highlights: Cameroon 3-3 Serbia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
Recap/highlights: Cameroon 1-0 Brazil – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
Recap/highlights: Serbia 2-3 Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha

Group H

Recap/highlights: Portugal 3-2 Ghana – Stadium 974, Doha
Recap/highlights: Uruguay 0-0 South Korea – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: Portugal 2-0 Uruguay – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
Recap/highlights: South Korea 2-3 Ghana – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: South Korea 2-1 Portugal – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: Ghana 0-2 Uruguay – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

2022 World Cup top goalscorers: Updated leaders for the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot

By Dec 18, 2022, 5:20 PM EST
The 2022 FIFA World Cup features 32 nations competing in soccer’s biggest event in Qatar, the first World Cup ever held in the Middle East. This year marks the final edition of the tournament with a 32-nation field – that number is set to increase to 48 for the 2026 World Cup, which will have venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

This year’s Copa Mundial looks different for several reasons, including the dates (due to Qatar’s intense summer heat, the schedule was shifted to November-December instead of its traditional summer timing). But as always, the event features the world’s top fútbol nations vying for global glory as well as individual awards for top performers, including the coveted prize for attacking players: the Golden Boot.

At the last iteration of the World Cup, England’s Harry Kane, also a star for Premier League side Tottenham, took home the award thanks to his six goals, which likely helped soften the blow of the Three Lions falling 2-0 to Belgium in the third-place match.

One of the top storylines to watch at this year’s World Cup is the swan song for two of the game’s biggest stars: Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Portugal’s Christiano Ronaldo. 

Neither player has ever won the Golden Boot, while Messi won the World Cup to complete his legacy. France, who won the World Cup in 2018, were runners up to Argentina after losing on penalty kicks. France’s Kylian Mbappe scored a hat trick in the final and won the Golden Boot as he scored eight goals, pipping Messi to the award.

What is the Golden Boot?

The Golden Boot is the award given to the top goal-scorer at each edition of the World Cup. If at the conclusion of the tournament two or more players are tied at the top of the list with the same number of goals, the award will go to the player with the most non-penalty goals, and if they are still tied, it will go to the player with the most assists. While there has always been a top goal-scorer at the tournament, the specific award has been given since 1982. It was known as “The Golden Shoe” until its re-christening in 2010.

Who are the top scorers at 2022 World Cup?

1. Kylian Mbappe (France) – 8
2. Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 7
3. Olivier Giroud (France) – 4
4. Julian Alvarez (Argentina) – 4
5. Marcus Rashford (England) – 3
6. Alvaro Morata (Spain) – 3
7. Enner Valencia (Ecuador) – 3
8. Bukayo Saka (England) – 3
9. Richarlison (Brazil) – 3
10. Goncalo Ramos (Portugal) – 3
11. Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) – 3
12. Mehdi Taremi (Iran) – 2
13. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) – 2
14. Mohammed Kudus (Ghana) – 2
15. Cho Gue-Sung (South Korea) – 2
16. Breel Embolo (Switzerland) – 2
17. Salem Al Dawsari (Saudi Arabia) – 2
18. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) – 2
19. Kai Havertz (Germany) – 2
20. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) – 2
21. Niclas Fullkrug (Germany) – 2
22. Ritsu Doan (Japan) – 2
23. Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Uruguay) – 2
24. Andrej Kramaric (Croatia) – 2
25. Robert Lewandowski (Poland) – 2
26. Ferran Torres (Spain) – 2
27. Wout Weghorst (Netherlands) – 2
28. Rafael Leao (Portugal) – 2

All past Golden Boot winners (1982-2018)

1982: Paolo Rossi (ITA) – 6

1986: Gary Lineker (ENG) – 6

1990: Salvatore Schillaci – 6

1994: Oleg Salenko (RUS) / Hristo Stoichkov (BUL) – 6

1998: Davor Suker (CRO) – 6

2002: Ronaldo (BRA) – 8

2006 – Miroslav Klose (GER) – 5

2010 – Thomas Muller (GER) – 5

2014 – James Rodriguez (COL) – 6

2018 – Harry Kane (ENG) – 6

2022 – Kylian Mbappe (FRA) – 8

When is the 2022 World Cup?

The World Cup begins Sunday, November 20th with host nation Qatar taking on Ecuador in the opener. The group stage runs through December 3rd before the knockout rounds begin. The final is set to take place on Sunday, December 18th.

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

  • When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 10am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much will each country earn?

By Dec 18, 2022, 5:20 PM EST
Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance.

FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.

Yes, the game is all about glory and winning the ultimate prize and to be crowned Champions of the World, but players are also playing to earn some nice bonuses which also helps to fund their national teams and associations.

Below is a breakdown of the World Cup prize money table in full, with details on how much each team made from their run at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

How much prize money did the 2018 World Cup winner get?

The prize money has increased from four years ago, when a pot of $400 million was dished out between the 32 teams.

That was up $42 million from the prize money in 2014 and the winners in 2018 (France) were given $38 million, while the winning team in 2022 will receive $42 million.

Where does the prize money come from?

FIFA distributes the prize money based on the finances they gain from hosting the tournament.

How much do World Cup players get paid?

It is down to the individual nations as to how much they pay their players from the prize money they receive. Some countries may distribute the money based on appearances, or others may split it evenly.

2022 World Cup prize money table in full

Teams who went out in the group stage earned $9 million each

Qatar, Ecuador, Wales, Iran, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Tunisia, Canada, Belgium, Germany, Costa Rica, Serbia, Cameroon, Ghana, Uruguay

Teams who reached the Round of 16 earned $13 million each

USA, Senegal, Australia, Poland, Spain, Japan, Switzerland, South Korea

Teams who reached the Quarterfinals earned $17 million each

Brazil, Netherlands, Portugal, England

Fourth place team will earn $25 million

Morocco

Third place team will earn $27 million

Croatia

Runner-up will earn $30 million

France

Winer will earn $42 million

Argentina