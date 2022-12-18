New Saints boss Nathan Jones had a day in charge before their final game before the World Cup break, as his side put up a fight but lost 3-1 at Liverpool. After Ralph Hasenhuttl’s departure after almost four years in charge, Jones is tasked with keeping this talented young squad in the Premier League. Getting off to a winning start in his first home league game in charge against Brighton (the team he used to play) is essential. They sit in 19th place but are just two points from safety with a favorable run of games coming up.
Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi has had a little longer in charge and the Seagulls are very capable of dismantling a Saints side which is low in confidence. Given that Alexis Mac Allister will be flying high after playing in the World Cup final for Argentina, plus their trio of Ecuadorian players starring in Qatar, that showcases the talent in this Brighton side. They have only won one of their last five games on the road and their early season consistency has given way to a bit of a rollercoaster of results in recent months. Still, they sit in seventh place and are just eight points off the top four and have a game in-hand over fourth-place Tottenham. A European push is certainly on the cards.
How to watch Southampton vs Brighton live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET, Monday (December 26) TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines
Nathan Jones was hired from Luton because he is a motivator and he can get the best out of young players. He needs a fast start at Southampton and he needs a goalscorer to stand tall. Captain James Ward-Prowse has had a poor season so far (hence his omission from the England squad) needs to regain his best form if Saints are to drag themselves up the table. Che Adams, Adam Armstrong and Sekou Mara also need to start finishing chances. It will be intriguing to see how many changes Jones makes.
Brighton will push for European qualification and they’ve had some big wins already this season against Chelsea and Man United and they dumped Arsenal out of the League Cup too. This is a seriously talented squad which hasn’t really missed Graham Potter since he departed for Chelsea. De Zerbi knows now is the time for him to kick on as Seagulls boss and the last few months will have helped him to settle in. Brighton finally seem to have solved their issue of scoring goals and they are more clinical than in previous seasons.
In-form players to keep an eye on
Saints’ best player of the season so far has been Romeo Lavia and the 18-year-old is back after his injury and his driving runs from midfield should be a key factor in this game, and for the rest of the season for Saints. Mohammed Salisu had a fine World Cup with Ghana and Saints went away to Spain to work with their team over the break and they had pretty much everyone available to work with Nathan Jones.
Brighton have a host of players who were great before and during the World Cup. Mitoma was excellent before the break and for Japan in Qatar, while Moises Caicedo and Pervis Estupinan both excelled for Ecuador at the World Cup. Leandro Trossard, Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck are all having fine campaigns too.
Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options
Kyle Walker-Peters is back from injury, which is a huge boost at right back. Tino Livramento is also close to a return after his lengthy spell out with the ACL injury he suffered against Brighton in April this year. Young left back Juan Larios is also back fit.
Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options
Adam Webster and Adam Lallana have both returned to fitness, while Brighton will be eager to have Alexis Mac Allister available but he may not be ready to go after playing in the World Cup final.
Lionel Messi scored the opener and set up the second for Angel di Maria as Argentina were 2-0 up at half time but with 10 minutes of normal time to go Kylian Mbappe scored a penalty and then smashed home another soon after to make it 2-2 and send the game to extra time.
Messi put Argentina 3-2 up late in extra time as it looked like he had won it, again, for Argentina. But then Mbappe won another penalty kick and finished it to score a hat trick and make it 3-3 as he became just the second player in history to score a hat trick in the World Cup final.
Both teams had chances to win it in regulation but then Emiliano Martinez was the hero as he saved Coman’s penalty kick and Aurelien Tchouameni missed for France, as Argentina scored all four of theirs and Montiel slotted home the winning penalty kick.
Cue wild scenes in Qatar, back in Argentina and from football lovers around the world as Lionel Messi finally won the World Cup his legacy deserved.
Messi gets career defining win as epic finale delivers drama
Lionel Messi, 35, deserves this World Cup. For everything he has given the football world over the last two decades he deserves to have won it all. He delivered throughout this tournament and now his legacy is complete. He will probably overtake Pele and Diego Maradona after this. That has always been the debate but now it should be put to bed. France played their part with their amazing comeback to force extra time and penalty kicks but there was a feeling of destiny around Argentina winning this World Cup, which Messi said would be his last. If if is his last World Cup, talk about going out in style. In 100 years from now we will be talking about Lionel Messi and we will probably be talking about this World Cup too.
