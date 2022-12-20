Argentina beats France on penalties in epic World Cup final as Messi, Mbappe put on a show for the ages

By Dec 20, 2022, 7:04 AM EST
0 Comments

Argentina beat France in the World Cup final on penalty kicks as an epic clash played out during a pulsating 3-3 draw in normal time, as Lionel Messi won his legacy defining World Cup.

The GOAT debates are now over. Lionel Messi is the greatest of all time.

This final may have been the greatest sporting event of all time.

[ MORE: List of Messi’s career honors ]

The victory secured Argentina’s third World Cup title in their history and their first since 1986. It is Lionel Messi’s first World Cup title as the 35-year-old was mobbed by his teammates at the final whistle amid tears, relief and unbridled joy.

This is what it is all about. And this game delivered one of the greatest sporting finals of all time as for just the third time in history, the World Cup was decided on penalty kicks.

WATCH FULL REPLAY

Lionel Messi scored the opener and set up the second for Angel di Maria as Argentina were 2-0 up at half time but with 10 minutes of normal time to go Kylian Mbappe scored a penalty and then smashed home another soon after to make it 2-2 and send the game to extra time.

Messi put Argentina 3-2 up late in extra time as it looked like he had won it, again, for Argentina. But then Mbappe won another penalty kick and finished it to score a hat trick and make it 3-3 as he became just the second player in history to score a hat trick in the World Cup final.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub

Both teams had chances to win it in regulation but then Emiliano Martinez was the hero as he saved Coman’s penalty kick and Aurelien Tchouameni missed for France, as Argentina scored all four of theirs and Montiel slotted home the winning penalty kick.

Cue wild scenes in Qatar, back in Argentina and from football lovers around the world as Lionel Messi finally won the World Cup his legacy deserved.

[ MORE: World Cup final odds, favorites, lines ]

Latest World Cup news

World Cup prize money
World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much will each country earn?
World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – Calendar, match results, brackets, recaps
World Cup top scorers
2022 World Cup top goalscorers: Updated leaders for the FIFA World Cup Golden...

Messi gets career defining win as epic finale delivers drama galore

Lionel Messi, 35, deserves this World Cup. For everything he has given the football world over the last two decades he deserves to have won it all. He delivered throughout this tournament and now his legacy is complete. He will probably overtake Pele and Diego Maradona after this. Until he won a World Cup, the debate was always there about who is the true GOAT. Now it ends. It is Messi. France played their part with their amazing comeback to force extra time and penalty kicks but there was a feeling of destiny around Argentina winning this World Cup, which Messi said would be his last. If it is his last World Cup, talk about going out in style. In 100 years from now we will be talking about Lionel Messi and we will probably be talking about this World Cup final too.

Stars of the show

Lionel Messi: Two goals, superb display and he got his World Cup trophy. What more is there to say? The 2022 World Cup was Lionel Messi’s World Cup.

Kylian Mbappe: Hat trick and delivered when France needed him most. He scored eight goals in the World Cup to win the Golden Boot and has scored 12 goals in the World Cup across two tournaments. Among active players only Messi (13) has scored more than the 23-year-old.

Angel di Maria: Scored and won a penalty before he was taken off. What an impact the veteran had. Good decision from Scaloni to start him.

Emiliano Martinez: Saved late on superbly from Kolo Muani and was the hero in the penalty shootout with a save.

Argentina vs FranceGraphic via FotMob.com

How to watch Argentina vs France live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET – Sunday, December 18
Stadium: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

ARGENTINA WIN IT! LIONEL MESSI HAS HIS WORLD CUP! THEY WIN 4-2 ON PENALTY KICKS IN THE WORLD CUP FINAL. THAT HAS TO BE ONE OF THE GREATEST SPORTING FINALES OF ALL TIME!? 

Emiliano Martinez saves from Coman and Tchouameni puts his spot kick wide. Montiel has a chance to win the World Cup for Argentina…

WE ARE GOING TO PENALTY KICKS!

Kolo Muani almost wins it! What a save from Emi Martinez. And then Lautaro Martinez almost wins it at the other end.

