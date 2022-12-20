Everton vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Dec 20, 2022, 7:20 AM EST
0 Comments

Everton vs Wolves: A pair of bottom-four side will face off and hope to start the second half of the season with three points when the Premier League returns to Goodison Park on Boxing Day (Monday, Dec. 26 – watch live, 10 am ET on Peacock Premium). 

STREAM LIVE EVERTON vs WOLVES

For Everton (14 points – 17th place), six games without a win to start the season left Frank Lampard’s side behind the 8-ball from the start. Five more defeats in their final seven games before the 2022 World Cup break didn’t help matters either.

And yet, things have been much, much worse for Wolves (10 points), who have just two wins and eight goals scored from their first 15 games.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Everton vs Wolves

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Everton vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10 am ET, Monday, Dec. 26 (Boxing Day)
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

The lack of goals, points and wins cost Bruno Lage the Wolves job after just eight games, eventually replaced by Julen Lopetegui following a lengthy managerial search. Lopetegui was confirmed as Wolves’ new manager 34 after Lage was fired. Most recently the manager at Sevilla, where he won the Europa League in 2020, Lopetegui is set for his Premier League debut on Boxing Day.

Speaking of managers that (almost) didn’t survive the first half of the season, Lampard once again found himself under significant pressure as more and more defeats piled up for the Toffees. There was a 3-0 thumping of Crystal Palace in mid-October that bought him some extra time, though back-to-back defeats to 13th-place Leicester and 14th-place Bournemouth would seem to indicate that Everton are indeed serious relegation candidates this season.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Mason Holgate (knee), James Garner (back) | QUESTIONABLE: Tom Davies (knee)

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Pedro Neto (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee)

Chelsea vs Bournemouth: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Dec 20, 2022, 8:43 AM EST
0 Comments

Chelsea returns from the World Cup break with a visit from Bournemouth and a big ask: Make up an eight-point deficit on the Premier League top four. It starts Tuesday, Dec. 27 at Stamford Bridge (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

The Blues’ stop-start season was very much in stop mode when Graham Potter’s men hit the break, losing four of five in all competitions. Chelsea beat Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League but lost to Brighton, Arsenal, Man City, and Newcastle.

STREAM LIVE CHELSEA vs BOURNEMOUTH

Those losses tell the story of their

When we last saw Bournemouth, the Cherries were beating Everton consecutively in League Cup and Premier League, breaking a four-match losing streak. Now with a new owner, Bournemouth will have a League Cup match with Newcastle under its belt before re-opening PL duties at Stamford Bridge.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Bournemouth.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET Tuesday, December 27
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Graham Potter’s now had a looooong time to evaluate what he’s seen from his players in a Chelsea shirt, training, and even with their national teams. And surely lots of video has been viewed from the Blues’ matches prior to his arrival. How will he line his men up with injuries and after strong World Cups for some (Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic) and not others (Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz).

Bournemouth has been led by Phillip BIlling. The fierce midfielder is their best hope to control the middle of the pitch and he’s chipped in with a joint-team-high four goals (Kieffer Moore). Can Dominic Solanke find his consistent scoring boots? Can 24-year-old defender Lloyd Kelly carry over his impressive start over a small sample size to a larger one?

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE:  Reece James (knee), Wesley Fofana (knee), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (lower leg), Ben Chilwell (thigh), Kepa Arrizabalaga (ankle). OUT: N’Golo Kante (thigh), Armando Broja (knee), Carney Chukwuemeka (thigh), Cesar Azpilicueta (calf).

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: David Brooks (thigh), Neto (thigh)

Brentford vs Tottenham: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

By Dec 20, 2022, 8:00 AM EST
0 Comments

Brentford vs Tottenham: It’ll be a top-half Premier League clash when the Bees host Spurs at Gtech Community Stadium on Boxing Day (Monday, Dec. 26 – watch live, 7:30 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

STREAM LIVE BRENTFORD vs TOTTENHAM

When the Premier League returns from the 2022 World Cup break next week, Tottenham (29 points) will once again find themselves 4th in the table following their roller coaster of a first half. As for Brentford (19 points), somehow season no. 2 in the Premier League is going even better than their debut, as Thomas Frank’s side sits 10th after 15 games.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brentford vs Tottenham

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Brentford vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30 am ET, Monday, Dec. 26 (Boxing Day)
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Boxing Day will see Harry Kane make his first appearance since the England captain put a penalty kick — a potential late equalizer — over the crossbar, in a head-to-head battle with Spurs teammate and France captain Hugo Lloris, in the quarterfinals of the World Cup. With 261 goals, Kane is just six shy of breaking Jimmy Greaves’ all-time Tottenham record of 266.

The World Cup couldn’t have come at a worse time for Brentford, who knocked off two-time defending champions Manchester City in their final game before the break. Ivan Toney got both goals not so long after finding out he wouldn’t be int he England team for the World Cup, putting him two goals behind Kane (12) and eight behind Erling Haaland.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Charlie Goode (knee)

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (adductor), Richarlison (hamstring)

World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much will each country earn?