Stars of the show
Lionel Messi: Two goals, superb display and he got his World Cup.
Kylian Mbappe: Hat trick and delivered when France needed him most.
Angel di Maria: Scored and won a penalty before he was taken off. What an impact the veteran had.
Emiliano Martinez: Saved late on superbly from Kolo Muani and was the hero in the penalty shootout.
The key battle and storyline is obviously the master against his apprentice. Will Lionel Messi, 35, win the World Cup trophy he has coveted for the lengthy of his legendary career? Or will his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe, 23, lead France to back-to-back World Cups and the second of his young career? Elsewhere on the pitch the main battle will be fought in midfield.
The midfield trio of Enzo Fernandez, Rodrigo de Paul and Alexis Mac Allister have been sensational for Argentina, while defensively they are flexible to switch between a back four and five. Having Montiel and Acuna back from suspension gives Lionel Scaloni a selection headache as he looks to lead Argentina to their third World Cup trophy and their first since 1986 when the great Diego Maradona lead them to glory in Mexico. Can Messi do the same in Qatar? However, Messi has been nursing a sore hamstring this week and all eyes will be on him (naturally) and his fitness but he starts. Scaloni starts with a back four but Tagliafico starts ahead of Acuna at left back. Angel di Maria starts in place of Paredes, which points to Argentina having a go from the off.
As for France, well, they’ve battled their way through this tournament and the reigning champs have hardly been electric. But they’ve got the job done and are one win away from becoming just the third team in history to win back-to-back World Cups. Didier Deschamps was hit by huge injuries before this World Cup but his side have recovered extremely well with youngster stepping up. Ibrahima Konate came in for the semifinal and played very well but Dayot Upamecano starts ahead of him. Like Argentina, France still look a little shaky defensively. In midfield Antoine Griezmann is rolling back the years in his new deeper playmaker role and Aurelien Tchouameni has been superb playing in the holding role. Up top Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Olivier Giroud are purring and give France incredible balance. Plenty of players have been hit by a sickness bug in the France camp, but all of them have recovered in time. There were also reports that Karim Benzema could return to the France squad for this final after he left just before the tournament kicked off due to injury and was never replaced but now he’s back fit. Deschamps refused to talk about that topic at length and Benzema is not included in the squad.
Voici le 1️⃣1️⃣ de départ pour notre 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗲 𝗱𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗽𝗲 𝗱𝘂 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗲 contre l'Argentine ⚔️🔥
Current FIFA world ranking: 4
World Cup titles: 2 (1998, 2018)
World Cup appearances: 15
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group D)
Coach: Didier Deschamps
Key players: Kylian Mbappe, Hugo Lloris, Antoine Griezmann, Raphael Varane
Path to 2022 World Cup final: Finished top of Group C; beat Australia 2-1 in last 16; beat Netherlands on penalty kicks in quarterfinals; beat Croatia 3-0 in semifinals
Current FIFA world ranking: 3
World Cup titles: 2 (1978, 1986)
World Cup appearances: 17
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (2nd place)
Coach: Lionel Scaloni
Key players: Lionel Messi, Emiliano Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi, Julian Alvarez
Path to 2022 World Cup final: Finished top of Group D; beat Poland 3-1 in last 16; beat England 2-1 in quarterfinals; beat Morocco 2-0 in semifinals
The Gunners have a five-point lead atop the Premier League table after the first 14 games of the season and they’ve lost just once and drawn once so far, winning the other 12. However, Arteta has been dealt a big injury blow during the World Cup with Gabriel Jesus ruled out and it will be intriguing to see if Arsenal can simply pick up where they left off six weeks ago. All eyes will be on the north Londoners over the next few months as Arteta’s young side are set for a title battle but a few key injuries could quickly derail them.
As for the Hammers, David Moyes’ side have struggled in the Premier League this season but perhaps that is because they’ve prioritized the UEFA Europa Conference League? They are stacked with talent and at times they’ve looked like the team which finished sixth and seventh in the last two seasons respectively. Their main issue has been making defensive mistakes which is something they have to cut out.
How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3pm ET, Monday (December 26) TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines
As we said, how Arsenal cope with the loss of Gabriel Jesus is key. The Brazilian striker suffered a knee injury during the World Cup and has had surgery. He is set to miss the next few months. In the meantime Eddie Nketiah will be tasked with replacing him up top and that is a huge ask and the Gunners may look to the January window for a stop-gap solution. Jesus hasn’t been banging in the goals but his link-up play allows Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard to flourish. Aside from the Jesus injury, everything is looking pretty good for Arsenal and now it’s all about seeing if they can regain that momentum they had in the first few months of the season.
For West Ham it’s about kicking on to push for a top 10 finish once again. David Moyes’ side sit just one point above the relegation zone and they’ve yet to find consistent form or figure out their best combinations in midfield and attack. The Hammers rely heavily on Declan Rice, while Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen have to regain their form of the last few seasons. The additions of Gianluca Scamacca and Lucas Paqueta haven’t really worked, so far. Having Nayef Aguerd back fit will be a huge boost and should shore them up defensively.
In-form players to keep an eye on
Saka was sensational at the World Cup for England, while Arsenal’s starting back four will actually be well-rested as between Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel and Oleksandr Zinchenko, only Saliba played at the World Cup and that was for 27 minutes. Arsenal’s midfield duo of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka are so key, while there will be a lot of pressure on Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli and Fabio Vieira to plug the gap left by the injury to Jesus.
West Ham need Declan Rice to bring his World Cup form to the Premier League, while Jarrod Bowen has looked sharp in their midseason games. Again, the main thing is getting better defensively and Aguerd had a fine World Cup for Morocco and now he’s fit, that’s a massive boost for West Ham.
Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options
William Saliba could come straight back in after being at the World Cup with France, while Gabriel Jesus is the only big injury concern. Emile Smith Rowe is working his way back to full fitness, while Oleksandr Zinchenko missed the friendly defeat to Juventus.
West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options
Gianluca Scamacca picked up an injury in the friendly draw at Fulham, while Kurt Zouma did not feature after his recent knee injury and Michail Antonio was also absent.
The 2022 World Cup officially begins on Sunday, November 20, and runs through Sunday, December 18 in Qatar featuring 64 matches contested by 32 nations in 8 stadiums over the course of 29 days.
This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the Middle East. Qatar, which is the smallest nation to ever host the event, has average high temperatures in June and July of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, which is why FIFA made the decision to host the 22nd edition of the World Cup in the Fall. As always, this year’s World Cup marks four years until the next edition of the tournament, which will make history with three different nations hosting matches. See below for location information for both the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.
The 2022 World Cup will take place in the following venues:
Al Bayt Stadium – 22 miles from central Doha
Lusail Stadium – 12 miles from central Doha
Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium – 12 miles from central Doha
Al Janoub Stadium – 14 miles from central Doha
Al Thumama Stadium – 8 miles from central Doha
Education City Stadium – 8 miles from central Doha
Khalifa International Stadium – 3 miles from central Doha
Stadium 974 – 6 miles from central Doha
Where will the 2026 World Cup take place?
The 2026 World Cup will take place in three North American countries: the United States, Mexico, and Canada. This will be the first time that the tournament is hosted by three different nations and it will be the very first time that the event will be contested in Canada. There will be a total of 16 venues used as host cities for the 2026 World Cup. The U.S. will have 11, Canada will have 2, and Mexico will have 3.
Additionally, the 2026 World Cup will debut an expanded format featuring 48 teams–as opposed to 32–split into 16 groups of 3.
Atlanta – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Boston – Gillette Stadium
Dallas – AT&T Stadium
Houston – NRG Stadium
Kansas City – Arrowhead Stadium
Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium
Miami – Hard Rock Stadium
New York/New Jersey – MetLife Stadium
Philadelphia – Lincoln Financial Field
San Francisco – Levi’s Stadium
Seattle – Lumen Field