GOALLL! Argentina 3-3 France. Kylian Mbappe slots home the penalty kick after a handball on Montiel. Wow. Mbappe hat trick in the World Cup final.

This is a World Cup for the ages.

GOALLL! Argentina 3-2 France – Lionel Messi forces home the ball after Lautaro Martinez’s shot hits Lloris in the face and Messi bundles home.

Argentina have been much better in extra time so far.

FULL TIME – Argentina 2-2 France – They somehow hang on for extra time. France have incredible momentum. Argentina all over the place. Extra 30 minutes coming up.

This is wild. It is intense. France are all over Argentina. Lionel Messi has a shot that Hugo Lloris saves. What a moment that would have been.

GOALLL! Argentina 2-2 France – Mbappe volleys home. This is incredible. What a comeback. Just amazing.

PENALTY TO FRANCE! – Argentina 2-1. Mbappe finishes after Otamendi drags back Kolo Muani.

HALF TIME – Argentina 2-0 France – This is going perfectly for Argentina. Can France go more direct and get back in this?

Subs for France as Kolo Muani and Thuram are on for Dembele and Giroud.

GOALLL! Great counter from Argentina and some wonderful passing to find Angel di Maria and his finish is lovely. 2-0 to Argentina before half time. They are in dreamland.

Can France respond? Argentina can now sit back and hit France on the counter. It is set up perfectly for them.

GOALLLL! Lionel Messi clips home the penalty kick as he keeps his calm to send Lloris the wrong way. 1-0 to Argentina.

PENALTY TO ARGENTINA! Di Maria clipped by Dembele in the box. Huge chance for Lionel Messi to open the scoring. Argentina have started the final much better than France.

Key storylines, players to watch closely

The key battle and storyline is obviously the master against his apprentice. Will Lionel Messi, 35, win the World Cup trophy he has coveted for the lengthy of his legendary career? Or will his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe, 23, lead France to back-to-back World Cups and the second of his young career? Elsewhere on the pitch the main battle will be fought in midfield. 

The midfield trio of Enzo Fernandez, Rodrigo de Paul and Alexis Mac Allister have been sensational for Argentina, while defensively they are flexible to switch between a back four and five. Having Montiel and Acuna back from suspension gives Lionel Scaloni a selection headache as he looks to lead Argentina to their third World Cup trophy and their first since 1986 when the great Diego Maradona lead them to glory in Mexico. Can Messi do the same in Qatar? However, Messi has been nursing a sore hamstring this week and all eyes will be on him (naturally) and his fitness but he starts. Scaloni starts with a back four but Tagliafico starts ahead of Acuna at left back. Angel di Maria starts in place of Paredes, which points to Argentina having a go from the off.

As for France, well, they’ve battled their way through this tournament and the reigning champs have hardly been electric. But they’ve got the job done and are one win away from becoming just the third team in history to win back-to-back World Cups. Didier Deschamps was hit by huge injuries before this World Cup but his side have recovered extremely well with youngster stepping up. Ibrahima Konate came in for the semifinal and played very well but Dayot Upamecano starts ahead of him. Like Argentina, France still look a little shaky defensively. In midfield Antoine Griezmann is rolling back the years in his new deeper playmaker role and Aurelien Tchouameni has been superb playing in the holding role. Up top Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Olivier Giroud are purring and give France incredible balance. Plenty of players have been hit by a sickness bug in the France camp, but all of them have recovered in time. There were also reports that Karim Benzema could return to the France squad for this final after he left just before the tournament kicked off due to injury and was never replaced but now he’s back fit. Deschamps refused to talk about that topic at length and Benzema is not included in the squad.

