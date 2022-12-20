Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Everton vs Wolves: A pair of bottom-four side will face off and hope to start the second half of the season with three points when the Premier League returns to Goodison Park on Boxing Day (Monday, Dec. 26 – watch live, 10 am ET on Peacock Premium ). STREAM LIVE EVERTON vs WOLVES

For Everton (14 points – 17th place), six games without a win to start the season left Frank Lampard’s side behind the 8-ball from the start. Five more defeats in their final seven games before the 2022 World Cup break didn’t help matters either.

And yet, things have been much, much worse for Wolves (10 points), who have just two wins and eight goals scored from their first 15 games.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Everton vs Wolves.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Everton vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10 am ET, Monday, Dec. 26 (Boxing Day)

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

The lack of goals, points and wins cost Bruno Lage the Wolves job after just eight games, eventually replaced by Julen Lopetegui following a lengthy managerial search. Lopetegui was confirmed as Wolves’ new manager 34 after Lage was fired. Most recently the manager at Sevilla, where he won the Europa League in 2020, Lopetegui is set for his Premier League debut on Boxing Day.

Speaking of managers that (almost) didn’t survive the first half of the season, Lampard once again found himself under significant pressure as more and more defeats piled up for the Toffees. There was a 3-0 thumping of Crystal Palace in mid-October that bought him some extra time, though back-to-back defeats to 13th-place Leicester and 14th-place Bournemouth would seem to indicate that Everton are indeed serious relegation candidates this season.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Mason Holgate (knee), James Garner (back) | QUESTIONABLE: Tom Davies (knee)

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Pedro Neto (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee)

