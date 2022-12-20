Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp and the Reds hope to begin their climb toward the top-four when the Premier League returns to Villa Park on Boxing Day (Monday, Dec. 26 – watch live, 12:30 pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com ). STREAM LIVE ASTON VILLA vs LIVERPOOL

It was, by Liverpool’s own lofty standards, a disastrous first half of the season. The Reds (22 points) managed to climb into 6th place with back-to-back wins just before the 2022 World Cup break, but they sit seven points behind 4th-place Tottenham at the restart.

As for Aston Villa (18 points), (near-)disaster also applies. Steven Gerrard won just two of 11 games to start the season, and he was shown the door on Oct. 20. Unai Emery took over on Nov. 1 and guided Villa to back-to-back wins of their own, over 5th-place Manchester United and 7th-place Brighton, to land 12th in the table after 15 games.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa vs Liverpool.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30 pm ET, Monday, Dec. 26 (Boxing Day)

Key storylines & star players

Despite the arrival of Darwin Nunez in the summer, Roberto Firmino is enjoying a renaissance season as he leads Liverpool with seven goals, followed closely by Mohamed Salah (6) and Nunez (5). Firmino, who scored just five PL goals in 20 appearances last season, only became a regular starter once again after Sadio Mane left for Bayern Munich in the summer, and Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota suffered injuries that limited them to just 12 appearances between them.

Emery’s appointment marked a definitive turning point not only in terms of results, but the performance and tactical competence of a side that had won just three of 13 games and conceded 20 goals prior to his arrival. There was a 3-0 defeat to Fulham (Gerrard’s last game) and a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Newcastle (final game before Emery took over) in a span of nine miserable days in late October, but hope has already been restored by a man who has won four Europa League trophies in the last 10 years — a massive coup for the club.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles)

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Diogo Jota (thigh), Arthur Melo (thigh)