France quick facts

[ MORE: Argentina’s history at the World Cup ]

Current FIFA world ranking: 4
World Cup titles: 2 (1998, 2018)
World Cup appearances: 15
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group D)
Coach: Didier Deschamps
Key players: Kylian Mbappe, Hugo Lloris, Antoine Griezmann, Raphael Varane
Path to 2022 World Cup final: Finished top of Group C; beat Australia 2-1 in last 16; beat Netherlands on penalty kicks in quarterfinals; beat Croatia 3-0 in semifinals

Argentina quick facts

[ MORE: France’s history at the World Cup ]

Current FIFA world ranking: 3
World Cup titles: 2 (1978, 1986)
World Cup appearances: 17
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (2nd place)
Coach: Lionel Scaloni
Key players: Lionel Messi, Emiliano Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi, Julian Alvarez
Path to 2022 World Cup final: Finished top of Group D; beat Poland 3-1 in last 16; beat England 2-1 in quarterfinals; beat Morocco 2-0 in semifinals

Brentford vs Tottenham: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

By Dec 20, 2022, 8:00 AM EST
0 Comments

Brentford vs Tottenham: It’ll be a top-half Premier League clash when the Bees host Spurs at Gtech Community Stadium on Boxing Day (Monday, Dec. 26 – watch live, 7:30 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

STREAM LIVE BRENTFORD vs TOTTENHAM

When the Premier League returns from the 2022 World Cup break next week, Tottenham (29 points) will once again find themselves 4th in the table following their roller coaster of a first half. As for Brentford (19 points), somehow season no. 2 in the Premier League is going even better than their debut, as Thomas Frank’s side sits 10th after 15 games.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brentford vs Tottenham

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Premier League table
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
League Cup live
League Cup: How to watch live, schedule, scores, updates
Premier League fixtures
Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live...

How to watch Brentford vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30 am ET, Monday, Dec. 26 (Boxing Day)
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Boxing Day will see Harry Kane make his first appearance since the England captain put a penalty kick — a potential late equalizer — over the crossbar, in a head-to-head battle with Spurs teammate and France captain Hugo Lloris, in the quarterfinals of the World Cup. With 261 goals, Kane is just six shy of breaking Jimmy Greaves’ all-time Tottenham record of 266.

The World Cup couldn’t have come at a worse time for Brentford, who knocked off two-time defending champions Manchester City in their final game before the break. Ivan Toney got both goals not so long after finding out he wouldn’t be int he England team for the World Cup, putting him two goals behind Kane (12) and eight behind Erling Haaland.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Charlie Goode (knee)

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (adductor), Richarlison (hamstring)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much will each country earn?

By Dec 20, 2022, 7:41 AM EST
0 Comments

Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance.

FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.

[ LIVE: Watch World Cup en Espanol en Peacock

Yes, the game is all about glory and winning the ultimate prize and to be crowned Champions of the World, but players are also playing to earn some nice bonuses which also helps to fund their national teams and associations.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub

Below is a breakdown of the World Cup prize money table in full, with details on how much each team made from their run at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Latest World Cup news

World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – Calendar, match results, brackets, recaps
World Cup top scorers
2022 World Cup top goalscorers: Updated leaders for the FIFA World Cup Golden...
Argentina vs France
Argentina beats France on penalties in epic World Cup final as Messi, Mbappe...

How much prize money did the 2018 World Cup winner get?

The prize money has increased from four years ago, when a pot of $400 million was dished out between the 32 teams.

That was up $42 million from the prize money in 2014 and the winners in 2018 (France) were given $38 million, while the winning team in 2022 will receive $42 million.

Where does the prize money come from?

FIFA distributes the prize money based on the finances they gain from hosting the tournament.

How much do World Cup players get paid?

It is down to the individual nations as to how much they pay their players from the prize money they receive. Some countries may distribute the money based on appearances, or others may split it evenly.

2022 World Cup prize money table in full

Teams who went out in the group stage earned $9 million each

Qatar, Ecuador, Wales, Iran, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Tunisia, Canada, Belgium, Germany, Costa Rica, Serbia, Cameroon, Ghana, Uruguay

Teams who reached the Round of 16 earned $13 million each

USA, Senegal, Australia, Poland, Spain, Japan, Switzerland, South Korea

Teams who reached the Quarterfinals earned $17 million each

Brazil, Netherlands, Portugal, England

Fourth place team will earn $25 million

Morocco

Third place team will earn $27 million

Croatia

Runner-up will earn $30 million

France

Winer will earn $42 million

Argentina

When and where is the 2026 World Cup?