By Dec 20, 2022, 7:41 AM EST
0 Comments

Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance.

FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.

[ LIVE: Watch World Cup en Espanol en Peacock

Yes, the game is all about glory and winning the ultimate prize and to be crowned Champions of the World, but players are also playing to earn some nice bonuses which also helps to fund their national teams and associations.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub

Below is a breakdown of the World Cup prize money table in full, with details on how much each team made from their run at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

How much prize money did the 2018 World Cup winner get?

The prize money has increased from four years ago, when a pot of $400 million was dished out between the 32 teams.

That was up $42 million from the prize money in 2014 and the winners in 2018 (France) were given $38 million, while the winning team in 2022 will receive $42 million.

Where does the prize money come from?

FIFA distributes the prize money based on the finances they gain from hosting the tournament.

How much do World Cup players get paid?

It is down to the individual nations as to how much they pay their players from the prize money they receive. Some countries may distribute the money based on appearances, or others may split it evenly.

2022 World Cup prize money table in full

Teams who went out in the group stage earned $9 million each

Qatar, Ecuador, Wales, Iran, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Tunisia, Canada, Belgium, Germany, Costa Rica, Serbia, Cameroon, Ghana, Uruguay

Teams who reached the Round of 16 earned $13 million each

USA, Senegal, Australia, Poland, Spain, Japan, Switzerland, South Korea

Teams who reached the Quarterfinals earned $17 million each

Brazil, Netherlands, Portugal, England

Fourth place team will earn $25 million

Morocco

Third place team will earn $27 million

Croatia

Runner-up will earn $30 million

France

Winer will earn $42 million

Argentina

When and where is the 2026 World Cup?

By Dec 20, 2022, 7:40 AM EST
0 Comments

The 2022 World Cup officially begins on Sunday, November 20, and runs through Sunday, December 18 in Qatar featuring 64 matches contested by 32 nations in 8 stadiums over the course of 29 days.

This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the Middle East. Qatar, which is the smallest nation to ever host the event, has average high temperatures in June and July of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, which is why FIFA made the decision to host the 22nd edition of the World Cup in the Fall. As always, this year’s World Cup marks four years until the next edition of the tournament, which will make history with three different nations hosting matches.  See below for location information for both the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.

RELATED: World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, group stage winners

2022 World Cup Venues:

The 2022 World Cup will take place in the following venues:

  • Al Bayt Stadium – 22 miles from central Doha
  • Lusail Stadium – 12 miles from central Doha
  • Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium – 12 miles from central Doha
  • Al Janoub Stadium – 14 miles from central Doha
  • Al Thumama Stadium – 8 miles from central Doha
  • Education City Stadium – 8 miles from central Doha
  • Khalifa International Stadium – 3 miles from central Doha
  • Stadium 974 – 6 miles from central Doha

Where will the 2026 World Cup take place?

The 2026 World Cup will take place in three North American countries: the United States, Mexico, and Canada. This will be the first time that the tournament is hosted by three different nations and it will be the very first time that the event will be contested in Canada. There will be a total of 16 venues used as host cities for the 2026 World Cup. The U.S. will have 11, Canada will have 2, and Mexico will have 3.

Additionally, the 2026 World Cup will debut an expanded format featuring 48 teams–as opposed to 32–split into 16 groups of 3.

RELATED: 2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

2026 World Cup host cities

USA (11)

Atlanta – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Boston – Gillette Stadium
Dallas – AT&T Stadium
Houston – NRG Stadium
Kansas City – Arrowhead Stadium
Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium
Miami – Hard Rock Stadium
New York/New Jersey – MetLife Stadium
Philadelphia – Lincoln Financial Field
San Francisco – Levi’s Stadium
Seattle – Lumen Field

Canada (2)

Toronto – BMO Field
Vancouver – BC Place

Mexico (3)

Guadalajara – Estadio Akron
Mexico City – Estadio Azteca
Monterrey – Estadio BBVA

When is the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 World Cup is scheduled to take place from June 8 through July 3.

2022 World Cup U.S. Group Stage Schedule:

  • U.S. vs. Wales – Monday, November 21 at 2 PM ET
  • U.S. vs. England – Friday, November 25 at 2 PM ET
  • U.S. vs Iran – Tuesday, November 29 at 2 PM ET

2022 World Cup Mexico Group Stage Schedule:

  • Mexico vs. Poland – Tuesday, November 22 at 11 AM ET
  • Mexico vs Argentina – Saturday, November 26 at 2 PM ET
  • Mexico  vs Saudi Arabia – Wednesday, November 30 at 2 PM ET

RELATED: World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets, dates

How to watch the 2022 World Cup:

*All times are listed as ET

  • When: November 20, 2022 – December 18, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5 am, 8 am, 11 am, and 2 pm
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channel in English: Fox
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

 Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 World Cup!

RELATED: World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings