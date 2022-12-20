Chelsea vs Bournemouth: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Chelsea returns from the World Cup break with a visit from Bournemouth and a big ask: Make up an eight-point deficit on the Premier League top four. It starts Tuesday, Dec. 27 at Stamford Bridge (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ).

The Blues’ stop-start season was very much in stop mode when Graham Potter’s men hit the break, losing four of five in all competitions. Chelsea beat Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League but lost to Brighton, Arsenal, Man City, and Newcastle.

Those losses tell the story of their

When we last saw Bournemouth, the Cherries were beating Everton consecutively in League Cup and Premier League, breaking a four-match losing streak. Now with a new owner, Bournemouth will have a League Cup match with Newcastle under its belt before re-opening PL duties at Stamford Bridge.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Bournemouth.

How to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET Tuesday, December 27

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Graham Potter’s now had a looooong time to evaluate what he’s seen from his players in a Chelsea shirt, training, and even with their national teams. And surely lots of video has been viewed from the Blues’ matches prior to his arrival. How will he line his men up with injuries and after strong World Cups for some (Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic) and not others (Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz).

Bournemouth has been led by Phillip BIlling. The fierce midfielder is their best hope to control the middle of the pitch and he’s chipped in with a joint-team-high four goals (Kieffer Moore). Can Dominic Solanke find his consistent scoring boots? Can 24-year-old defender Lloyd Kelly carry over his impressive start over a small sample size to a larger one?

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Reece James (knee), Wesley Fofana (knee), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (lower leg), Ben Chilwell (thigh), Kepa Arrizabalaga (ankle). OUT: N’Golo Kante (thigh), Armando Broja (knee), Carney Chukwuemeka (thigh), Cesar Azpilicueta (calf).

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: David Brooks (thigh), Neto (thigh)