By Dec 20, 2022, 7:40 AM EST
0 Comments

The 2022 World Cup officially begins on Sunday, November 20, and runs through Sunday, December 18 in Qatar featuring 64 matches contested by 32 nations in 8 stadiums over the course of 29 days.

This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the Middle East. Qatar, which is the smallest nation to ever host the event, has average high temperatures in June and July of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, which is why FIFA made the decision to host the 22nd edition of the World Cup in the Fall. As always, this year’s World Cup marks four years until the next edition of the tournament, which will make history with three different nations hosting matches.  See below for location information for both the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.

RELATED: World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, group stage winners

2022 World Cup Venues:

The 2022 World Cup will take place in the following venues:

  • Al Bayt Stadium – 22 miles from central Doha
  • Lusail Stadium – 12 miles from central Doha
  • Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium – 12 miles from central Doha
  • Al Janoub Stadium – 14 miles from central Doha
  • Al Thumama Stadium – 8 miles from central Doha
  • Education City Stadium – 8 miles from central Doha
  • Khalifa International Stadium – 3 miles from central Doha
  • Stadium 974 – 6 miles from central Doha

Where will the 2026 World Cup take place?

The 2026 World Cup will take place in three North American countries: the United States, Mexico, and Canada. This will be the first time that the tournament is hosted by three different nations and it will be the very first time that the event will be contested in Canada. There will be a total of 16 venues used as host cities for the 2026 World Cup. The U.S. will have 11, Canada will have 2, and Mexico will have 3.

Additionally, the 2026 World Cup will debut an expanded format featuring 48 teams–as opposed to 32–split into 16 groups of 3.

RELATED: 2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

2026 World Cup host cities

USA (11)

Atlanta – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Boston – Gillette Stadium
Dallas – AT&T Stadium
Houston – NRG Stadium
Kansas City – Arrowhead Stadium
Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium
Miami – Hard Rock Stadium
New York/New Jersey – MetLife Stadium
Philadelphia – Lincoln Financial Field
San Francisco – Levi’s Stadium
Seattle – Lumen Field

Canada (2)

Toronto – BMO Field
Vancouver – BC Place

Mexico (3)

Guadalajara – Estadio Akron
Mexico City – Estadio Azteca
Monterrey – Estadio BBVA

When is the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 World Cup is scheduled to take place from June 8 through July 3.

2022 World Cup U.S. Group Stage Schedule:

  • U.S. vs. Wales – Monday, November 21 at 2 PM ET
  • U.S. vs. England – Friday, November 25 at 2 PM ET
  • U.S. vs Iran – Tuesday, November 29 at 2 PM ET

2022 World Cup Mexico Group Stage Schedule:

  • Mexico vs. Poland – Tuesday, November 22 at 11 AM ET
  • Mexico vs Argentina – Saturday, November 26 at 2 PM ET
  • Mexico  vs Saudi Arabia – Wednesday, November 30 at 2 PM ET

RELATED: World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets, dates

How to watch the 2022 World Cup:

*All times are listed as ET

  • When: November 20, 2022 – December 18, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5 am, 8 am, 11 am, and 2 pm
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channel in English: Fox
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

 Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 World Cup!

RELATED: World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Dec 20, 2022, 7:40 AM EST
0 Comments

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

We’re at the 2022 World Cup break, and the final few rounds of Premier League fixtures caused so many shocks.

Latest Premier League news

Brentford vs Tottenham live
Brentford vs Tottenham: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news
League Cup live
League Cup: How to watch live, schedule, scores, updates
Premier League fixtures
Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live...

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

Almost at the halfway mark of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

Newcastle, Tottenham and Manchester United are locked in a battle for the top four, while Liverpool have improved and will be back in the Champions League scrap and Chelsea are struggling.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Who are the early-season candidates for relegation?

Newly promoted Nottingham Forest moved off the bottom of the table with a win before the break, with Wolves and Southampton currently occupying the other two relegation places.

Leicester have picked up a few big wins, while West Ham, Everton and Leeds all find themselves within a few points of the bottom-three after a topsy-turvy start.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – Matchweek 16

Follow @AndyEdMLS