10 Premier League clubs are in the fourth round of the 2022-23 League Cup as the tournament is back ahead of the busy festive period.
Manchester City clash with Liverpool, while Manchester United are the only other ‘big six’ club left in the competition as we’re at the last 16 stage.
There is only one other all-Premier League clash as Newcastle host Bournemouth, while Wolves, Southampton, Leicester, Nottingham Forest and Brighton all face lower league opponents and will fancy their chances of advancing.
Below is the League Cup schedule in full, how to follow the action live, plus where and how to watch the midweek action.
League Cup fourth round draw
(All kick offs 2:45pm ET unless otherwise stated)
Tuesday, December 20
MK Dons vs Leicester City
Newcastle United vs Bournemouth
Southampton vs Lincoln City
Wolves vs Gillingham
Wednesday, December 21
Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest
Charlton Athletic vs Brighton
Manchester United vs Burnley – 3pm ET
Thursday, December 22
Manchester City vs Liverpool – 3pm ET
League Cup score predictions – By Joe Prince-Wright
Tuesday, December 20
MK Dons 1-2 Leicester City
Newcastle United 4-2 Bournemouth
Southampton 2-0 Lincoln City
Wolves 3-1 Gillingham
Wednesday, December 21
Blackburn Rovers 2-2 Nottingham Forest (Forest win on penalty kicks)
Charlton Athletic 1-3 Brighton
Manchester United 3-2 Burnley
Thursday, December 22
Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool
Dates: Fourth round (December 20-22)
Time: 2:45pm ET, unless otherwise stated
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: ESPN+
League Cup third round results
Tuesday, November 8
Bournemouth 4-1 Everton
Brentford 1-1 Gillingham (5-6 on penalties to Gillingham)
Bristol City 1-3 Lincoln City
Burnley 3-1 Crawley Town
Leicester City 3-0 Newport County
MK Dons 2-0 Morecambe
Stevenage 1-1 Charlton Athletic (4-5 on penalties to Charlton)
Wednesday, November 9
Arsenal 1-3 Brighton & Hove Albion
Newcastle United 0-0 (3-2 PKs) Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest 2-0 Tottenham
Southampton 1-1 (6-5 PKs) Sheffield Wednesday
West Ham United 2-2 (9-10 PKs) Blackburn Rovers
Wolves 1-0 Leeds United
Liverpool 0-0 (3-2 PKs) Derby County
Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea
Thursday, November 10
Manchester United 4-2 Aston Villa
League Cup second round results
Tuesday, August 23
Walsall 0-1 Charlton Athletic
Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 Rochdale
Shrewsbury Town 0-1 Burnley
Barrow 2-2 (1-3 PKs) Lincoln City
Bolton 1-4 Aston Villa
Bradford City 1-2 Blackburn Rovers
Cambridge United 0-3 Southampton
Colchester United 0-2 Brentford
Crawley Town 2-0 Fulham
Derby County 1-0 West Brom
Fleetwood Town 0-1 Everton
Gillingham 0-0 (6-5 PKs) Exeter City
Grimsby Town 0-3 Nottingham Forest
Newport County 3-2 Portsmouth
Norwich City 2-2 (3-5 PKs) Bournemouth
Oxford United 0-2 Crystal Palace
Rotherham United 0-1 Morecambe
Stevenage 1-0 Peterborough United
Stockport County 0-0 (1-3 PKs) Leicester City
Watford 0-2 MK Dons
Wolves 2-1 Preston
Wednesday, August 24
Forest Green Rovers 0-3 Brighton & Hove Albion
Wycombe Wanderers 1-3 Bristol City
Leeds United 3-1 Barnsley
Tranmere Rovers 1-2 Newcastle United