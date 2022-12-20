Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

10 Premier League clubs are in the fourth round of the 2022-23 League Cup as the tournament is back ahead of the busy festive period.

Manchester City clash with Liverpool, while Manchester United are the only other ‘big six’ club left in the competition as we’re at the last 16 stage.

There is only one other all-Premier League clash as Newcastle host Bournemouth, while Wolves, Southampton, Leicester, Nottingham Forest and Brighton all face lower league opponents and will fancy their chances of advancing.

Below is the League Cup schedule in full, how to follow the action live, plus where and how to watch the midweek action.

League Cup fourth round draw

(All kick offs 2:45pm ET unless otherwise stated)

Tuesday, December 20

MK Dons vs Leicester City

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth

Southampton vs Lincoln City

Wolves vs Gillingham

Wednesday, December 21

Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest

Charlton Athletic vs Brighton

Manchester United vs Burnley – 3pm ET

Thursday, December 22

Manchester City vs Liverpool – 3pm ET

League Cup score predictions – By Joe Prince-Wright

Tuesday, December 20

MK Dons 1-2 Leicester City

Newcastle United 4-2 Bournemouth

Southampton 2-0 Lincoln City

Wolves 3-1 Gillingham

Wednesday, December 21

Blackburn Rovers 2-2 Nottingham Forest (Forest win on penalty kicks)

Charlton Athletic 1-3 Brighton

Manchester United 3-2 Burnley

Thursday, December 22

Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool

League Cup live scores, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Fourth round (December 20-22)

Time: 2:45pm ET, unless otherwise stated

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: ESPN+

League Cup third round results

Tuesday, November 8

Bournemouth 4-1 Everton

Brentford 1-1 Gillingham (5-6 on penalties to Gillingham)

Bristol City 1-3 Lincoln City

Burnley 3-1 Crawley Town

Leicester City 3-0 Newport County

MK Dons 2-0 Morecambe

Stevenage 1-1 Charlton Athletic (4-5 on penalties to Charlton)

Wednesday, November 9

Arsenal 1-3 Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United 0-0 (3-2 PKs) Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest 2-0 Tottenham

Southampton 1-1 (6-5 PKs) Sheffield Wednesday

West Ham United 2-2 (9-10 PKs) Blackburn Rovers

Wolves 1-0 Leeds United

Liverpool 0-0 (3-2 PKs) Derby County

Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea

Thursday, November 10

Manchester United 4-2 Aston Villa

League Cup second round results

Tuesday, August 23

Walsall 0-1 Charlton Athletic

Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 Rochdale

Shrewsbury Town 0-1 Burnley

Barrow 2-2 (1-3 PKs) Lincoln City

Bolton 1-4 Aston Villa

Bradford City 1-2 Blackburn Rovers

Cambridge United 0-3 Southampton

Colchester United 0-2 Brentford

Crawley Town 2-0 Fulham

Derby County 1-0 West Brom

Fleetwood Town 0-1 Everton

Gillingham 0-0 (6-5 PKs) Exeter City

Grimsby Town 0-3 Nottingham Forest

Newport County 3-2 Portsmouth

Norwich City 2-2 (3-5 PKs) Bournemouth

Oxford United 0-2 Crystal Palace

Rotherham United 0-1 Morecambe

Stevenage 1-0 Peterborough United

Stockport County 0-0 (1-3 PKs) Leicester City

Watford 0-2 MK Dons

Wolves 2-1 Preston

Wednesday, August 24

Forest Green Rovers 0-3 Brighton & Hove Albion

Wycombe Wanderers 1-3 Bristol City

Leeds United 3-1 Barnsley

Tranmere Rovers 1-2 Newcastle United

